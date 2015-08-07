Mission to Mars, Austria

Inigo Munoz Elorza of Spain and Stefan Dobrovolny of Austria (R) take stone samples during a simulated Mars mission on Tyrolean glaciers in Kaunertal, Austria, August 7, 2015. The Austrian Space Forum is sending some of its researchers to practice...more

Inigo Munoz Elorza of Spain and Stefan Dobrovolny of Austria (R) take stone samples during a simulated Mars mission on Tyrolean glaciers in Kaunertal, Austria, August 7, 2015. The Austrian Space Forum is sending some of its researchers to practice weight-less walking in spacesuits on a glacier which resembles the terrain on Mars. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

