Miss Universe crowned

Contestants line up on stage during the Miss Universe 2013 pageant at the Crocus City Hall in Moscow November 9, 2013.

Contestants line up on stage during the Miss Universe 2013 pageant at the Crocus City Hall in Moscow November 9, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Monday, November 11, 2013

Contestants line up on stage during the Miss Universe 2013 pageant at the Crocus City Hall in Moscow November 9, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Miss Venezuela Gabriela Isler competes at the Miss Universe 2013 pageant at the Crocus City Hall in Moscow November 9, 2013.

Miss Venezuela Gabriela Isler competes at the Miss Universe 2013 pageant at the Crocus City Hall in Moscow November 9, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Monday, November 11, 2013

Miss Venezuela Gabriela Isler competes at the Miss Universe 2013 pageant at the Crocus City Hall in Moscow November 9, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Miss Venezuela Gabriela Isler competes at the Miss Universe 2013 pageant at the Crocus City Hall in Moscow November 9, 2013.

Miss Venezuela Gabriela Isler competes at the Miss Universe 2013 pageant at the Crocus City Hall in Moscow November 9, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Monday, November 11, 2013

Miss Venezuela Gabriela Isler competes at the Miss Universe 2013 pageant at the Crocus City Hall in Moscow November 9, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Erin Brady, Miss USA 2013, competes at the Miss Universe pageant at the Crocus City Hall in Moscow November 9, 2013.

Erin Brady, Miss USA 2013, competes at the Miss Universe pageant at the Crocus City Hall in Moscow November 9, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Monday, November 11, 2013

Erin Brady, Miss USA 2013, competes at the Miss Universe pageant at the Crocus City Hall in Moscow November 9, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Patricia Yurena Rodriguez, Miss Spain 2013, competes at the Miss Universe pageant at the Crocus City Hall in Moscow November 9, 2013.

Patricia Yurena Rodriguez, Miss Spain 2013, competes at the Miss Universe pageant at the Crocus City Hall in Moscow November 9, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Monday, November 11, 2013

Patricia Yurena Rodriguez, Miss Spain 2013, competes at the Miss Universe pageant at the Crocus City Hall in Moscow November 9, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Miss Venezuela Gabriela Isler competes in the Miss Universe 2013 pageant at the Crocus City Hall in Moscow November 9, 2013.

Miss Venezuela Gabriela Isler competes in the Miss Universe 2013 pageant at the Crocus City Hall in Moscow November 9, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Monday, November 11, 2013

Miss Venezuela Gabriela Isler competes in the Miss Universe 2013 pageant at the Crocus City Hall in Moscow November 9, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Steven Tyler of U.S. rock band Aerosmith performs at the Miss Universe 2013 pageant at the Crocus City Hall in Moscow November 9, 2013.

Steven Tyler of U.S. rock band Aerosmith performs at the Miss Universe 2013 pageant at the Crocus City Hall in Moscow November 9, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Monday, November 11, 2013

Steven Tyler of U.S. rock band Aerosmith performs at the Miss Universe 2013 pageant at the Crocus City Hall in Moscow November 9, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Brendon Urie, lead singer of the band Panic! at the Disco, performs at the Miss Universe 2013 pageant at the Crocus City Hall in Moscow November 9, 2013.

Brendon Urie, lead singer of the band Panic! at the Disco, performs at the Miss Universe 2013 pageant at the Crocus City Hall in Moscow November 9, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Monday, November 11, 2013

Brendon Urie, lead singer of the band Panic! at the Disco, performs at the Miss Universe 2013 pageant at the Crocus City Hall in Moscow November 9, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Contestants line up on stage with hosts Thomas Roberts and Mel B during the Miss Universe 2013 pageant at the Crocus City Hall in Moscow November 9, 2013.

