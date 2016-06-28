Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Jun 28, 2016 | 9:00am EDT

Military precision

Female members of the Chinese People's Liberation Army honor guard stand behind a string to ensure they are in a straight line outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Female members of the Chinese People's Liberation Army honor guard stand behind a string to ensure they are in a straight line outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Saturday, June 25, 2016
Female members of the Chinese People's Liberation Army honor guard stand behind a string to ensure they are in a straight line outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
1 / 22
A Chinese officer touches underneath the nose of a member of an honor guard at Beijing airport. REUTERS/David Gray

A Chinese officer touches underneath the nose of a member of an honor guard at Beijing airport. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Monday, January 09, 2012
A Chinese officer touches underneath the nose of a member of an honor guard at Beijing airport. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
2 / 22
A female honor guard has lipstick applied as they prepare for an official welcoming ceremony outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. REUTERS/Jason Lee

A female honor guard has lipstick applied as they prepare for an official welcoming ceremony outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Wednesday, June 11, 2014
A female honor guard has lipstick applied as they prepare for an official welcoming ceremony outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
3 / 22
Soldiers line up outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Soldiers line up outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Thursday, May 15, 2014
Soldiers line up outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
4 / 22
Members of an honor guard clean their boots as they get ready for a welcoming ceremony outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Members of an honor guard clean their boots as they get ready for a welcoming ceremony outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Thursday, May 15, 2014
Members of an honor guard clean their boots as they get ready for a welcoming ceremony outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
5 / 22
A female member of the honor guard checks her make-up as she prepares for an official welcoming ceremony outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. REUTERS/Jason Lee

A female member of the honor guard checks her make-up as she prepares for an official welcoming ceremony outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Wednesday, June 11, 2014
A female member of the honor guard checks her make-up as she prepares for an official welcoming ceremony outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
6 / 22
A female member of the honor guard reacts as another one helps to adjust her cap ahead of an official welcoming outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. REUTERS/Jason Lee

A female member of the honor guard reacts as another one helps to adjust her cap ahead of an official welcoming outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Wednesday, June 11, 2014
A female member of the honor guard reacts as another one helps to adjust her cap ahead of an official welcoming outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
7 / 22
A member of honor guard adjusts his cap as he prepares for a welcoming ceremony outside the Great Hall of the People on a hot day in Beijing. REUTERS/Jason Lee

A member of honor guard adjusts his cap as he prepares for a welcoming ceremony outside the Great Hall of the People on a hot day in Beijing. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Thursday, May 29, 2014
A member of honor guard adjusts his cap as he prepares for a welcoming ceremony outside the Great Hall of the People on a hot day in Beijing. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
8 / 22
Lieutenant Colonel Christopher Ghika, Commanding Officer of the 1st Battalion Irish Guards, inspects his men in the parade ground of their barracks in southern England. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Lieutenant Colonel Christopher Ghika, Commanding Officer of the 1st Battalion Irish Guards, inspects his men in the parade ground of their barracks in southern England. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Reuters / Thursday, April 21, 2011
Lieutenant Colonel Christopher Ghika, Commanding Officer of the 1st Battalion Irish Guards, inspects his men in the parade ground of their barracks in southern England. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Close
9 / 22
A man sweeps the red carpet in front of an honor guard in Lisbon. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

A man sweeps the red carpet in front of an honor guard in Lisbon. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Tuesday, June 18, 2013
A man sweeps the red carpet in front of an honor guard in Lisbon. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Close
10 / 22
A member of an honor guard wipes the shoes of another as they prepare for a welcome ceremony at Beijing airport. REUTERS/Jason Lee

A member of an honor guard wipes the shoes of another as they prepare for a welcome ceremony at Beijing airport. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Wednesday, April 29, 2009
A member of an honor guard wipes the shoes of another as they prepare for a welcome ceremony at Beijing airport. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
11 / 22
Russian servicemen stretch before a rehearsal for the annual Victory Day parade in Moscow's Red Square. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Russian servicemen stretch before a rehearsal for the annual Victory Day parade in Moscow's Red Square. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Monday, April 30, 2012
Russian servicemen stretch before a rehearsal for the annual Victory Day parade in Moscow's Red Square. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
12 / 22
An officer of a Chinese People's Liberation Army honor guard uses a string to ensure members are standing in a straight line before a welcoming ceremony outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

