Mine clearing rats
A rat being trained by the Cambodian Mine Action Centre (CMAC) is pictured on an inactive landmine field in Siem Reap province July 9, 2015. Gambian pouched rats were deployed to Cambodia from Tanzania in April by a Belgian non-profit organization,...more
A handler holds a rat undergoing training to detect mines during a training on an inactive landmine field in Siem Reap province July 9, 2015. They've been trained since they were 4 weeks old. REUTERS/Samrang Pring
A man from the Cambodian Mine Action Centre (CMAC) gives food to a rat undergoing training to detect mines at the Mine Detection Rat Training, Trial and Testing Project in Siem Reap province July 9, 2015. Cambodia is still littered with landmines...more
A rat undergoing training to detect mines is pictured on an inactive landmine field in Siem Reap province July 9, 2015. APOPO has used the rodents for mine-clearing projects in several countries, including Angola, Mozambique, Thailand, Laos, and...more
A rat undergoing training to detect mines is pictured on an inactive landmine field in Siem Reap province July 9, 2015. REUTERS/Samrang Pring
A rat being trained to detect mines is seen inside a cage at the Mine Detection Rat Training, Trial and Testing Project in Siem Reap province July 9, 2015. REUTERS/Samrang Pring
A rat undergoing training to detect mines eats a snack during a training session on an inactive landmine field in Siem Reap province July 9, 2015. REUTERS/Samrang Pring
A member of the Cambodian Mine Action Centre (CMAC) holds a cage containing a rat undergoing training to detect mines during a training session on an inactive landmine field in Siem Reap province July 9, 2015. REUTERS/Samrang Pring
A rat undergoing training to detect mines eats a snack during a training session on an inactive landmine field in Siem Reap province July 9, 2015. REUTERS/Samrang Pring
A handler holds a rat undergoing training to detect mines at the Mine Detection Rat Training, Trial and Testing Project in Siem Reap province July 9, 2015. REUTERS/Samrang Pring
A rat undergoing training to detect mines follows a member of the Cambodian Mine Action Centre (CMAC) during a training session on an inactive landmine field in Siem Reap province July 9, 2015. REUTERS/Samrang Pring
A handler takes a rat undergoing training to detect mines to an inactive landmine field at the Mine Detection Rat Training, Trial and Testing Project in Siem Reap province July 9, 2015. REUTERS/Samrang Pring
