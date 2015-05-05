Mini Waterloo
Figurines representing French Brigade of Lancers are seen on a 40-square-meter miniature model of the 1815 Waterloo battlefield, in Diest, Belgium, April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Miniature cannons on the British side of the Battle of Waterloo are seen firing, with cotton wool being used to depict smoke. Waterloo enthusiast Willy Smout says he spent 40,000 hours and around 150,000 euros over the past 40 years, to recreate the...more
Figurines representing the French army are seen on the model. Smout uses models bought online which he hand paints, creating the hills from plaster and the diorama from MDF. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Chemical engineer and Waterloo enthusiast Willy Smout, 56, adjusts figurines on the model. Smout first visited Waterloo at age 12. One of the battle scenes is located only a few miles from his home. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
A figurine representing a French officer of the Tirailleurs. Some 3,000 model soldiers were used in Smout's scaled-down version of the battlefield, which depicts his interpretation of Waterloo at 1300 on Sunday June 18, 1815, when Napoleon...more
Smout points at a figurine representing French Emperor Napoleon (C on white horse). Smout was determined to finish the project in time for the bicentenary of the great battle. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Figurines representing Major General Lambert at the head of the Fourth King's Own Regiment of the British Army. Smout tried to recreate the exact topography of the location including the height of the hills surrounding the battlefield where some...more
Smout's research spanned six countries, including visits to libraries, army museums and barracks, as well as studies of paintings, drawings, photos and visits to the site. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Smout built his home so the diorama could fit in his cellar. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
"When people come in and I open the door, everybody's reaction is the same, like your reaction: "Wow! We wouldn't have expected it to be so big," Smout said. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Figurines representing the Prussian army. The final figurine Smout placed on the diorama was that of the Prussian army's Doctor Bieske. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
A figurine representing French Emperor Napoleon (C on white horse). Having completed his life's work, Smout's next big wish would be to one day welcome Wellington's and Napoleon's descendants to see the model. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Keeping the project largely between family members, Smout has started to share his work with neighbors and friends. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
The Mont-Saint-Jean farm is seen near figurines representing soldiers of the British army. Smout has tickets to the bicentenary celebrations of the battle in June. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
