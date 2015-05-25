Miss Gay Johannesburg
A contestant wears a dress while preparing backstage ahead of the Miss Gay Jozi pageant in Johannesburg, May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Newly crowned Miss Gay Jozi (Jozi is slang for Johannesburg), Ycer Machimane (seated), poses for photographers at the end of the pageant in Johannesburg, May 24, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Contestants look at themselves in the mirror as they prepare backstage ahead of the Miss Gay Jozi (Jozi is slang for Johannesburg) pageant in Johannesburg, May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A contestant prepares ahead of the Miss Gay Jozi pageant in Johannesburg, May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Contestants look on as they prepare themselves backstage ahead of the Miss Gay Jozi pageant in Johannesburg, May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A contestant takes part in the Miss Gay Jozi pageant in Johannesburg, May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Newly crowned Miss Gay Jozi, Ycer Machimane, reacts at the pageant in Johannesburg, May 24, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A tattoo with "Leeroy" is seen on the contestant's shoulder while preparing backstage ahead of the Miss Gay Jozi pageant in Johannesburg, May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A contestant gestures backstage as names of the winners are called during the Miss Gay Jozi pageant in Johannesburg, May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A contestant poses for a photograph backstage ahead of the Miss Gay Jozi pageant in Johannesburg, May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Contestants take part in the Miss Gay Jozi pageant in Johannesburg, May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Contestants prepare themselves ahead of the Miss Gay Jozi pageant in Johannesburg, May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Newly crowned Miss Gay Jozi, Ycer Machimane, poses for photographers at the end of the pageant in Johannesburg, May 24, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A contestant takes a smoke break during the Miss Gay Jozi pageant in Johannesburg, May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Contestants laugh as they wait backstage ahead of the Miss Gay Jozi pageant in Johannesburg, May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Contestants take part in the Miss Gay Jozi pageant in Johannesburg, May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A contestant takes part in the Miss Gay Jozi pageant in Johannesburg, May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A contestant takes part in the Miss Gay Jozi pageant in Johannesburg, May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Contestants make preparations backstage ahead of the Miss Gay Jozi pageant in Johannesburg, May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A contestant takes part in the Miss Gay Jozi pageant in Johannesburg, May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
