Migrants scramble for supplies
Refugees and migrants grab goods donated by volunteers from a truck at a makeshift camp at the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A man falls on the ground as refugees and migrants grab goods donated by volunteers from a truck at a makeshift camp at the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Refugees and migrants grab goods donated by volunteers from a truck at a makeshift camp at the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A boy holds a bag as refugees and migrants grab goods donated by volunteers from a truck at a makeshift camp at the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Refugees and migrants grab goods donated by volunteers from a truck at a makeshift camp at the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Migrants try to get products from a truck at a makeshift camp on the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
An injured migrant stands in the back of a truck after scuffles broke out as goods were distributed at a makeshift camp on the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 11, 2016. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Migrants try to get products from a truck at a makeshift camp on the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
A migrant child, waiting to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, carries firewood along a railway track during a foggy early morning near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
Migrants, who are waiting to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, queue for food at a makeshift camp near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Migrants try to get products from a truck at a makeshift camp on the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
A young migrant drags firewood at a makeshift camp on the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 9, 2016. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Migrants try to get products from a truck at a makeshift camp on the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Migrants who are waiting to cross the Greek-Macedonian border scuffle to get a shipment of firewood near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 6, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A migrant pushes a cart with firewood close to a makeshift camp on the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 9, 2016. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Migrants crowd as they reach for supplies being distributed at a makeshift camp on the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 11, 2016. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
A migrant warms up by a fire at a makeshift camp on the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
