Pictures | Mon Feb 27, 2017 | 1:00pm EST

Milan Fashion Week

Dolce&Gabbana. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Sunday, February 26, 2017
Dolce&Gabbana. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Sunday, February 26, 2017
Dolce&Gabbana. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Sunday, February 26, 2017
Dolce&Gabbana. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Sunday, February 26, 2017
Dolce&Gabbana. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Sunday, February 26, 2017
Dolce&Gabbana. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Sunday, February 26, 2017
Giorgio Armani. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Monday, February 27, 2017
Giorgio Armani. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Monday, February 27, 2017
Giorgio Armani. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Monday, February 27, 2017
Salvatore Ferragamo. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Sunday, February 26, 2017
Salvatore Ferragamo. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Sunday, February 26, 2017
Salvatore Ferragamo. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Sunday, February 26, 2017
Raimondo Aquilani. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Saturday, February 25, 2017
Raimondo Aquilani. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Saturday, February 25, 2017
Raimondo Aquilani. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Saturday, February 25, 2017
Raimondo Aquilani. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Saturday, February 25, 2017
Missoni. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Saturday, February 25, 2017
Missoni. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Saturday, February 25, 2017
Bottega Veneta. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Saturday, February 25, 2017
Former top model Eva Herzigova presents a creation from the Bottega Veneta. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Saturday, February 25, 2017
A model poses backstage for Emilio Pucci. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Thursday, February 23, 2017
Vionnet. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Friday, February 24, 2017
Vionnet. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Friday, February 24, 2017
Emporio Armani. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Friday, February 24, 2017
Etro. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Friday, February 24, 2017
Etro. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Friday, February 24, 2017
Sportmax. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Friday, February 24, 2017
Sportmax. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Friday, February 24, 2017
Sportmax. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Friday, February 24, 2017
Emporio Armani. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Friday, February 24, 2017
Emilio Pucci. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Thursday, February 23, 2017
Models are seen backstage for Emilio Pucci. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Thursday, February 23, 2017
Moschino. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Thursday, February 23, 2017
Model Gigi Hadid presents a creation from Moschino. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Thursday, February 23, 2017
Moschino. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Thursday, February 23, 2017
Fendi. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Thursday, February 23, 2017
Fendi. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Thursday, February 23, 2017
Fendi. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Thursday, February 23, 2017
Prada. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Thursday, February 23, 2017
Prada. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Thursday, February 23, 2017
Prada. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Thursday, February 23, 2017
Italian designer Rocco Galluccio pose with models during the presentation of Alcoolique. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Wednesday, February 22, 2017
Fay. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Wednesday, February 22, 2017
Fay. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Wednesday, February 22, 2017
Fay. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Wednesday, February 22, 2017
