Military plane crashes into home
A damaged house is seen at the scene of a U.S. military jet crash in Imperial, California, June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker
Residents watch investigators inspect the scene of a U.S. military jet crash in Imperial, California, June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker
Marines walk from the scene of a U.S. military jet crash in Imperial, California, June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker
Investigators inspect the scene of a U.S. military jet crash in Imperial, California, June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker
First Lt. Jose Negrete (L) and a border patrol agent speak with residents at the scene of a U.S. military jet crash in Imperial, California, June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker
Marines head to the scene of a U.S. military jet crash in Imperial, California, June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker
Investigators inspect the scene of a U.S. military jet crash in Imperial, California, June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker
A Marine directs traffic at the scene of a U.S. military jet crash in Imperial, California, June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker
