Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Jul 13, 2015 | 2:25pm EDT

Mine clearing rats

A rat being trained by the Cambodian Mine Action Centre (CMAC) is pictured on an inactive landmine field in Siem Reap province July 9, 2015. Gambian pouched rats were deployed to Cambodia from Tanzania in April by a Belgian non-profit organization, APOPO, to help clear mines. REUTERS/Samrang Pring

A rat being trained by the Cambodian Mine Action Centre (CMAC) is pictured on an inactive landmine field in Siem Reap province July 9, 2015. Gambian pouched rats were deployed to Cambodia from Tanzania in April by a Belgian non-profit organization,...more

Reuters / Monday, July 13, 2015
A rat being trained by the Cambodian Mine Action Centre (CMAC) is pictured on an inactive landmine field in Siem Reap province July 9, 2015. Gambian pouched rats were deployed to Cambodia from Tanzania in April by a Belgian non-profit organization, APOPO, to help clear mines. REUTERS/Samrang Pring
Close
1 / 12
A handler holds a rat undergoing training to detect mines during a training on an inactive landmine field in Siem Reap province July 9, 2015. They've been trained since they were 4 weeks old. REUTERS/Samrang Pring

A handler holds a rat undergoing training to detect mines during a training on an inactive landmine field in Siem Reap province July 9, 2015. They've been trained since they were 4 weeks old. REUTERS/Samrang Pring

Reuters / Monday, July 13, 2015
A handler holds a rat undergoing training to detect mines during a training on an inactive landmine field in Siem Reap province July 9, 2015. They've been trained since they were 4 weeks old. REUTERS/Samrang Pring
Close
2 / 12
A man from the Cambodian Mine Action Centre (CMAC) gives food to a rat undergoing training to detect mines at the Mine Detection Rat Training, Trial and Testing Project in Siem Reap province July 9, 2015. Cambodia is still littered with landmines after emerging from decades of civil war, including the 1970s Khmer Rough "Killing Fields" genocide, leaving it with one of the world's highest disability rates. REUTERS/Samrang Pring

A man from the Cambodian Mine Action Centre (CMAC) gives food to a rat undergoing training to detect mines at the Mine Detection Rat Training, Trial and Testing Project in Siem Reap province July 9, 2015. Cambodia is still littered with landmines...more

Reuters / Monday, July 13, 2015
A man from the Cambodian Mine Action Centre (CMAC) gives food to a rat undergoing training to detect mines at the Mine Detection Rat Training, Trial and Testing Project in Siem Reap province July 9, 2015. Cambodia is still littered with landmines after emerging from decades of civil war, including the 1970s Khmer Rough "Killing Fields" genocide, leaving it with one of the world's highest disability rates. REUTERS/Samrang Pring
Close
3 / 12
A rat undergoing training to detect mines is pictured on an inactive landmine field in Siem Reap province July 9, 2015. APOPO has used the rodents for mine-clearing projects in several countries, including Angola, Mozambique, Thailand, Laos, and Vietnam. REUTERS/Samrang Pring

A rat undergoing training to detect mines is pictured on an inactive landmine field in Siem Reap province July 9, 2015. APOPO has used the rodents for mine-clearing projects in several countries, including Angola, Mozambique, Thailand, Laos, and...more

Reuters / Monday, July 13, 2015
A rat undergoing training to detect mines is pictured on an inactive landmine field in Siem Reap province July 9, 2015. APOPO has used the rodents for mine-clearing projects in several countries, including Angola, Mozambique, Thailand, Laos, and Vietnam. REUTERS/Samrang Pring
Close
4 / 12
A rat undergoing training to detect mines is pictured on an inactive landmine field in Siem Reap province July 9, 2015. REUTERS/Samrang Pring

A rat undergoing training to detect mines is pictured on an inactive landmine field in Siem Reap province July 9, 2015. REUTERS/Samrang Pring

Reuters / Monday, July 13, 2015
A rat undergoing training to detect mines is pictured on an inactive landmine field in Siem Reap province July 9, 2015. REUTERS/Samrang Pring
Close
5 / 12
A rat being trained to detect mines is seen inside a cage at the Mine Detection Rat Training, Trial and Testing Project in Siem Reap province July 9, 2015. REUTERS/Samrang Pring

A rat being trained to detect mines is seen inside a cage at the Mine Detection Rat Training, Trial and Testing Project in Siem Reap province July 9, 2015. REUTERS/Samrang Pring

