Miss International Beauty
Lindsay Becker representing the U.S. poses in a national dress during the 55th Miss International Beauty Pageant in Tokyo, November 5, 2015. Representatives of 70 countries and regions from all over the world took part in the annual beauty contest....more
Edymar Martinez representing Venezuela poses in a national dress. Martinez won the Miss International title. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Immaculate Lojuki representing Malaysia poses in a national dress. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Arisa Nakagawa representing Japan poses in a national dress. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Yaoska Ruiz representing Nicaragua poses in national dress. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Edymar Martinez representing Venezuela poses in a swimsuit. Martinez won the Miss International title. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Loriann Rabe representing Guam poses in her national dress. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Roxanne Zhang representing Singapore poses in a national dress. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Chintya Fabyola representing Indonesia poses in her national dress. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Arisa Nakagawa representing Japan poses in national dress. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Jennifer Valle representing Honduras poses in her national dress. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Janicel Lubina representing the Philippines poses. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Edymar Martinez representing Venezuela is awarded the crown by Miss International 2014 Valerie Hernandez Matias representing Puerto Rico after winning. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Edymar Martinez representing Venezuela celebrates as she is awarded the gown by Miss International 2014 Valerie Hernandez Matias representing Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Eunice Onyango representing Kenya reacts after she is crowned second runner-up. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Edymar Martinez representing Venezuela reacts after winning. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Edymar Martinez representing Venezuela poses in a swimsuit. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Edymar Martinez representing Venezuela is awarded the crown. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Next Slideshows
Highest-paid women in music
The music industry's top-earning women, according to Forbes.
CMA Awards ceremony
Highlights from the 49th Country Music Association Awards.
Hunger Games world premiere
On the red carpet at the world premiere of "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2" in Berlin.
CMA Awards red carpet
The red carpet at the Country Music Association Awards.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.