Contestants line up on stage with hosts Thomas Roberts and Mel B during the Miss Universe 2013 pageant at the Crocus City Hall in Moscow November 9, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Monday, November 11, 2013

Contestants line up on stage with hosts Thomas Roberts and Mel B during the Miss Universe 2013 pageant at the Crocus City Hall in Moscow November 9, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Miss Venezuela Gabriela Isler (L) reacts during the Miss Universe 2013 pageant at the Crocus City Hall in Moscow November 9, 2013. Also pictured are (2nd L-R) Miss Philippines Ariella Arida, Miss Spain Patricia Yurena Rodriguez and Miss Brazil Jakelyne Oliveira.

Miss Venezuela Gabriela Isler (L) reacts during the Miss Universe 2013 pageant at the Crocus City Hall in Moscow November 9, 2013. Also pictured are (2nd L-R) Miss Philippines Ariella Arida, Miss Spain Patricia Yurena Rodriguez and Miss Brazil...more

Monday, November 11, 2013

Miss Venezuela Gabriela Isler (L) reacts during the Miss Universe 2013 pageant at the Crocus City Hall in Moscow November 9, 2013. Also pictured are (2nd L-R) Miss Philippines Ariella Arida, Miss Spain Patricia Yurena Rodriguez and Miss Brazil Jakelyne Oliveira. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Miss Venezuela Gabriela Isler reacts during the Miss Universe 2013 pageant at the Crocus City Hall in Moscow November 9, 2013.

Miss Venezuela Gabriela Isler reacts during the Miss Universe 2013 pageant at the Crocus City Hall in Moscow November 9, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Monday, November 11, 2013

Miss Venezuela Gabriela Isler reacts during the Miss Universe 2013 pageant at the Crocus City Hall in Moscow November 9, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Miss Venezuela Gabriela Isler (C) reacts after winning the Miss Universe pageant at the Crocus City Hall in Moscow November 9, 2013.

Miss Venezuela Gabriela Isler (C) reacts after winning the Miss Universe pageant at the Crocus City Hall in Moscow November 9, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Monday, November 11, 2013

Miss Venezuela Gabriela Isler (C) reacts after winning the Miss Universe pageant at the Crocus City Hall in Moscow November 9, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Miss Venezuela Gabriela Isler (L) reacts as she is crowned by Olivia Culpo, Miss Universe 2012, during the Miss Universe pageant at the Crocus City Hall in Moscow November 9, 2013.

Miss Venezuela Gabriela Isler (L) reacts as she is crowned by Olivia Culpo, Miss Universe 2012, during the Miss Universe pageant at the Crocus City Hall in Moscow November 9, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Monday, November 11, 2013

Miss Venezuela Gabriela Isler (L) reacts as she is crowned by Olivia Culpo, Miss Universe 2012, during the Miss Universe pageant at the Crocus City Hall in Moscow November 9, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Miss Venezuela Gabriela Isler reacts as she is given the winner's sash after winning the Miss Universe pageant at the Crocus City Hall in Moscow November 9, 2013.

Miss Venezuela Gabriela Isler reacts as she is given the winner's sash after winning the Miss Universe pageant at the Crocus City Hall in Moscow November 9, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Monday, November 11, 2013

Miss Venezuela Gabriela Isler reacts as she is given the winner's sash after winning the Miss Universe pageant at the Crocus City Hall in Moscow November 9, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Miss Venezuela Gabriela Isler poses for photographers as Donald Trump (2nd R), co-owner of the Miss Universe Organization, looks on at a news conference after Isler won the Miss Universe 2013 pageant at the Crocus City Hall in Moscow November 9, 2013.

Miss Venezuela Gabriela Isler poses for photographers as Donald Trump (2nd R), co-owner of the Miss Universe Organization, looks on at a news conference after Isler won the Miss Universe 2013 pageant at the Crocus City Hall in Moscow November 9,...more

Monday, November 11, 2013

Miss Venezuela Gabriela Isler poses for photographers as Donald Trump (2nd R), co-owner of the Miss Universe Organization, looks on at a news conference after Isler won the Miss Universe 2013 pageant at the Crocus City Hall in Moscow November 9, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

