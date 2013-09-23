Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Sep 23, 2013 | 1:35pm EDT

Milan street style

<p>A guest poses after the presentation of the Roberto Cavalli Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

A guest poses after the presentation of the Roberto Cavalli Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Monday, September 23, 2013

A guest poses after the presentation of the Roberto Cavalli Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Close
1 / 31
<p>A guest poses after the presentation of the Roberto Cavalli Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

A guest poses after the presentation of the Roberto Cavalli Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Monday, September 23, 2013

A guest poses after the presentation of the Roberto Cavalli Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Close
2 / 31
<p>A guest poses after the presentation of the Roberto Cavalli Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

A guest poses after the presentation of the Roberto Cavalli Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Monday, September 23, 2013

A guest poses after the presentation of the Roberto Cavalli Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Close
3 / 31
<p>A guest poses as she arrives to attend the Tod's Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo</p>

A guest poses as she arrives to attend the Tod's Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Monday, September 23, 2013

A guest poses as she arrives to attend the Tod's Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Close
4 / 31
<p>A guest poses as he arrives at the Emporio Armani Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

A guest poses as he arrives at the Emporio Armani Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Monday, September 23, 2013

A guest poses as he arrives at the Emporio Armani Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Close
5 / 31
<p>A guest poses at the end of the presentation of the Roberto Cavalli Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

A guest poses at the end of the presentation of the Roberto Cavalli Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Monday, September 23, 2013

A guest poses at the end of the presentation of the Roberto Cavalli Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Close
6 / 31
<p>A guest poses after the presentation of the Roberto Cavalli Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

A guest poses after the presentation of the Roberto Cavalli Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Monday, September 23, 2013

A guest poses after the presentation of the Roberto Cavalli Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Close
7 / 31
<p>A guest poses as she arrives to attend the Tod's Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 20, 2013. . REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo</p>

A guest poses as she arrives to attend the Tod's Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 20, 2013. . REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Monday, September 23, 2013

A guest poses as she arrives to attend the Tod's Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 20, 2013. . REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Close
8 / 31
<p>A blogger poses as she arrives for the presentation of the Gucci Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

A blogger poses as she arrives for the presentation of the Gucci Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Monday, September 23, 2013

A blogger poses as she arrives for the presentation of the Gucci Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Close
9 / 31
<p>A guest poses as he arrives at the Emporio Armani Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

A guest poses as he arrives at the Emporio Armani Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Monday, September 23, 2013

A guest poses as he arrives at the Emporio Armani Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Close
10 / 31
<p>A guest poses as she arrives at the Emporio Armani Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

A guest poses as she arrives at the Emporio Armani Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Monday, September 23, 2013

A guest poses as she arrives at the Emporio Armani Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Close
11 / 31
<p>A guest poses as he arrives at the Emporio Armani Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

A guest poses as he arrives at the Emporio Armani Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Monday, September 23, 2013

A guest poses as he arrives at the Emporio Armani Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Close
12 / 31
<p>A guest poses as she arrives at the Emporio Armani Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

A guest poses as she arrives at the Emporio Armani Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Monday, September 23, 2013

A guest poses as she arrives at the Emporio Armani Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Close
13 / 31
<p>A guest poses after the presentation of the Roberto Cavalli Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

A guest poses after the presentation of the Roberto Cavalli Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Monday, September 23, 2013

A guest poses after the presentation of the Roberto Cavalli Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Close
14 / 31
<p>A guest poses as he arrives at the Emporio Armani Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

A guest poses as he arrives at the Emporio Armani Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Monday, September 23, 2013

A guest poses as he arrives at the Emporio Armani Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Close
15 / 31
<p>A blogger arrives for the presentation of the Gucci Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

A blogger arrives for the presentation of the Gucci Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Monday, September 23, 2013

A blogger arrives for the presentation of the Gucci Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Close
16 / 31
<p>A guest poses at the end of the Just Cavalli Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

A guest poses at the end of the Just Cavalli Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Monday, September 23, 2013

