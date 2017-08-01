Edition:
Tue Aug 1, 2017

Migrants rush border into Spanish enclave

African migrants react after crossing the border from Morocco to Spain's North African enclave of Ceuta, Spain. REUTERS/Jesus Moron

Reuters / Tuesday, August 01, 2017
An African migrant lies exhausted after crossing the border. Around 70 sub-Saharan African migrants crossed the razor-wire-topped fence separating northern Morocco from the Spanish enclave of Ceuta on Tuesday, leaving 14 people hospitalised, the Red Cross said. REUTERS/Jesus Moron

Reuters / Tuesday, August 01, 2017
African migrants react after crossing the border. Local police said 200 people rushed the border in a bid to reach Europe. Around 60 managed to enter the territory and were attended by the Red Cross. REUTERS/Jesus Moron

Reuters / Tuesday, August 01, 2017
A Red Cross worker attends an African migrant who was injured while crossing the border fence. REUTERS/Jesus Moron

Reuters / Tuesday, August 01, 2017
An African migrant reacts after crossing the border from Morocco to Spain's North African enclave of Ceuta. REUTERS/Jesus Moron

Reuters / Tuesday, August 01, 2017
A policeman looks at an African migrant's injuries sustained while crossing the border fence. REUTERS/Jesus Moron

Reuters / Tuesday, August 01, 2017
African migrants lie exhausted after crossing the border. REUTERS/Jesus Moron

Reuters / Tuesday, August 01, 2017
African migrants lie exhausted after crossing the border. Once within the enclaves, migrants are either returned to their country of origin or moved to the Spanish mainland, which many use as a jumping-off point for the rest of Europe. REUTERS/Jesus Moron

Reuters / Tuesday, August 01, 2017
African migrants listen to a police officer after crossing the border. REUTERS/Jesus Moron

Reuters / Tuesday, August 01, 2017
A Red Cross worker attends an African migrant who was injured while crossing the border fence. REUTERS/Jesus Moron

Reuters / Tuesday, August 01, 2017
Police stand around a group of African migrants after they crossed the border fence from Morocco to Spain's North African enclave of Ceuta. REUTERS/Jesus Moron

Reuters / Tuesday, August 01, 2017
Police stand around a group of African migrants as Red Cross workers attend the injured after they crossed the border fence. REUTERS/Jesus Moron

Reuters / Tuesday, August 01, 2017
Police stand around a group of African migrants after they crossed the border fence. REUTERS/Jesus Moron

Reuters / Tuesday, August 01, 2017
