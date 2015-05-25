Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon May 25, 2015 | 3:55pm EDT

Miss Gay Johannesburg

A contestant wears a dress while preparing backstage ahead of the Miss Gay Jozi pageant in Johannesburg, May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

A contestant wears a dress while preparing backstage ahead of the Miss Gay Jozi pageant in Johannesburg, May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Sunday, May 24, 2015
A contestant wears a dress while preparing backstage ahead of the Miss Gay Jozi pageant in Johannesburg, May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Close
1 / 20
Newly crowned Miss Gay Jozi (Jozi is slang for Johannesburg), Ycer Machimane (seated), poses for photographers at the end of the pageant in Johannesburg, May 24, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Newly crowned Miss Gay Jozi (Jozi is slang for Johannesburg), Ycer Machimane (seated), poses for photographers at the end of the pageant in Johannesburg, May 24, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Sunday, May 24, 2015
Newly crowned Miss Gay Jozi (Jozi is slang for Johannesburg), Ycer Machimane (seated), poses for photographers at the end of the pageant in Johannesburg, May 24, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Close
2 / 20
Contestants look at themselves in the mirror as they prepare backstage ahead of the Miss Gay Jozi (Jozi is slang for Johannesburg) pageant in Johannesburg, May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Contestants look at themselves in the mirror as they prepare backstage ahead of the Miss Gay Jozi (Jozi is slang for Johannesburg) pageant in Johannesburg, May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Sunday, May 24, 2015
Contestants look at themselves in the mirror as they prepare backstage ahead of the Miss Gay Jozi (Jozi is slang for Johannesburg) pageant in Johannesburg, May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Close
3 / 20
A contestant prepares ahead of the Miss Gay Jozi pageant in Johannesburg, May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

A contestant prepares ahead of the Miss Gay Jozi pageant in Johannesburg, May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Sunday, May 24, 2015
A contestant prepares ahead of the Miss Gay Jozi pageant in Johannesburg, May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Close
4 / 20
Contestants look on as they prepare themselves backstage ahead of the Miss Gay Jozi pageant in Johannesburg, May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Contestants look on as they prepare themselves backstage ahead of the Miss Gay Jozi pageant in Johannesburg, May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Sunday, May 24, 2015
Contestants look on as they prepare themselves backstage ahead of the Miss Gay Jozi pageant in Johannesburg, May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Close
5 / 20
A contestant takes part in the Miss Gay Jozi pageant in Johannesburg, May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

A contestant takes part in the Miss Gay Jozi pageant in Johannesburg, May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Sunday, May 24, 2015
A contestant takes part in the Miss Gay Jozi pageant in Johannesburg, May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Close
6 / 20
Newly crowned Miss Gay Jozi, Ycer Machimane, reacts at the pageant in Johannesburg, May 24, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Newly crowned Miss Gay Jozi, Ycer Machimane, reacts at the pageant in Johannesburg, May 24, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Sunday, May 24, 2015
Newly crowned Miss Gay Jozi, Ycer Machimane, reacts at the pageant in Johannesburg, May 24, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Close
7 / 20
A tattoo with "Leeroy" is seen on the contestant's shoulder while preparing backstage ahead of the Miss Gay Jozi pageant in Johannesburg, May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

A tattoo with "Leeroy" is seen on the contestant's shoulder while preparing backstage ahead of the Miss Gay Jozi pageant in Johannesburg, May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Sunday, May 24, 2015
A tattoo with "Leeroy" is seen on the contestant's shoulder while preparing backstage ahead of the Miss Gay Jozi pageant in Johannesburg, May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Close
8 / 20
A contestant gestures backstage as names of the winners are called during the Miss Gay Jozi pageant in Johannesburg, May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

A contestant gestures backstage as names of the winners are called during the Miss Gay Jozi pageant in Johannesburg, May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Sunday, May 24, 2015
A contestant gestures backstage as names of the winners are called during the Miss Gay Jozi pageant in Johannesburg, May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Close
9 / 20
A contestant poses for a photograph backstage ahead of the Miss Gay Jozi pageant in Johannesburg, May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