Reuters / Monday, July 13, 2015
A rat being trained to detect mines is seen inside a cage at the Mine Detection Rat Training, Trial and Testing Project in Siem Reap province July 9, 2015. REUTERS/Samrang Pring
Close
6 / 12
A rat undergoing training to detect mines eats a snack during a training session on an inactive landmine field in Siem Reap province July 9, 2015. REUTERS/Samrang Pring

A rat undergoing training to detect mines eats a snack during a training session on an inactive landmine field in Siem Reap province July 9, 2015. REUTERS/Samrang Pring

Reuters / Monday, July 13, 2015
A rat undergoing training to detect mines eats a snack during a training session on an inactive landmine field in Siem Reap province July 9, 2015. REUTERS/Samrang Pring
Close
7 / 12
A member of the Cambodian Mine Action Centre (CMAC) holds a cage containing a rat undergoing training to detect mines during a training session on an inactive landmine field in Siem Reap province July 9, 2015. REUTERS/Samrang Pring

A member of the Cambodian Mine Action Centre (CMAC) holds a cage containing a rat undergoing training to detect mines during a training session on an inactive landmine field in Siem Reap province July 9, 2015. REUTERS/Samrang Pring

Reuters / Monday, July 13, 2015
A member of the Cambodian Mine Action Centre (CMAC) holds a cage containing a rat undergoing training to detect mines during a training session on an inactive landmine field in Siem Reap province July 9, 2015. REUTERS/Samrang Pring
Close
8 / 12
A rat undergoing training to detect mines eats a snack during a training session on an inactive landmine field in Siem Reap province July 9, 2015. REUTERS/Samrang Pring

A rat undergoing training to detect mines eats a snack during a training session on an inactive landmine field in Siem Reap province July 9, 2015. REUTERS/Samrang Pring

Reuters / Monday, July 13, 2015
A rat undergoing training to detect mines eats a snack during a training session on an inactive landmine field in Siem Reap province July 9, 2015. REUTERS/Samrang Pring
Close
9 / 12
A handler holds a rat undergoing training to detect mines at the Mine Detection Rat Training, Trial and Testing Project in Siem Reap province July 9, 2015. REUTERS/Samrang Pring

A handler holds a rat undergoing training to detect mines at the Mine Detection Rat Training, Trial and Testing Project in Siem Reap province July 9, 2015. REUTERS/Samrang Pring

Reuters / Monday, July 13, 2015
A handler holds a rat undergoing training to detect mines at the Mine Detection Rat Training, Trial and Testing Project in Siem Reap province July 9, 2015. REUTERS/Samrang Pring
Close
10 / 12
A rat undergoing training to detect mines follows a member of the Cambodian Mine Action Centre (CMAC) during a training session on an inactive landmine field in Siem Reap province July 9, 2015. REUTERS/Samrang Pring

A rat undergoing training to detect mines follows a member of the Cambodian Mine Action Centre (CMAC) during a training session on an inactive landmine field in Siem Reap province July 9, 2015. REUTERS/Samrang Pring

Reuters / Monday, July 13, 2015
A rat undergoing training to detect mines follows a member of the Cambodian Mine Action Centre (CMAC) during a training session on an inactive landmine field in Siem Reap province July 9, 2015. REUTERS/Samrang Pring
Close
11 / 12
A handler takes a rat undergoing training to detect mines to an inactive landmine field at the Mine Detection Rat Training, Trial and Testing Project in Siem Reap province July 9, 2015. REUTERS/Samrang Pring

A handler takes a rat undergoing training to detect mines to an inactive landmine field at the Mine Detection Rat Training, Trial and Testing Project in Siem Reap province July 9, 2015. REUTERS/Samrang Pring

Reuters / Monday, July 13, 2015
A handler takes a rat undergoing training to detect mines to an inactive landmine field at the Mine Detection Rat Training, Trial and Testing Project in Siem Reap province July 9, 2015. REUTERS/Samrang Pring
Close
12 / 12
View Again
View Next
Crowning Miss USA

Crowning Miss USA

Next Slideshows

Crowning Miss USA

Crowning Miss USA

Miss Oklahoma is crowned Miss USA.

Jul 13 2015
Bourbon Street scenes

Bourbon Street scenes

Heels, hot dogs and revelers twerking are some of the sites on New Orleans' Bourbon Street.

Jul 12 2015
Inside Cuba's Capitol

Inside Cuba's Capitol

Cubans are once again touring their Capitol, an imposing structure previously shunned as a symbol of U.S. imperialism.

Jul 10 2015
Approaching Pluto

Approaching Pluto

NASA's New Horizons spacecraft is poised to become the first probe to visit distant Pluto.

Jul 10 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast