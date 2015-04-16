Edition:
Milan Design Week

A visitor takes a picture of the 3D printed shoes by architect Zaha Hadid during Milan Design Week, April 16, 2015. Milan Design Week will be held until April 19. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Thursday, April 16, 2015
A creation from Daniel Libeskind named " future flowers" is seen during Milan Design Week, April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2015
A visitor looks at a creation at the Artemide space during Milan Design Week, April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Tuesday, April 14, 2015
Mexican architect Fernando Romero's 3D printed shoes are seen during Milan Design Week, April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Thursday, April 16, 2015
A creation is seen at the "Diesel living" space during Milan Design Week, April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Tuesday, April 14, 2015
A lights installation is seen at the Carlesso space during the Milan Design Week, April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Tuesday, April 14, 2015
A visitor looks at a creation by Kartell named "Kabuki" during the Milan Design Week, April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Tuesday, April 14, 2015
A visitor takes a picture of the 3D printed shoes by Michael Young Studio during Milan Design Week, April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Thursday, April 16, 2015
A girl passes behind a creation by Marcia Xavier during Milan Design Week, April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2015
The Peugeot food truck, named Le Bistrot du Lion, is seen during a press presentation in Paris April 2, 2015. The Peugeot Food truck, designed by Peugeot Design Lab, will be shown at the Milan Design Week 2015 on April 14 before joining the French Pavilion at the 2015 Universal Exhibition in Milan. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Thursday, April 02, 2015
A visitor takes a picture of the 3D printed shoes by Dutch architect Ben van Berkel during Milan Design Week, April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Thursday, April 16, 2015
Creations are seen at Tafaruci's space during Milan Design Week, April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Tuesday, April 14, 2015
Visitors look at a creation at Kartell's space during Milan Design Week, April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Tuesday, April 14, 2015
French designer Philippe Starck is seen at the Kartell space during the Milan Design Week, April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Tuesday, April 14, 2015
A visitor walks in front of a creation by iDOGI during the Milan Design Week, April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Tuesday, April 14, 2015
The Peugeot food truck, named Le Bistrot du Lion, is seen during a press presentation in Paris April 2, 2015. The Peugeot Food truck, designed by Peugeot Design Lab, will be shown at the Milan Design Week 2015 on April 14 before joining the French Pavilion at the 2015 Universal Exhibition in Milan. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Thursday, April 02, 2015
Kartell's Chief Executive Officer Claudio Luti poses at the Kartell space during the Milan Design Week, April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Tuesday, April 14, 2015
