Pictures | Fri Sep 23, 2016 | 2:55pm EDT

Milan Fashion Week

A model presents a creation at Moschino. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Thursday, September 22, 2016
1 / 40
Supermodel Naomi Campbell presents a creation at Versace. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / Friday, September 23, 2016
2 / 40
A model presents a creation at Etro. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / Friday, September 23, 2016
3 / 40
A model presents a creation at Moschino. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Thursday, September 22, 2016
4 / 40
A model presents creations at Giorgio Armani. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / Friday, September 23, 2016
5 / 40
A model presents a creation at Moschino. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Thursday, September 22, 2016
6 / 40
Italian designer Giorgio Armani (C) poses with models at Giorgio Armani. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Friday, September 23, 2016
7 / 40
A model presents a creation at Etro. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / Friday, September 23, 2016
8 / 40
Models present creations at Giorgio Armani. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Friday, September 23, 2016
9 / 40
A model presents a creation at Prada. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Thursday, September 22, 2016
10 / 40
Models present creations at Prada. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / Thursday, September 22, 2016
11 / 40
A model presents a creation at Versace. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / Friday, September 23, 2016
12 / 40
A model presents a creation at the Philipp Plein show. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Wednesday, September 21, 2016
13 / 40
A model presents a creation at the Gucci show. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Wednesday, September 21, 2016
14 / 40
A model has a make-up applied to her face backstage before the start of the Emilio Pucci show. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Thursday, September 22, 2016
15 / 40
Models present creations at the Philipp Plein show. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Wednesday, September 21, 2016
16 / 40
A model presents a creation at the Gucci show. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / Wednesday, September 21, 2016
17 / 40
Fergie performs during the Philipp Plein show. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Wednesday, September 21, 2016
18 / 40
Paris Hilton presents a creation at the Philipp Plein show. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Wednesday, September 21, 2016
19 / 40
A model presents a creation at the Gucci show. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Wednesday, September 21, 2016
20 / 40
Model Gigi Hadid presents a creation at the Fendi show. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Thursday, September 22, 2016
21 / 40
A model presents a creation at the Emilio Pucci show. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Thursday, September 22, 2016
22 / 40
A model presents a creation at the Gucci show. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / Wednesday, September 21, 2016
23 / 40
A model presents a creation at the Fendi show. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Thursday, September 22, 2016
24 / 40
Designers Karl Lagerfeld and Silvia Venturini Fendi acknowledge the applause at the end of their show. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Thursday, September 22, 2016
25 / 40
A model presents a creation at the Gucci show. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / Wednesday, September 21, 2016
26 / 40
A model presents a creation at the Gucci show. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Wednesday, September 21, 2016
27 / 40
A model presents a creation at the Philipp Plein show. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Wednesday, September 21, 2016
28 / 40
A model presents a creation at the Gucci show. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / Wednesday, September 21, 2016
29 / 40
A model presents a creation at the Emilio Pucci show. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Thursday, September 22, 2016
30 / 40
A model presents a creation at the Gucci show. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / Wednesday, September 21, 2016
31 / 40
Model Bella Hadid presents a creation at the Fendi show. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Thursday, September 22, 2016
32 / 40
A model presents a creation at the Gucci show. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / Wednesday, September 21, 2016
33 / 40
A model presents a creation at the Roberto Cavalli show. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Wednesday, September 21, 2016
34 / 40
A model presents a creation at the Gucci show. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / Wednesday, September 21, 2016
35 / 40
A model presents a creation at the Philipp Plein show. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Wednesday, September 21, 2016
36 / 40
A model presents a creation at the Roberto Cavalli show. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Wednesday, September 21, 2016
37 / 40
A model presents a creation at the Gucci show. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / Wednesday, September 21, 2016
38 / 40
A model presents a creation at the Philipp Plein show. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Wednesday, September 21, 2016
39 / 40
A model presents a creation at the Gucci show. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / Wednesday, September 21, 2016
40 / 40
