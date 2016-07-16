Edition:
Military attempts coup in Turkey

People stand on a Turkish army tank at Ataturk airport in Istanbul, Turkey July 16, 2016. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir

Reuters / Friday, July 15, 2016
A military aims his weapon on top of a tank during an attempted coup in Ankara, Turkey July 16, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, July 15, 2016
A civilian beats a soldier after troops involved in the coup surrendered on the Bosphorus Bridge in Istanbul, Turkey July 16, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Saturday, July 16, 2016
Soldiers push each other to board a bus to escape the mob after troops involved in the coup surrendered on the Bosphorus Bridge in Istanbul, Turkey July 16, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Saturday, July 16, 2016
Policemen stand atop military armored vehicles after troops involved in the coup surrendered on the Bosphorus Bridge in Istanbul, Turkey July 16, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Saturday, July 16, 2016
People wave flags as they wait for Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan to appear for a speech in Istanbul, Turkey, July 16, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Saturday, July 16, 2016
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan sits inside a car with family members at Istanbul airport, Turkey, July 16, 2016. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir

Reuters / Saturday, July 16, 2016
A police armored vehicle uses a water cannon to disperse anti-government forces on Bosphorus Bridge in Istanbul, Turkey, July 16, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Saturday, July 16, 2016
A Turkish police officer sits on a ACV-15 Armored Vehicle in Istanbul, Turkey, July 16, 2016. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Saturday, July 16, 2016
Turkish soldiers surrender their weapons to policemen during an attempted coup in Istanbul's Taksim Square, Turkey. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Friday, July 15, 2016
Surrendered Turkish soldiers who were involved in the coup are beaten by a civilian on Bosphorus bridge in Istanbul, Turkey, July 16, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, July 16, 2016
Supporters of Tukish President Tayyip Erdogan celebrate after soldiers involved in the coup surrendered on the Bosphorus Bridge in Istanbul, Turkey July 16, 2016. REUTERS/Yagiz Karahan

Reuters / Saturday, July 16, 2016
Turkish soldiers surrender their weapons to policemen during an attempted coup in Istanbul's Taksim Square, Turkey. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Friday, July 15, 2016
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan is seen amid his supporters at the Ataturk Airport in Istanbul, Turkey July 16, 2016. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir

Reuters / Saturday, July 16, 2016
Supporters of Tukish President Tayyip Erdogan celebrate after troops involved in the coup surrendered, in the resort town of Marmaris, Turkey July 16, 2016. REUTERS/Kenan Gurbuz

Reuters / Saturday, July 16, 2016
People look through broken windows of the parliament building in Ankara, Turkey, July 16, 2016. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Saturday, July 16, 2016
Turkish military stand guard near the the Taksim Square as peiple wave with Turkish flags in Istanbul, Turkey, July 16, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Friday, July 15, 2016
People react as bodies draped in Turkish flags are seen on the ground during an attempted coup in Ankara, Turkey July 16, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, July 15, 2016
People react near a military vehicle during an attempted coup in Ankara, Turkey. REUTERS/Tumay Berkin

Reuters / Friday, July 15, 2016
People surround a military vehicle during an attempted coup in Ankara, Turkey July 16, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, July 15, 2016
A man raises his hand in front of a military vehicles during an attempted coup in Ankara, Turkey July 16, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, July 15, 2016
A man walks inside the destroyed parliament building in Ankara, July 16, 2016 after an attempted coup in Turkey. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, July 16, 2016
A man wrapped in a Turkish flag stands next to military vehicles in front of Sabiha Airport, in Istanbul, Turkey July 16, 2016. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Saturday, July 16, 2016
Policemen protect a soldier from the mob after troops involved in the coup surrendered on the Bosphorus Bridge in Istanbul, Turkey July 16, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Saturday, July 16, 2016
A civilian beats a soldier after troops involved in the coup surrendered on the Bosphorus Bridge in Istanbul, Turkey July 16, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Saturday, July 16, 2016
Supporters of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan sit atop an armored vehicle decorated with Erdogan's portraits in Ankara, Turkey July 16, 2016. REUTERS/Tumay Berkin

Reuters / Saturday, July 16, 2016
People cheer in front of Ataturk Airport during an attempted coup in Istanbul, Turkey July 16, 2016. REUTERS/IHLAS News Agency

Reuters / Friday, July 15, 2016
A man reacts as Turkish soldiers surrender to policemen during an attempted coup in Istanbul's Taksim Square, Turkey, July 16, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Friday, July 15, 2016
People surround a Turkish army tank in Ankara, Turkey. REUTERS/Tumay Berkin

Reuters / Friday, July 15, 2016
People demonstrate outside Ataturk international airport during an attempted coup in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir

Reuters / Friday, July 15, 2016
An injured man is carried near a bridge during an attempted coup in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Yagiz Karahan

Reuters / Friday, July 15, 2016
People take cover near a bridge during an attempted coup in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Yagiz Karahan

Reuters / Friday, July 15, 2016
An injured woman draped in a Turkish flag is checked by others near military headquarters in Ankara, Turkey July 16, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, July 15, 2016
People demonstrate in front of the Republic Monument at the Taksim Square in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Friday, July 15, 2016
People with Turkish flags stand in front of the Turkish embassy in Berlin, Germany, July 16, 2016. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

Reuters / Friday, July 15, 2016
A crowd gathers near a wrecked police vehicle at military headquarters in Ankara, Turkey July 16, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, July 15, 2016
A Turkish military stands guard near the Taksim Square in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Friday, July 15, 2016
People help an injured man near the Taksim Square in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Friday, July 15, 2016
Supporters of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan are dispersed with shots in the air by the military at the Taksim Square in Istanbul. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Friday, July 15, 2016
Turkish military block access to the Bosphorus bridge, which links the city's European and Asian sides, in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, July 15, 2016
Turkish military stand guard in the Taksim Square in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Friday, July 15, 2016
A Turkish military stands guard near the Taksim Square in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Friday, July 15, 2016
