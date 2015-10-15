Million Man March, 20 years on
Thousands of participants in the Million Man March gather on the Mall, with the Washington Monument seen in the background, in Washington, October 16, 1995. The march drew about 800,000 people, according to private researchers, and marked a...more
Participants in the Million Man March rally on a statue in front of the U.S. Capitol, October 16, 1995. The rally was intended as a day for black men to unite and pledge self-reliance and reaffirm their commitment to their families. REUTERS/Luc...more
Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan gave a nearly 2-1/2 hour thunderous sermon portraying America as a society torn by racial hatreds, October 16, 1995. REUTERS/Stringer
A group of black men, dressed in the style of Nation of Islam followers, lock arms in front of the U.S. Capitol, October 16, 1995. Black men from all over the U.S. flowed into the city on buses and subways for the event, which was described as a day...more
Participants chant during a rally on the Washington Mall October 16, 1995. President Barack Obama, who then taught constitutional law at the University of Chicago, attended the Million Man March in 1995. REUTERS/Stringer
Three participants wear shirts specially produced for the event October 16, 1995. To commemorate the 20th anniversary of the Million Man March, Louis Farrakhan held the Justice or Else march decrying racial and economic injustice, on October 10,...more
Black men join hands in a show of unity on the Mall, October 16, 1995. REUTERS/Stringer
Steven Jones of Washington D.C. carries a poster of Malcolm X as he joins other participants of the Million Man March October 16, 1995. REUTERS/Gregg Newton
Participants hold a sign reading "Whites graduate from Penn State, Blacks graduate from State Penn" during the Million Man March, October 16, 1995. State Penn is a pun on state penitentiary, or prison, and refers to the high rate of incarceration...more
Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan, with his son Mustafa at his side (L), addresses marchers at the Mall October 16, 1995. Farrakhan said America remains two racially divided societies. REUTERS/Mike Theiler
Fruit of Islam bodyguards stand on the steps of the Capitol as they provide security for Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan during the march, October 16, 1995. REUTERS/Stringer
Black men who have gathered in the Mall watch former NAACP president Ben Chavis open the gathering in the early morning hours on a giant television screen, with the Capital building in the background, October 16, 1995. "We're going to have a good day...more
Thousands of black men gather on the Mall around the Washington Monument as the opening ceremonies commenced, October 16, 1995. REUTERS/Luc Novovitch
