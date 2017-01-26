Migrants stranded in Serbia
Migrants take part in a protest outside a derelict customs warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Migrants hold placards during a protest outside a derelict customs warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A migrant shaves his friend inside a derelict customs warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Migrants warm themselves by the fire inside a derelict customs warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A migrant takes part in a protest outside a derelict customs warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Migrants take a rest inside an abandoned train wagon near a derelict customs warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A migrant holds a placard during a protest outside a derelict customs warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Migrants eat free food during a snowfall outside a derelict customs warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Migrants wait in line to receive a plate of free food during a snowfall outside a derelict customs warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Migrants eat free food during a snowfall outside a derelict customs warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Migrants take part in a protest outside a derelict customs warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A migrant reacts as he stands by a fire, outside of a derelict customs warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Migrants eat plates of free food during a snowfall outside a derelict customs warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Migrants walk during a snowfall inside a derelict customs warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Migrants sit around the fire during a snowfall outside a derelict customs warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
