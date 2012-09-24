Milan Fashion Week
A model displays a creation from the Dolce & Gabbana Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
A model displays a creation from the Dolce & Gabbana Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
A model presents a creation from the Jil Sander Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
A model presents a creation from the Jil Sander Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Anna Wintour, editor-in-chief of American Vogue, checks her phone before the Bottega Veneta Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Anna Wintour, editor-in-chief of American Vogue, checks her phone before the Bottega Veneta Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
A model checks her phone backstage before the Beachwear Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A model checks her phone backstage before the Beachwear Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A model displays a creation of DSquared 2 Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A model displays a creation of DSquared 2 Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A model displays a creation from the Dolce & Gabbana Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A model displays a creation from the Dolce & Gabbana Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A model displays a creation from the Bottega Veneta Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
A model displays a creation from the Bottega Veneta Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Nicole Minetti, former Italy's Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi's former dental hygienist and member of the Lombardy regional council, presents a creation from Parah new generation Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 23,...more
Nicole Minetti, former Italy's Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi's former dental hygienist and member of the Lombardy regional council, presents a creation from Parah new generation Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
U.S. actress Sharon Stone speaks with the media before the charity dinner for The Foundation for AIDS Research (amfAR)'s during Milan's Fashion Week September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Paolo Bona
U.S. actress Sharon Stone speaks with the media before the charity dinner for The Foundation for AIDS Research (amfAR)'s during Milan's Fashion Week September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Paolo Bona
A model poses for pictures outside backstage before the Blumarine Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A model poses for pictures outside backstage before the Blumarine Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A model displays a creation from the Prada Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A model displays a creation from the Prada Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A model displays a creation from Fendi's Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
A model displays a creation from Fendi's Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
A model displays a creation from Gianfranco Ferre's Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A model displays a creation from Gianfranco Ferre's Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A model displays a creation of Dolce & Gabbana Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A model displays a creation of Dolce & Gabbana Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A model displays a creation from the Salvatore Ferragamo Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
A model displays a creation from the Salvatore Ferragamo Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
A model displays a creation of DSquared2 Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A model displays a creation of DSquared2 Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A model displays a creation of Roberto Cavalli Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
A model displays a creation of Roberto Cavalli Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
A model presents a creation from the Jil Sander Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
A model presents a creation from the Jil Sander Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
A model poses for photographers backstage before the Blumarine Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A model poses for photographers backstage before the Blumarine Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A model is pictured with playing cards holding her hair in place as she waits backstage before the Blumarine Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A model is pictured with playing cards holding her hair in place as she waits backstage before the Blumarine Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A model poses for photographers backstage before the Blumarine Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A model poses for photographers backstage before the Blumarine Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A model displays a creation from the Prada Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week in Milan, September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A model displays a creation from the Prada Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week in Milan, September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A hair stylist smiles as she holds a cup of coffee backstage before the Blumarine Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A hair stylist smiles as she holds a cup of coffee backstage before the Blumarine Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Makeup brushes backstage before the Just Cavalli's Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Makeup brushes backstage before the Just Cavalli's Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A model eats backstage before the Blumarine Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A model eats backstage before the Blumarine Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A model displays a creation from the Just Cavalli Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
A model displays a creation from the Just Cavalli Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
A model displays a creation from Gucci's Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A model displays a creation from Gucci's Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Italian designer Giorgio Armani poses with models at the end of Emporio Armani Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Italian designer Giorgio Armani poses with models at the end of Emporio Armani Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A model displays a creation from Gucci's Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A model displays a creation from Gucci's Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A model displays a creation from the Blugirl Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
A model displays a creation from the Blugirl Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
A model poses for pictures in the backstage of the John Richmond Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A model poses for pictures in the backstage of the John Richmond Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A model wears a pair of shoes from the Prada Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week in Milan, September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A model wears a pair of shoes from the Prada Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week in Milan, September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Italian designer Frida Giannini acknowledges the applause on the catwalk at the end of Gucci's Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Italian designer Frida Giannini acknowledges the applause on the catwalk at the end of Gucci's Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A model displays a creation from the John Richmond Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 19, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
A model displays a creation from the John Richmond Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 19, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
A model poses for photographers backstage before the Just Cavalli's Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A model poses for photographers backstage before the Just Cavalli's Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A model displays a creation from the Prada Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week in Milan, September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A model displays a creation from the Prada Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week in Milan, September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A model displays a creation from the Just Cavalli Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
A model displays a creation from the Just Cavalli Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
A model displays a creation from Gucci's Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A model displays a creation from Gucci's Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A model displays a creation from the Just Cavalli Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
A model displays a creation from the Just Cavalli Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
A model displays a creation from the Prada Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
A model displays a creation from the Prada Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
A model displays a creation from Gucci's Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A model displays a creation from Gucci's Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A model displays a creation from the Prada Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week in Milan, September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
A model displays a creation from the Prada Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week in Milan, September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
A model presents a creation from the Blugirl Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
A model presents a creation from the Blugirl Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
A model displays a creation from Gucci's Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A model displays a creation from Gucci's Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A model displays a creation from the Blugirl Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
A model displays a creation from the Blugirl Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
A model displays a creation from the Prada Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
A model displays a creation from the Prada Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
A model displays a creation from the Blugirl Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
A model displays a creation from the Blugirl Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
A model has her make up done backstage before a showing of the John Richmond Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A model has her make up done backstage before a showing of the John Richmond Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A model poses for pictures backstage during the John Richmond Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A model poses for pictures backstage during the John Richmond Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A model presents a creation from the Blugirl Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
A model presents a creation from the Blugirl Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
A model displays a creation from the Gucci Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 19, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
A model displays a creation from the Gucci Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 19, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
A model displays a creation from the Prada Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
A model displays a creation from the Prada Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
A model displays a creation from the Blugirl Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
A model displays a creation from the Blugirl Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Models display creations from Gucci's Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Models display creations from Gucci's Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A woman looks at her iPad tablet after the Emporio Armani Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A woman looks at her iPad tablet after the Emporio Armani Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A model has her hair done backstage before the Just Cavalli's Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A model has her hair done backstage before the Just Cavalli's Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A model displays a creation from Emporio Armani Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A model displays a creation from Emporio Armani Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A model displays a creation from the Just Cavalli Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
A model displays a creation from the Just Cavalli Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Models display creations from the John Richmond Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 19, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Models display creations from the John Richmond Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 19, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
A model displays a creation from Gucci's Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A model displays a creation from Gucci's Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A shoe from the Prada Spring/Summer 2013 collection is seen at Milan Fashion Week in Milan, September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A shoe from the Prada Spring/Summer 2013 collection is seen at Milan Fashion Week in Milan, September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A model displays a creation from the Prada Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
A model displays a creation from the Prada Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
A model displays a creation from the Just Cavalli Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
A model displays a creation from the Just Cavalli Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
A model displays a creation from Emporio Armani Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A model displays a creation from Emporio Armani Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A model displays a creation from Gucci's Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A model displays a creation from Gucci's Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Next Slideshows
Emmy red carpet
Fashion from the Emmy red carpet.
Primetime Emmy Awards
Highlights from the 64th annual Primetime Emmy Awards.
London Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from London.
Profile: Shakira
Shakira says she is expecting her first child with Spanish soccer player boyfriend Gerard Pique.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.