Pictures | Thu Jun 5, 2014 | 10:10am EDT

Military plane crashes into home

A damaged house is seen at the scene of a U.S. military jet crash in Imperial, California, June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker

Thursday, June 05, 2014
Residents watch investigators inspect the scene of a U.S. military jet crash in Imperial, California, June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker

Marines walk from the scene of a U.S. military jet crash in Imperial, California, June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker

Investigators inspect the scene of a U.S. military jet crash in Imperial, California, June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker

First Lt. Jose Negrete (L) and a border patrol agent speak with residents at the scene of a U.S. military jet crash in Imperial, California, June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker

Marines head to the scene of a U.S. military jet crash in Imperial, California, June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker

Investigators inspect the scene of a U.S. military jet crash in Imperial, California, June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker

A Marine directs traffic at the scene of a U.S. military jet crash in Imperial, California, June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker

