Mine clearing rats

A man from the Cambodian Mine Action Centre (CMAC) gives food to a rat undergoing training to detect mines at the Mine Detection Rat Training, Trial and Testing Project in Siem Reap province July 9, 2015. Cambodia is still littered with landmines after emerging from decades of civil war, including the 1970s Khmer Rough "Killing Fields" genocide, leaving it with one of the world's highest disability rates. REUTERS/Samrang Pring

