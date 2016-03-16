Edition:
Migrants scramble for supplies

Refugees and migrants grab goods donated by volunteers from a truck at a makeshift camp at the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Wednesday, March 16, 2016
A man falls on the ground as refugees and migrants grab goods donated by volunteers from a truck at a makeshift camp at the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Wednesday, March 16, 2016
Refugees and migrants grab goods donated by volunteers from a truck at a makeshift camp at the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Wednesday, March 16, 2016
A boy holds a bag as refugees and migrants grab goods donated by volunteers from a truck at a makeshift camp at the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Wednesday, March 16, 2016
Refugees and migrants grab goods donated by volunteers from a truck at a makeshift camp at the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Wednesday, March 16, 2016
Migrants try to get products from a truck at a makeshift camp on the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Thursday, March 10, 2016
An injured migrant stands in the back of a truck after scuffles broke out as goods were distributed at a makeshift camp on the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 11, 2016. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Friday, March 11, 2016
Migrants try to get products from a truck at a makeshift camp on the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Thursday, March 10, 2016
A migrant child, waiting to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, carries firewood along a railway track during a foggy early morning near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

Reuters / Tuesday, March 08, 2016
Migrants, who are waiting to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, queue for food at a makeshift camp near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Monday, March 07, 2016
Migrants try to get products from a truck at a makeshift camp on the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Thursday, March 10, 2016
A young migrant drags firewood at a makeshift camp on the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 9, 2016. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Wednesday, March 09, 2016
Migrants try to get products from a truck at a makeshift camp on the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Thursday, March 10, 2016
Migrants who are waiting to cross the Greek-Macedonian border scuffle to get a shipment of firewood near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 6, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Sunday, March 06, 2016
A migrant pushes a cart with firewood close to a makeshift camp on the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 9, 2016. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Wednesday, March 09, 2016
Migrants crowd as they reach for supplies being distributed at a makeshift camp on the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 11, 2016. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Friday, March 11, 2016
A migrant warms up by a fire at a makeshift camp on the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Thursday, March 10, 2016