A contestant poses for a photograph backstage ahead of the Miss Gay Jozi pageant in Johannesburg, May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Sunday, May 24, 2015
A contestant poses for a photograph backstage ahead of the Miss Gay Jozi pageant in Johannesburg, May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Close
10 / 20
Contestants take part in the Miss Gay Jozi pageant in Johannesburg, May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Contestants take part in the Miss Gay Jozi pageant in Johannesburg, May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Sunday, May 24, 2015
Contestants take part in the Miss Gay Jozi pageant in Johannesburg, May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Close
11 / 20
Contestants prepare themselves ahead of the Miss Gay Jozi pageant in Johannesburg, May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Contestants prepare themselves ahead of the Miss Gay Jozi pageant in Johannesburg, May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Sunday, May 24, 2015
Contestants prepare themselves ahead of the Miss Gay Jozi pageant in Johannesburg, May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Close
12 / 20
Newly crowned Miss Gay Jozi, Ycer Machimane, poses for photographers at the end of the pageant in Johannesburg, May 24, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Newly crowned Miss Gay Jozi, Ycer Machimane, poses for photographers at the end of the pageant in Johannesburg, May 24, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Sunday, May 24, 2015
Newly crowned Miss Gay Jozi, Ycer Machimane, poses for photographers at the end of the pageant in Johannesburg, May 24, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Close
13 / 20
A contestant takes a smoke break during the Miss Gay Jozi pageant in Johannesburg, May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

A contestant takes a smoke break during the Miss Gay Jozi pageant in Johannesburg, May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Sunday, May 24, 2015
A contestant takes a smoke break during the Miss Gay Jozi pageant in Johannesburg, May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Close
14 / 20
Contestants laugh as they wait backstage ahead of the Miss Gay Jozi pageant in Johannesburg, May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Contestants laugh as they wait backstage ahead of the Miss Gay Jozi pageant in Johannesburg, May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Sunday, May 24, 2015
Contestants laugh as they wait backstage ahead of the Miss Gay Jozi pageant in Johannesburg, May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Close
15 / 20
Contestants take part in the Miss Gay Jozi pageant in Johannesburg, May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Contestants take part in the Miss Gay Jozi pageant in Johannesburg, May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Sunday, May 24, 2015
Contestants take part in the Miss Gay Jozi pageant in Johannesburg, May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Close
16 / 20
A contestant takes part in the Miss Gay Jozi pageant in Johannesburg, May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

A contestant takes part in the Miss Gay Jozi pageant in Johannesburg, May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Sunday, May 24, 2015
A contestant takes part in the Miss Gay Jozi pageant in Johannesburg, May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Close
17 / 20
A contestant takes part in the Miss Gay Jozi pageant in Johannesburg, May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

A contestant takes part in the Miss Gay Jozi pageant in Johannesburg, May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Sunday, May 24, 2015
A contestant takes part in the Miss Gay Jozi pageant in Johannesburg, May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Close
18 / 20
Contestants make preparations backstage ahead of the Miss Gay Jozi pageant in Johannesburg, May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Contestants make preparations backstage ahead of the Miss Gay Jozi pageant in Johannesburg, May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Sunday, May 24, 2015
Contestants make preparations backstage ahead of the Miss Gay Jozi pageant in Johannesburg, May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Close
19 / 20
A contestant takes part in the Miss Gay Jozi pageant in Johannesburg, May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

A contestant takes part in the Miss Gay Jozi pageant in Johannesburg, May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Sunday, May 24, 2015
A contestant takes part in the Miss Gay Jozi pageant in Johannesburg, May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Pilgrims of the Virgin del Rocio

Pilgrims of the Virgin del Rocio

Next Slideshows

Pilgrims of the Virgin del Rocio

Pilgrims of the Virgin del Rocio

Every spring hundreds of thousands of devotees converge on a shrine to pay homage to the Virgin del Rocio in Spain.

May 25 2015
Ireland's gay referendum

Ireland's gay referendum

The Irish vote on whether to allow gay marriage, just two decades after they became the last country in Western Europe to decriminalize homosexuality.

May 22 2015
Ring around the sun

Ring around the sun

Solar halos, sun dogs, eclipses and other optical phenomena.

May 21 2015
Unusual homes

Unusual homes

Unique houses in all shapes, sizes and locations.

May 21 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast