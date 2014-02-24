Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Feb 24, 2014 | 9:45am EST

Milan Fashion Week

<p>A model presents a creation from Roberto Cavalli Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

A model presents a creation from Roberto Cavalli Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Monday, February 24, 2014

A model presents a creation from Roberto Cavalli Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Close
1 / 44
<p>Models present creations from the Roberto Cavalli Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

Models present creations from the Roberto Cavalli Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Monday, February 24, 2014

Models present creations from the Roberto Cavalli Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Close
2 / 44
<p>A model presents a creation from the Roberto Cavalli Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

A model presents a creation from the Roberto Cavalli Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Monday, February 24, 2014

A model presents a creation from the Roberto Cavalli Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Close
3 / 44
<p>Models present creations from Giorgio Armani Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

Models present creations from Giorgio Armani Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Monday, February 24, 2014

Models present creations from Giorgio Armani Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Close
4 / 44
<p>Models present creations from Giorgio Armani Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

Models present creations from Giorgio Armani Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Monday, February 24, 2014

Models present creations from Giorgio Armani Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Close
5 / 44
<p>A model presents a creation from Giorgio Armani Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

A model presents a creation from Giorgio Armani Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Monday, February 24, 2014

A model presents a creation from Giorgio Armani Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Close
6 / 44
<p>Models present creations from the DSquared2 Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo</p>

Models present creations from the DSquared2 Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Monday, February 24, 2014

Models present creations from the DSquared2 Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Close
7 / 44
<p>A model presents a creation from the DSquared2 Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo</p>

A model presents a creation from the DSquared2 Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Monday, February 24, 2014

A model presents a creation from the DSquared2 Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Close
8 / 44
<p>A model presents a creation from the Philipp Plein Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo</p>

A model presents a creation from the Philipp Plein Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Monday, February 24, 2014

A model presents a creation from the Philipp Plein Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Close
9 / 44
<p>Model Naomi Campbell presents a creation from the Philipp Plein Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week February 23, 2014. EUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo</p>

Model Naomi Campbell presents a creation from the Philipp Plein Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week February 23, 2014. EUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Monday, February 24, 2014

Model Naomi Campbell presents a creation from the Philipp Plein Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week February 23, 2014. EUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Close
10 / 44
<p>A model presents a creation from the Dolce&amp;Gabbana Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo</p>

A model presents a creation from the Dolce&Gabbana Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Monday, February 24, 2014

A model presents a creation from the Dolce&Gabbana Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Close
11 / 44
<p>A model presents a creation from the Salvatore Ferragamo Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

A model presents a creation from the Salvatore Ferragamo Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Monday, February 24, 2014

A model presents a creation from the Salvatore Ferragamo Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Close
12 / 44
<p>A model presents a creation from the Dolce&amp;Gabbana Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo</p>

A model presents a creation from the Dolce&Gabbana Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Monday, February 24, 2014

A model presents a creation from the Dolce&Gabbana Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Close
13 / 44
<p>Models present a creation from the Marni Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo</p>

Models present a creation from the Marni Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Monday, February 24, 2014

Models present a creation from the Marni Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Close
14 / 44
<p>A model presents a creation from the Marni Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo</p>

A model presents a creation from the Marni Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Monday, February 24, 2014

A model presents a creation from the Marni Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Close
15 / 44
<p>A model presents a creation from the Marni Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo</p>

A model presents a creation from the Marni Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Monday, February 24, 2014

A model presents a creation from the Marni Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Close
16 / 44
<p>A model presents a creation from the Marni Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo</p>

A model presents a creation from the Marni Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Monday, February 24, 2014

A model presents a creation from the Marni Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Close
17 / 44
<p>A model presents a creation from the Dolce&amp;Gabbana Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo</p>

A model presents a creation from the Dolce&Gabbana Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Monday, February 24, 2014

A model presents a creation from the Dolce&Gabbana Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Close
18 / 44
<p>A model presents a creation from John Richmond Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

A model presents a creation from John Richmond Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Monday, February 24, 2014

A model presents a creation from John Richmond Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Close
19 / 44
<p>A model presents a creation from the Emilio Pucci Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo</p>

A model presents a creation from the Emilio Pucci Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Monday, February 24, 2014

A model presents a creation from the Emilio Pucci Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Close
20 / 44
<p>A model presents a creation from the Emilio Pucci Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo</p>

A model presents a creation from the Emilio Pucci Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Monday, February 24, 2014

A model presents a creation from the Emilio Pucci Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Close
21 / 44
<p>A model presents a creation from the Jil Sander Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo</p>

A model presents a creation from the Jil Sander Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Monday, February 24, 2014

