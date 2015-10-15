Million Man March, 20 years on

Black men who have gathered in the Mall watch former NAACP president Ben Chavis open the gathering in the early morning hours on a giant television screen, with the Capital building in the background, October 16, 1995. "We're going to have a good day...more

Black men who have gathered in the Mall watch former NAACP president Ben Chavis open the gathering in the early morning hours on a giant television screen, with the Capital building in the background, October 16, 1995. "We're going to have a good day today," Chavis said. "This is the day that the Lord has made, and we're called to celebrate what God has done, what God is doing and what God will do." REUTERS/Stringer

Close