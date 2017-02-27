Milan Fashion Week
Dolce&Gabbana. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Dolce&Gabbana. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Dolce&Gabbana. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Dolce&Gabbana. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Dolce&Gabbana. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Dolce&Gabbana. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Giorgio Armani. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Giorgio Armani. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Giorgio Armani. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Salvatore Ferragamo. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Salvatore Ferragamo. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Salvatore Ferragamo. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Raimondo Aquilani. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Raimondo Aquilani. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Raimondo Aquilani. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Raimondo Aquilani. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Missoni. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Missoni. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Bottega Veneta. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Former top model Eva Herzigova presents a creation from the Bottega Veneta. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A model poses backstage for Emilio Pucci. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Vionnet. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Vionnet. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Emporio Armani. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Etro. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Etro. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Sportmax. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Sportmax. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Sportmax. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Emporio Armani. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Emilio Pucci. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Models are seen backstage for Emilio Pucci. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Moschino. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Model Gigi Hadid presents a creation from Moschino. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Moschino. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Fendi. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Fendi. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Fendi. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Prada. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Prada. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Prada. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Italian designer Rocco Galluccio pose with models during the presentation of Alcoolique. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Fay. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Fay. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Fay. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