A model presents a creation from the Jil Sander Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Close
22 / 44
<p>A model presents a creation from the Bottega Veneta Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo</p>

A model presents a creation from the Bottega Veneta Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Monday, February 24, 2014

A model presents a creation from the Bottega Veneta Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Close
23 / 44
<p>A model presents a creation from the Bottega Veneta Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo</p>

A model presents a creation from the Bottega Veneta Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Monday, February 24, 2014

A model presents a creation from the Bottega Veneta Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Close
24 / 44
<p>A model presents a creation from the Versace Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo</p>

A model presents a creation from the Versace Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Monday, February 24, 2014

A model presents a creation from the Versace Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Close
25 / 44
<p>A model presents a creation from the Versace Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo</p>

A model presents a creation from the Versace Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Monday, February 24, 2014

A model presents a creation from the Versace Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Close
26 / 44
<p>Models present a creation from the Versace Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

Models present a creation from the Versace Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Monday, February 24, 2014

Models present a creation from the Versace Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Close
27 / 44
<p>A model presents a creation from the Versace Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

A model presents a creation from the Versace Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Monday, February 24, 2014

A model presents a creation from the Versace Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Close
28 / 44
<p>A model presents a creation from the Emporio Armani Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo</p>

A model presents a creation from the Emporio Armani Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Monday, February 24, 2014

A model presents a creation from the Emporio Armani Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Close
29 / 44
<p>A model presents a creation from the Versace Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

A model presents a creation from the Versace Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Monday, February 24, 2014

A model presents a creation from the Versace Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Close
30 / 44
<p>A model presents a creation from the Tod's Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo</p>

A model presents a creation from the Tod's Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Monday, February 24, 2014

A model presents a creation from the Tod's Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Close
31 / 44
<p>Models present creations from the Prada Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

Models present creations from the Prada Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Monday, February 24, 2014

Models present creations from the Prada Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Close
32 / 44
<p>A model presents a creation from the Prada Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

A model presents a creation from the Prada Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Monday, February 24, 2014

A model presents a creation from the Prada Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Close
33 / 44
<p>A model presents a creation from the Prada Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

A model presents a creation from the Prada Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Monday, February 24, 2014

A model presents a creation from the Prada Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Close
34 / 44
<p>A model presents a creation from the Prada Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

A model presents a creation from the Prada Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Monday, February 24, 2014

A model presents a creation from the Prada Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Close
35 / 44
<p>A model presents a creation from the Prada Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

A model presents a creation from the Prada Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Monday, February 24, 2014

A model presents a creation from the Prada Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Close
36 / 44
<p>A model presents a creation from the Just Cavalli Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

A model presents a creation from the Just Cavalli Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Monday, February 24, 2014

A model presents a creation from the Just Cavalli Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Close
37 / 44
<p>Models present creations from the Fendi Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo</p>

Models present creations from the Fendi Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Monday, February 24, 2014

Models present creations from the Fendi Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Close
38 / 44
<p>A model presents a creation from Blugirl Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

A model presents a creation from Blugirl Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Monday, February 24, 2014

A model presents a creation from Blugirl Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Close
39 / 44
<p>A model presents a creation from the Gucci Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo</p>

A model presents a creation from the Gucci Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Monday, February 24, 2014

A model presents a creation from the Gucci Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Close
40 / 44
<p>A model presents a creation from the Gucci Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo</p>

A model presents a creation from the Gucci Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Monday, February 24, 2014

A model presents a creation from the Gucci Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Close
41 / 44
<p>A model presents a creation from the Gucci Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo</p>

A model presents a creation from the Gucci Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Monday, February 24, 2014

A model presents a creation from the Gucci Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Close
42 / 44
<p>A model presents a creation from the Gucci Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo</p>

A model presents a creation from the Gucci Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Monday, February 24, 2014

A model presents a creation from the Gucci Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Close
43 / 44
<p>A model presents a creation from the Gucci Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo</p>

A model presents a creation from the Gucci Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Monday, February 24, 2014

A model presents a creation from the Gucci Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Close
44 / 44
View Again
View Next
NAACP Image Awards

NAACP Image Awards

Next Slideshows

NAACP Image Awards

NAACP Image Awards

Winners and presenters at the NAACP Image Awards.

Feb 23 2014
Past Oscar hosts

Past Oscar hosts

The hosts of the Academy Awards all the way back to 1995.

Feb 23 2014
BRIT Awards

BRIT Awards

Highlights from the BRIT Music Awards in London.

Feb 19 2014
BRIT awards red carpet

BRIT awards red carpet

Style from the BRIT awards in London.

Feb 19 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast