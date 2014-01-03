Military fires on garment workers

A garment worker cries as factory guards are seen in the background after clashes broke out during a protest in Phnom Penh, January 3, 2014. At least three people were killed when Cambodian military police opened fire to try to quell a protest by garment factory workers, two witnesses said. Two human rights workers who witnessed the chaos said three or four protesters had been killed as security forces armed with assault rifles and pistols shot at demonstrators who hurled rocks, bottles and Molotov cocktails outside a factory in the capital, Phnom Penh. Military police spokesman Kheng Tito said only one was killed and several were wounded. REUTERS/Samrang Pring