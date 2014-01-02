Miley on stage
Singer Miley Cyrus performs during New Year's Eve celebrations at Times Square in New York, December 31, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Miley Cyrus performs for revelers in Times Square during New Year's Eve celebrations in New York December 31, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Singer Miley Cyrus sticks out her tongue and gives the thumbs up after her performance during New Year's Eve celebrations at Times Square in New York, December 31, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Singer Miley Cyrus grabs her crotch as she performs during the 2013 Z100 Jingle Ball in New York December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Singer Miley Cyrus "twerks" a performer dressed as a Christmas tree as she performs during the 2013 Z100 Jingle Ball in New York December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Singer Miley Cyrus performs during KIIS FM's Jingle Ball concert at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, December 6, 2013. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Singer Miley Cyrus arrives at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, California November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Miley Cyrus reacts after performing "Wrecking Ball" at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, California November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Miley Cyrus performs "Wrecking Ball" at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, California November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Singer Miley Cyrus walks on stage during the 2013 MTV Europe Music Awards at the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Remko De Waal
Singer Miley Cyrus performs on NBC's "Today" show in New York October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Singer Miley Cyrus performs on NBC's 'Today' show in New York, October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Singer Miley Cyrus performs on NBC's 'Today' show in New York, October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Miley Cyrus performs during the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas, Nevada September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Singer Miley Cyrus arrives at the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards in New York August 25, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Singer Miley Cyrus performs "Blurred Lines" during the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards in New York August 25, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Miley Cyrus and Robin Thicke perform "Blurred Lines" during the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards in New York August 25, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Singer Miley Cyrus arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" in New York, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Miley Cyrus performs Billy Idol's "Rebel Yell" during the VH1 Divas 2012 show in Los Angeles, December 16, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Singer Miley Cyrus arrives for the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
