Miley in the morning
Singer Miley Cyrus performs on NBC's 'Today' show in New York, October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Singer Miley Cyrus performs on NBC's 'Today' show in New York, October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Singer Miley Cyrus high fives a fan as she performs on NBC's 'Today' show in New York, October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Singer Miley Cyrus high fives a fan as she performs on NBC's 'Today' show in New York, October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Singer Miley Cyrus performs on NBC's "Today" show in New York October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Singer Miley Cyrus performs on NBC's "Today" show in New York October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Singer Miley Cyrus performs on NBC's 'Today' show in New York, October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Singer Miley Cyrus performs on NBC's 'Today' show in New York, October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Singer Miley Cyrus performs on NBC's 'Today' show in New York, October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Singer Miley Cyrus performs on NBC's 'Today' show in New York, October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Singer Miley Cyrus performs on NBC's 'Today' show in New York, October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Singer Miley Cyrus performs on NBC's 'Today' show in New York, October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Singer Miley Cyrus performs on NBC's 'Today' show in New York, October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Singer Miley Cyrus performs on NBC's 'Today' show in New York, October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Singer Miley Cyrus performs on NBC's 'Today' show in New York, October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Singer Miley Cyrus performs on NBC's 'Today' show in New York, October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Singer Miley Cyrus performs on NBC's 'Today' show in New York, October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Singer Miley Cyrus performs on NBC's 'Today' show in New York, October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Singer Miley Cyrus performs on NBC's 'Today' show in New York, October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Singer Miley Cyrus performs on NBC's 'Today' show in New York, October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Singer Miley Cyrus performs on NBC's 'Today' show in New York, October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Singer Miley Cyrus performs on NBC's 'Today' show in New York, October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Singer Miley Cyrus poses with fans before her show on NBC's 'Today' show in New York, October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Singer Miley Cyrus poses with fans before her show on NBC's 'Today' show in New York, October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Singer Miley Cyrus has her hair and makeup touched up before she performs on NBC's 'Today' show in New York, October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Singer Miley Cyrus has her hair and makeup touched up before she performs on NBC's 'Today' show in New York, October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Singer Miley Cyrus bites her lower lip as she performs on NBC's 'Today' show in New York, October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Singer Miley Cyrus bites her lower lip as she performs on NBC's 'Today' show in New York, October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Singer Miley Cyrus performs on NBC's 'Today' show in New York, October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Singer Miley Cyrus performs on NBC's 'Today' show in New York, October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Next Slideshows
Celebrity sightings
The week in celebrity sightings.
Paris Fashion Week
Catwalk creations and designs at Paris fashion week.
Jackson's legacy
A look at the continuing influence the late King of Pop Michael Jackson has on his fans.
Marc Jacob's last Louis Vuitton show
The last Louis Vuitton collection from Marc Jacobs.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.