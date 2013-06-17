Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Jun 17, 2013 | 11:45am EDT

Miss USA crowned

<p>Miss Connecticut Erin Brady reacts as she is crowned by Miss USA 2012 Nana Meriwether during the Miss USA pageant at the Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus</p>

Monday, June 17, 2013

<p>Miss Connecticut Erin Brady is congratulated by other contestants after being crowned during the Miss USA pageant at the Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus</p>

Monday, June 17, 2013

<p>Show co-host Giuliana Rancic, co-anchor of "E! News," holds the microphone for Miss Utah Marissa Powell as she competes in the question portion during the Miss USA pageant at the Planet Hollywood Resort &amp; Casino in Las Vegas, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus</p>

Show co-host Giuliana Rancic, co-anchor of "E! News," holds the microphone for Miss Utah Marissa Powell as she competes in the question portion during the Miss USA pageant at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Monday, June 17, 2013

<p>Joe Jonas of the Jonas Brothers performs during the Miss USA pageant at the Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus</p>

Monday, June 17, 2013

<p>Miss Connecticut Erin Brady reacts with first runner up Miss Alabama Mary Margaret McCord as Brady is named Miss USA 2013 during the Miss USA pageant at the Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus</p>

Monday, June 17, 2013

<p>Miss Connecticut Erin Brady competes in the swimsuit portion of the Miss USA pageant at the Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus</p>

Monday, June 17, 2013

<p>Miss Connecticut Erin Brady competes in the Miss USA pageant at the Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus</p>

Monday, June 17, 2013

<p>Erin Brady poses at a news conference after being crowned Miss USA 2013 at the Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus</p>

Monday, June 17, 2013

<p>Miss Connecticut Erin Brady reacts as she is crowned by Miss USA 2012 Nana Meriwether during the Miss USA pageant at the Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus</p>

Monday, June 17, 2013

<p>Miss Connecticut Erin Brady competes in the swimsuit portion of the Miss USA pageant at the Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus</p>

Monday, June 17, 2013

<p>Kevin Jonas (C) of the Jonas Brothers performs during the Miss USA pageant at the Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus</p>

Monday, June 17, 2013

<p>Miss USA contestants and show hosts Nick Jonas of the Jonas Brothers and Giuliana Rancic, co-anchor of "E! News", take the stage during the Miss USA pageant at the Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus</p>

Miss USA contestants and show hosts Nick Jonas of the Jonas Brothers and Giuliana Rancic, co-anchor of "E! News", take the stage during the Miss USA pageant at the Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Monday, June 17, 2013

<p>TV personality and DJ Pauly D performs during the Miss USA pageant at the Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus</p>

Monday, June 17, 2013

<p>Miss Connecticut Erin Brady reacts after being named Miss USA 2013 during the Miss USA pageant at the Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus</p>

Monday, June 17, 2013

<p>Donald Trump, co-owner of the Miss Universe Organization, poses with Miss Connecticut Erin Brady at a news conference after she was crowned Miss USA 2013 at the Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus</p>

Monday, June 17, 2013

