Militants capture Syrian army base
A rebel fighter rides a motorbike along a road in Qarmeed camp, as smoke rises in the background after Islamist rebel fighters took control of the area from forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, April 27, 2015. A coalition of Islamist rebels...more
A damaged military truck that belonged to forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad is seen in Qarmeed camp April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Abdalghne Karoof
A damaged vehicle is seen in front of a destroyed building at Qarmeed camp April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Islamist rebel fighters walk as a fellow fighter sits inside an armored carrier that belonged to forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Qarmeed camp April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Abdalghne Karoof
Islamist rebel fighters walk in Qarmeed camp April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Smoke rises from Qarmeed camp after what Islamist rebel fighters said was a suicide bombing from al Qaeda's Nusra Front April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Islamist rebel fighters walk in Qarmeed camp April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Islamist rebel fighters gather at Qarmeed camp, as smoke rises in the background after they took control of the area April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Abdalghne Karoof
Blood stains are seen near a military truck and weapons captured by Islamist rebel fighters in Qarmeed camp April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Abdalghne Karoof
Members of the media lie on the ground to take cover as smoke rises after what activists said was an air strike by forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad at Qarmeed camp April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Islamist rebel fighters walk in Qarmeed camp April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
A damaged brick factory used as a base by forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad is seen at Qarmeed camp April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
An Islamist rebel fighter walks as smoke rises after what activists said was an air strike by forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad at Qarmeed camp April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Islamist rebel fighters stand on a tank that belonged to forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Qarmeed camp April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Abdalghne Karoof
