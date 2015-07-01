Military plane crashes in Indonesia
Swet Eka, an Indonesian soldier, mourns on the coffin of her husband (also a soldier), one of the victims in an Indonesian military C-130 Hercules transport plane that crashed into a residential area, inside military airbase in Medan, Indonesia North...more
Indonesian soldiers and search and rescue teams remove debris from the crash site of a military C-130 transport plane which went down yesterday in a residential area of Medan, North Sumatra, Indonesia, July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Roni Bintang
Soldiers carry a coffin for a victim of the Indonesian military C-130B Hercules aircraft that crashed into a residential area, outside Adam Malik Hospital in Medan July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta
A mother, whose son was a victim of the Indonesian military C-130B Hercules aircraft that crashed into a residential area, cries outside Adam Malik hospital in Medan, Indonesia, July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta
A woman cries beside the coffin of her husband, who is a victim of an Indonesian military C-130 Hercules transport plane that crashed into a residential area, inside military airbase in Medan, North Sumatra province, Indonesia July 1, 2015....more
Indonesian air force soldiers carry the coffin of a victim of an Indonesian military C-130B Hercules aircraft that crashed into a residential area, near a Hercules C130 airplane at a military airbase in Medan, North Sumatra, Indonesia province July...more
Relatives of a victim from yesterday's crash of an Indonesian military C-130 Hercules transport plane cry outside Adam Malik hospital in the North Sumatra city of Medan, Indonesia, July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Roni Bintang
Relatives sit beside the coffins of the victims of an Indonesian military C-130B Hercules aircraft that crashed into a residential area, inside a CN235 air force plane before heading to Jakarta, at a military airbase in Medan, North Sumatra province,...more
Security forces and firemen attempt to extinguish the wreckage of an Indonesian military transport plane after it crashed in the North Sumatra city of Medan, Indonesia June 30, 2015 in this photo taken by Antara Foto. REUTERS/Irsan Mulyadi/Antara...more
An Indonesian soldier stands next to coffins of the bodies of victims of an Indonesian military C-130 Hercules transport plane that crashed into a residential area, outside Adam Malik hospital in the North Sumatra city of Medan, Indonesia, July 1,...more
A woman cries beside the coffin of her husband, who is a victim of an Indonesian military C-130B Hercules aircraft that crashed into a residential area, at a military airbase in Medan, Indonesia July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Security forces and rescue teams examine the wreckage of an Indonesian military C-130 Hercules transport plane after it crashed into a residential area in the North Sumatra city of Medan, Indonesia, June 30, 2015. At least 55 people were killed when...more
Security forces and rescue teams remove the bodies of victims from the wreckage of an Indonesian military C-130 Hercules transport plane after it crashed into a residential area in the North Sumatra city of Medan, Indonesia, June 30, 2015....more
Security forces and rescue teams examine the the wreckage of an Indonesian military C-130 Hercules transport plane after it crashed into a residential area in the North Sumatra city of Medan, Indonesia, June 30, 2015. REUTERS/Roni Bintang
Security forces and residents examine the wreckage of an Indonesian military C-130 Hercules transport plane after it crashed into a residential area in the North Sumatra city of Medan, Indonesia, June 30, 2015. REUTERS/Roni Bintang
A propeller from an Indonesian military C-130 Hercules transport plane rests on the roof of a building after the plane crashed into a residential area in the North Sumatra city of Medan, Indonesia, June 30, 2015. REUTERS/Roni Bintang
A soldier examines a crushed vehicle next to the wreckage of an Indonesian military C-130 Hercules transport plane after it crashed into a residential area in the North Sumatra city of Medan, Indonesia, June 30, 2015. REUTERS/Roni Bintang
Family members cry outside at Adam Malik hospital as they wait for the bodies of victims of an Indonesian military C-130 Hercules transport plane that crashed into a residential area in the North Sumatra city of Medan, Indonesia, June 30, 2015....more
Security forces and rescue workers remove the body of a victim from the wreckage of an Indonesian military C-130 Hercules transport plane after it crashed into a residential area in the North Sumatra city of Medan, Indonesia, June 30, 2015....more
Security forces and rescue teams remove the bodies of victims from the wreckage of an Indonesian military C-130 Hercules transport plane after it crashed into a residential area in the North Sumatra city of Medan, Indonesia, June 30, 2015....more
Security forces and firemen attempt to extinguish the wreckage of an Indonesian military transport plane after it crashed in the North Sumatra city of Medan, Indonesia, June 30, 2015. REUTERS/Irsan Mulyadi/Antara Foto
The body of a victim from an Indonesian military C-130 Hercules transport plane that crashed into a residential area, arrives at Adam Malik hospital in the North Sumatra city of Medan, Indonesia, June 30, 2015. REUTERS/Septianda Perdana/Antara Foto
A child attempts to look inside a mortuary at Adam Malik hospital as relatives wait for the bodies of victims of an Indonesian military C-130 Hercules transport plane that crashed into a residential area in the North Sumatra city of Medan, Indonesia,...more
Security forces examine the wreckage of an Indonesian military C-130 Hercules transport plane after it crashed into a residential area in the North Sumatra city of Medan, Indonesia, June 30, 2015. REUTERS/Roni Bintang
Firemen attempt to extinguish the fire surrounding the wreckage of an Indonesian military transport plane after it crashed in the North Sumatra city of Medan, Indonesia, June 30, 2015. REUTERS/Irsan Mulyadi/Antara Foto
Security forces and rescue workers search the wreckage of an Indonesian military C-130 Hercules transport plane after it crashed into a residential area in the North Sumatra city of Medan, Indonesia, June 30, 2015. REUTERS/Roni Bintang
Firemen and security forces attempt to extinguish the fire surrounding the wreckage of an Indonesian military transport plane after it crashed in the North Sumatra city of Medan, Indonesia June 30, 2015. REUTERS/Irsan Mulyadi/Antara Foto
Security forces use heavy equipment to remove debris at the crash site of an Indonesian military C-130 transport plane which crashed yesterday into a residential area in Medan, North Sumatra, Indonesia July 1, 2015 in this photo taken by Antara Foto....more
