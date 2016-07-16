Military attempts coup in Turkey
People stand on a Turkish army tank at Ataturk airport in Istanbul, Turkey July 16, 2016. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir
A military aims his weapon on top of a tank during an attempted coup in Ankara, Turkey July 16, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
A civilian beats a soldier after troops involved in the coup surrendered on the Bosphorus Bridge in Istanbul, Turkey July 16, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Soldiers push each other to board a bus to escape the mob after troops involved in the coup surrendered on the Bosphorus Bridge in Istanbul, Turkey July 16, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Policemen stand atop military armored vehicles after troops involved in the coup surrendered on the Bosphorus Bridge in Istanbul, Turkey July 16, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
People wave flags as they wait for Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan to appear for a speech in Istanbul, Turkey, July 16, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan sits inside a car with family members at Istanbul airport, Turkey, July 16, 2016. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir
A police armored vehicle uses a water cannon to disperse anti-government forces on Bosphorus Bridge in Istanbul, Turkey, July 16, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
A Turkish police officer sits on a ACV-15 Armored Vehicle in Istanbul, Turkey, July 16, 2016. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Turkish soldiers surrender their weapons to policemen during an attempted coup in Istanbul's Taksim Square, Turkey. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Surrendered Turkish soldiers who were involved in the coup are beaten by a civilian on Bosphorus bridge in Istanbul, Turkey, July 16, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Supporters of Tukish President Tayyip Erdogan celebrate after soldiers involved in the coup surrendered on the Bosphorus Bridge in Istanbul, Turkey July 16, 2016. REUTERS/Yagiz Karahan
Turkish soldiers surrender their weapons to policemen during an attempted coup in Istanbul's Taksim Square, Turkey. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan is seen amid his supporters at the Ataturk Airport in Istanbul, Turkey July 16, 2016. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir
Supporters of Tukish President Tayyip Erdogan celebrate after troops involved in the coup surrendered, in the resort town of Marmaris, Turkey July 16, 2016. REUTERS/Kenan Gurbuz
People look through broken windows of the parliament building in Ankara, Turkey, July 16, 2016. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Turkish military stand guard near the the Taksim Square as peiple wave with Turkish flags in Istanbul, Turkey, July 16, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
People react as bodies draped in Turkish flags are seen on the ground during an attempted coup in Ankara, Turkey July 16, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
People react near a military vehicle during an attempted coup in Ankara, Turkey. REUTERS/Tumay Berkin
People surround a military vehicle during an attempted coup in Ankara, Turkey July 16, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
A man raises his hand in front of a military vehicles during an attempted coup in Ankara, Turkey July 16, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
A man walks inside the destroyed parliament building in Ankara, July 16, 2016 after an attempted coup in Turkey. REUTERS/Stringer
A man wrapped in a Turkish flag stands next to military vehicles in front of Sabiha Airport, in Istanbul, Turkey July 16, 2016. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Policemen protect a soldier from the mob after troops involved in the coup surrendered on the Bosphorus Bridge in Istanbul, Turkey July 16, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
A civilian beats a soldier after troops involved in the coup surrendered on the Bosphorus Bridge in Istanbul, Turkey July 16, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Supporters of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan sit atop an armored vehicle decorated with Erdogan's portraits in Ankara, Turkey July 16, 2016. REUTERS/Tumay Berkin
People cheer in front of Ataturk Airport during an attempted coup in Istanbul, Turkey July 16, 2016. REUTERS/IHLAS News Agency
A man reacts as Turkish soldiers surrender to policemen during an attempted coup in Istanbul's Taksim Square, Turkey, July 16, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
People surround a Turkish army tank in Ankara, Turkey. REUTERS/Tumay Berkin
People demonstrate outside Ataturk international airport during an attempted coup in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir
An injured man is carried near a bridge during an attempted coup in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Yagiz Karahan
People take cover near a bridge during an attempted coup in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Yagiz Karahan
An injured woman draped in a Turkish flag is checked by others near military headquarters in Ankara, Turkey July 16, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
People demonstrate in front of the Republic Monument at the Taksim Square in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
People with Turkish flags stand in front of the Turkish embassy in Berlin, Germany, July 16, 2016. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt
A crowd gathers near a wrecked police vehicle at military headquarters in Ankara, Turkey July 16, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
A Turkish military stands guard near the Taksim Square in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
People help an injured man near the Taksim Square in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Supporters of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan are dispersed with shots in the air by the military at the Taksim Square in Istanbul. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Turkish military block access to the Bosphorus bridge, which links the city's European and Asian sides, in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Stringer
Turkish military stand guard in the Taksim Square in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
A Turkish military stands guard near the Taksim Square in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Next Slideshows
Alton Sterling's final farewell
Mourners pay their respects to Alton Sterling, who was shot dead by police, during his funeral in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
Mourning for Nice
The world grieves after a gunman plowed a truck into a crowd of Bastille Day revelers in Nice, France, killing at least 84 people and injuring hundreds more.
Trump picks Pence
Republican Presidential candidate Donald Trump selects Indiana Governor Mike Pence as his running mate.
Truck plows into crowd in France
A truck rammed into crowds watching a fireworks display on France's Bastille Day national holiday.
MORE IN PICTURES
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.
California's scorched landscape
The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.