A guest poses at the end of the Just Cavalli Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Close
17 / 31
<p>Guests arrive for the presentation of the Gucci Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

Guests arrive for the presentation of the Gucci Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Monday, September 23, 2013

Guests arrive for the presentation of the Gucci Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Close
18 / 31
<p>A guest poses after the presentation of the Roberto Cavalli Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

A guest poses after the presentation of the Roberto Cavalli Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Monday, September 23, 2013

A guest poses after the presentation of the Roberto Cavalli Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Close
19 / 31
<p>A guest poses as she arrives to attend the Roberto Cavalli Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo</p>

A guest poses as she arrives to attend the Roberto Cavalli Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Monday, September 23, 2013

A guest poses as she arrives to attend the Roberto Cavalli Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Close
20 / 31
<p>A guest talks on the phone at the end of the Roberto Cavalli Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo</p>

A guest talks on the phone at the end of the Roberto Cavalli Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Monday, September 23, 2013

A guest talks on the phone at the end of the Roberto Cavalli Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Close
21 / 31
<p>A guest poses as she arrives at the Emporio Armani Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

A guest poses as she arrives at the Emporio Armani Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Monday, September 23, 2013

A guest poses as she arrives at the Emporio Armani Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Close
22 / 31
<p>Sophia Nooshin uses a Go-Pro camera as she poses at the entrance of the Emporio Armani Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

Sophia Nooshin uses a Go-Pro camera as she poses at the entrance of the Emporio Armani Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Monday, September 23, 2013

Sophia Nooshin uses a Go-Pro camera as she poses at the entrance of the Emporio Armani Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Close
23 / 31
<p>A blogger poses as she arrives for the presentation of the Gucci Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

A blogger poses as she arrives for the presentation of the Gucci Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Monday, September 23, 2013

A blogger poses as she arrives for the presentation of the Gucci Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Close
24 / 31
<p>A guest poses at the end of the Just Cavalli Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

A guest poses at the end of the Just Cavalli Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Monday, September 23, 2013

A guest poses at the end of the Just Cavalli Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Close
25 / 31
<p>A guest poses at the end of the Just Cavalli Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

A guest poses at the end of the Just Cavalli Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Monday, September 23, 2013

A guest poses at the end of the Just Cavalli Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Close
26 / 31
<p>A guest leaves after the presentation of the Gucci Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

A guest leaves after the presentation of the Gucci Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Monday, September 23, 2013

A guest leaves after the presentation of the Gucci Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Close
27 / 31
<p>A guest arrives for the presentation of the Gucci Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

A guest arrives for the presentation of the Gucci Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Monday, September 23, 2013

A guest arrives for the presentation of the Gucci Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Close
28 / 31
<p>Guests arrive for the presentation of the Gucci Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

Guests arrive for the presentation of the Gucci Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Monday, September 23, 2013

Guests arrive for the presentation of the Gucci Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Close
29 / 31
<p>A blogger poses as she arrives for the presentation of the Gucci Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

A blogger poses as she arrives for the presentation of the Gucci Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Monday, September 23, 2013

A blogger poses as she arrives for the presentation of the Gucci Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Close
30 / 31
<p>The shoes of a blogger are seen as she arrives for the presentation of the Gucci Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

The shoes of a blogger are seen as she arrives for the presentation of the Gucci Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Monday, September 23, 2013

The shoes of a blogger are seen as she arrives for the presentation of the Gucci Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Close
31 / 31
View Again
View Next
Milan Fashion Week

Milan Fashion Week

Next Slideshows

Milan Fashion Week

Milan Fashion Week

Collection highlights and street style from Milan.

Sep 23 2013
Emmy after-parties

Emmy after-parties

Behind the scenes as the stars celebrate.

Sep 23 2013
Emmy red carpet

Emmy red carpet

Hits and misses from the Emmy red carpet.

Sep 23 2013
Emmy Awards

Emmy Awards

Highlights from the Primetime Emmy Awards.

Sep 23 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast