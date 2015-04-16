Milan Design Week
A visitor takes a picture of the 3D printed shoes by architect Zaha Hadid during Milan Design Week, April 16, 2015. Milan Design Week will be held until April 19. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A creation from Daniel Libeskind named " future flowers" is seen during Milan Design Week, April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A visitor looks at a creation at the Artemide space during Milan Design Week, April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Mexican architect Fernando Romero's 3D printed shoes are seen during Milan Design Week, April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A creation is seen at the "Diesel living" space during Milan Design Week, April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A lights installation is seen at the Carlesso space during the Milan Design Week, April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A visitor looks at a creation by Kartell named "Kabuki" during the Milan Design Week, April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A visitor takes a picture of the 3D printed shoes by Michael Young Studio during Milan Design Week, April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A girl passes behind a creation by Marcia Xavier during Milan Design Week, April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
The Peugeot food truck, named Le Bistrot du Lion, is seen during a press presentation in Paris April 2, 2015. The Peugeot Food truck, designed by Peugeot Design Lab, will be shown at the Milan Design Week 2015 on April 14 before joining the French...more
A visitor takes a picture of the 3D printed shoes by Dutch architect Ben van Berkel during Milan Design Week, April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Creations are seen at Tafaruci's space during Milan Design Week, April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Visitors look at a creation at Kartell's space during Milan Design Week, April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
French designer Philippe Starck is seen at the Kartell space during the Milan Design Week, April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A visitor walks in front of a creation by iDOGI during the Milan Design Week, April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
The Peugeot food truck, named Le Bistrot du Lion, is seen during a press presentation in Paris April 2, 2015. The Peugeot Food truck, designed by Peugeot Design Lab, will be shown at the Milan Design Week 2015 on April 14 before joining the French...more
Kartell's Chief Executive Officer Claudio Luti poses at the Kartell space during the Milan Design Week, April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
