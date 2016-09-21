Edition:
Migrants plucked from overloaded dinghy

A dinghy which carried 131 migrants from different African countries floats after being released by a member of the German NGO Jugend Rettet, during a rescue operation off the Libyan coast in the Mediterranean Sea September 21, 2016. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Wednesday, September 21, 2016
An overcrowded dinghy with migrants is followed by members of the German NGO Jugend Rettet as they approach the Iuventa vessel during a rescue operation. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Wednesday, September 21, 2016
A migrant is transferred from a dinghy by members of Save the Children NGO after he was rescued by members of the German NGO Jugend Rettet. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Wednesday, September 21, 2016
A migrant smiles as he is transferred from a dinghy during a rescue operation. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Wednesday, September 21, 2016
An exhausted migrant is seen on board of Iuventa vessel after she was rescued from an overcrowded dinghy. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Wednesday, September 21, 2016
Migrants from different African countries are seen on board of Iuventa vessel after being rescued. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Wednesday, September 21, 2016
A migrant is rescued from a dinghy by members of the German NGO Jugend Rettet and a journalist during an operation. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Wednesday, September 21, 2016
A migrant rests on board of Iuventa vessel after being rescued. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Wednesday, September 21, 2016
A migrant's hands are pictured on board of Iuventa vessel after he was rescued from an overcrowded dinghy. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Wednesday, September 21, 2016
Issam Ibraheem (front), 13, a migrant from Darfur sits inside Iuventa vessel after he was rescued from an overcrowded dinghy. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Wednesday, September 21, 2016
Migrants smile and wave as they sit on a inflatable dinghy while being transferred from the Iuventa to the Save the Children NGO ship after they were rescued. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Wednesday, September 21, 2016
Ronia, 24, a member of the German NGO Jugend Rettet watches rescuers from the Save the Children NGO transferring migrants from the vessel Iuventa to their ship after her organization rescued them from an overcrowded dinghy. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Wednesday, September 21, 2016
An injured migrant is seen on board of Iuventa vessel after he was rescued from an overcrowded dinghy by members of the German NGO Jugend Rettet. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Wednesday, September 21, 2016
Migrants are seen on board of Iuventa vessel after they were rescued. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Wednesday, September 21, 2016
A member of the German NGO Jugend Rettet helps a migrant remove his life jacket after he was rescued. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Wednesday, September 21, 2016
A migrant is seen on board of Iuventa vessel after he was rescued from an overcrowded dinghy. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Wednesday, September 21, 2016
