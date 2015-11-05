Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Nov 5, 2015 | 1:25pm EST

Miss International Beauty

Lindsay Becker representing the U.S. poses in a national dress during the 55th Miss International Beauty Pageant in Tokyo, November 5, 2015. Representatives of 70 countries and regions from all over the world took part in the annual beauty contest. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Thursday, November 05, 2015
Edymar Martinez representing Venezuela poses in a national dress. Martinez won the Miss International title. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Thursday, November 05, 2015
Immaculate Lojuki representing Malaysia poses in a national dress. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Thursday, November 05, 2015
Arisa Nakagawa representing Japan poses in a national dress. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Thursday, November 05, 2015
Yaoska Ruiz representing Nicaragua poses in national dress. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Thursday, November 05, 2015
Edymar Martinez representing Venezuela poses in a swimsuit. Martinez won the Miss International title. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Thursday, November 05, 2015
Loriann Rabe representing Guam poses in her national dress. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Thursday, November 05, 2015
Roxanne Zhang representing Singapore poses in a national dress. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Thursday, November 05, 2015
Chintya Fabyola representing Indonesia poses in her national dress. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Thursday, November 05, 2015
Arisa Nakagawa representing Japan poses in national dress. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Thursday, November 05, 2015
Jennifer Valle representing Honduras poses in her national dress. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Thursday, November 05, 2015
Janicel Lubina representing the Philippines poses. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Thursday, November 05, 2015
Edymar Martinez representing Venezuela is awarded the crown by Miss International 2014 Valerie Hernandez Matias representing Puerto Rico after winning. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Thursday, November 05, 2015
Edymar Martinez representing Venezuela celebrates as she is awarded the gown by Miss International 2014 Valerie Hernandez Matias representing Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Thursday, November 05, 2015
Eunice Onyango representing Kenya reacts after she is crowned second runner-up. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Thursday, November 05, 2015
Edymar Martinez representing Venezuela reacts after winning. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Thursday, November 05, 2015
Edymar Martinez representing Venezuela poses in a swimsuit. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Thursday, November 05, 2015
Edymar Martinez representing Venezuela is awarded the crown. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Thursday, November 05, 2015
