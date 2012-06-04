Miss USA crowned
Miss Rhode Island Olivia Culpo reacts as she is crowned by Miss USA 2011 Alyssa Campanella during the Miss USA pageant at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Miss Rhode Island Olivia Culpo is congratulated by fellow contestants after being crowned Miss USA 2012 during the Miss USA pageant at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Miss Rhode Island Olivia Culpo waits with Miss Maryland Nana Meriwether and Miss Nevada Jade Kelsall during the Miss USA pageant at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Miss Rhode Island Olivia Culpo competes in the evening gown portion of the Miss USA pageant at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Miss Rhode Island Olivia Culpo makes her first appearance in an opening fashion show during the Miss USA pageant at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Miss Rhode Island Olivia Culpo competes in the swimwear competition during the Miss USA pageant at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Miss Rhode Island Olivia Culpo waits with Miss Maryland Nana Meriwether before Culpo was named Miss USA 2012 during the Miss USA pageant at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Show hosts Andy Cohen and Giuliana Rancic listen as Miss Rhode Island Olivia Culpo responds to a question about transgender pageant contestants during the Miss USA pageant at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, June 3, 2012. ...more
Singer Gabe Saporta of the band Cobra Starship performs during the Miss USA pageant at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Singer Akon performs during the Miss USA pageant at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Miss Rhode Island Olivia Culpo fixes an earring as she waits with the final five contestants during the Miss USA pageant at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, June 3, 2012. From left are Miss Ohio Audrey Bolte, Miss Maryland Nana...more
Miss Rhode Island Olivia Culpo fixes an earring as she waits with the final five contestants during the Miss USA pageant at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, June 3, 2012. From left are Miss Ohio Audrey Bolte, Miss Maryland Nana Meriwether, Culpo, Miss Nevada Jade Kelsall, and Miss Georgia Jasmyn "Jazz" Wilkins. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Keytarist Victoria Asher and singer Gabe Saporta of the band Cobra Starship perform during the Miss USA pageant at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Miss USA 2011 Alyssa Campanella arrives on stage during the 2012 Miss USA pageant at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Miss Rhode Island Olivia Culpo competes in the swimsuit competition during the Miss USA pageant at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Miss Rhode Island Olivia Culpo competes in the swimwear competition during the Miss USA pageant at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Miss Rhode Island Olivia Culpo reacts with Miss Maryland Nana Meriwether as Culpo is named Miss USA 2012 during the Miss USA pageant at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Miss Rhode Island Olivia Culpo hugs Miss Maryland Nana Meriwether as they wait for the final announcement during the Miss USA pageant at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Miss Rhode Island Olivia Culpo reacts with Miss Maryland Nana Meriwether as Culpo is named as Miss USA 2012 during the Miss USA pageant at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Miss Rhode Island Olivia Culpo reacts after being crowned during the Miss USA pageant at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Miss Rhode Island Olivia Culpo waves after being crowned during the Miss USA pageant at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Miss Rhode Island Olivia Culpo waves after being crowned during the Miss USA pageant at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
