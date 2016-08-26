Military music on the Red Square
Members of the Honour Guard and the central military band of the Mongolian armed forces perform during the International Military Music Festival "Spasskaya Tower" media preview in Red Square in Moscow, Russia, August 26, 2016. REUTERS/Sergei...more
Fireworks explode above St. Basil's cathedral during the International Military Orchestra Music Festival "Spasskaya Tower" media preview in Red Square in Moscow, Russia, August 26, 2016. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Members of the Awa Odori (Awa Dance) folk group of Japan perform during the International Military Orchestra Music Festival "Spasskaya Tower" media preview in Red Square in Moscow, Russia, August 26, 2016. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Members of the Celtic Massed Pipes and Drums band perform during the International Military Music Festival "Spasskaya Tower" media preview in Red Square in Moscow, Russia, August 26, 2016. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
The Guard of Honour and members the Armed Forces Band of Belarus perform during the International Military Orchestra Music Festival "Spasskaya Tower" media preview in Red Square in Moscow, Russia, August 26, 2016. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Members of the Awa Odori (Awa Dance) folk group of Japan perform during the International Military Orchestra Music Festival "Spasskaya Tower" media preview in Red Square in Moscow, Russia, August 26, 2016. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Members of the Hellenic Military Massed Band of Greece perform during the International Military Orchestra Music Festival "Spasskaya Tower" media preview in Red Square in Moscow, Russia, August 26, 2016. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Members the Moscow Military Music School Band perform during the International Military Orchestra Music Festival "Spasskaya Tower" media preview in Red Square in Moscow, Russia, August 26, 2016. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Members of Russian President's Band and the Guard of Honor of the Presidential regiment perform during the International Military Orchestra Music Festival "Spasskaya Tower" media preview in Red Square in Moscow, Russia, August 26, 2016....more
A member of the Guard of Honour of the Presidential regiment performs during the International Military Orchestra Music Festival "Spasskaya Tower" media preview in Red Square in Moscow, Russia, August 26, 2016. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Members of the Moscow Military Music School Band perform during the International Military Orchestra Music Festival "Spasskaya Tower" media preview in Red Square in Moscow, Russia, August 26, 2016. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
A member of the Original Tiroler Kaiserjaegermusik Band of Austria performs during the International Military Orchestra Music Festival "Spasskaya Tower" media preview in Red Square in Moscow, Russia, August 26, 2016. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
A member of the Guard of Honour and the Presidential Regiment Aibyn Band of Kazakhstan performs during the International Military Orchestra Music Festival "Spasskaya Tower" media preview in Red Square in Moscow, Russia, August 26, 2016....more