An officer of a Chinese People's Liberation Army honor guard uses a string to ensure members are standing in a straight line before a welcoming ceremony outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Sunday, July 06, 2014
An officer of a Chinese People's Liberation Army honor guard uses a string to ensure members are standing in a straight line before a welcoming ceremony outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
13 / 22
An Indian paramilitary soldier adjusts the uniform of his comrade during Independence Day celebrations. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

An Indian paramilitary soldier adjusts the uniform of his comrade during Independence Day celebrations. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Reuters / Friday, August 15, 2014
An Indian paramilitary soldier adjusts the uniform of his comrade during Independence Day celebrations. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
Close
14 / 22
Chinese paramilitary police recruits attend a training session at a military base in Hefei, Anhui province. REUTERS/Jianan Yu

Chinese paramilitary police recruits attend a training session at a military base in Hefei, Anhui province. REUTERS/Jianan Yu

Reuters / Tuesday, January 20, 2009
Chinese paramilitary police recruits attend a training session at a military base in Hefei, Anhui province. REUTERS/Jianan Yu
Close
15 / 22
Guardsmen of the Grenadier Guards remove their capes during the Colonel's Review ceremony at Horse Guards Parade in London. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Guardsmen of the Grenadier Guards remove their capes during the Colonel's Review ceremony at Horse Guards Parade in London. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Reuters / Saturday, June 07, 2014
Guardsmen of the Grenadier Guards remove their capes during the Colonel's Review ceremony at Horse Guards Parade in London. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Close
16 / 22
A soldier of the Swiss federal army polishes the boots of his comrades before a welcoming ceremony at Zurich's-Kloten airpor. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

A soldier of the Swiss federal army polishes the boots of his comrades before a welcoming ceremony at Zurich's-Kloten airpor. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Thursday, November 25, 2010
A soldier of the Swiss federal army polishes the boots of his comrades before a welcoming ceremony at Zurich's-Kloten airpor. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Close
17 / 22
A member of the Mongolian army adjusts the uniforms of State Palace honor guards as they stand in line before a welcoming ceremony in Ulan Bator. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A member of the Mongolian army adjusts the uniforms of State Palace honor guards as they stand in line before a welcoming ceremony in Ulan Bator. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Thursday, October 13, 2011
A member of the Mongolian army adjusts the uniforms of State Palace honor guards as they stand in line before a welcoming ceremony in Ulan Bator. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
18 / 22
An officer of the Chinese People's Liberation Army uses a string to ensure that soldiers stand in a straight line before a welcoming ceremony in Beijing. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

An officer of the Chinese People's Liberation Army uses a string to ensure that soldiers stand in a straight line before a welcoming ceremony in Beijing. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Thursday, June 12, 2014
An officer of the Chinese People's Liberation Army uses a string to ensure that soldiers stand in a straight line before a welcoming ceremony in Beijing. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
19 / 22
A commander adjusts the cap of a soldier before a welcoming ceremony in Beijing. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

A commander adjusts the cap of a soldier before a welcoming ceremony in Beijing. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

Reuters / Wednesday, April 24, 2013
A commander adjusts the cap of a soldier before a welcoming ceremony in Beijing. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
Close
20 / 22
An officer inspects an honor guard before an official welcoming ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. REUTERS/David Gray

An officer inspects an honor guard before an official welcoming ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Wednesday, September 08, 2010
An officer inspects an honor guard before an official welcoming ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
21 / 22
A female cadet helps her comrade fix her boots before the start of the Independence Day parade in India. REUTERS/Sivaram V

A female cadet helps her comrade fix her boots before the start of the Independence Day parade in India. REUTERS/Sivaram V

Reuters / Friday, August 15, 2014
A female cadet helps her comrade fix her boots before the start of the Independence Day parade in India. REUTERS/Sivaram V
Close
22 / 22
View Again
View Next
Landmark Stonewall Inn

Landmark Stonewall Inn

Next Slideshows

Landmark Stonewall Inn

Landmark Stonewall Inn

The Stonewall Inn, a New York City bar widely recognized as the birthplace of the U.S. gay rights movement, was granted historic landmark status by city...

Jun 27 2016
Euro fanatics

Euro fanatics

Fans find jubilation, heartbreak and violence on the sidelines at the Euro 2016 championship.

Jun 22 2016
Refugees Got Talent

Refugees Got Talent

Young Syrians dazzle on stage at a Refugees Got Talent competition organized by UNHCR at a refugee camp in Iraq.

Jun 21 2016
International Yoga Day

International Yoga Day

The ancient physical and spiritual discipline is celebrated across the world.

Jun 21 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast