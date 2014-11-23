Mission to Tabit
A military convoy of government forces accompanying Special Prosecutor for Crimes in Darfur Yasir Ahmed Mohamed and his team moves towards Tabit village in North Darfur, November 20, 2014. The joint peacekeeping mission known as UNAMID has been...more
Women wait to get water at Tabit village in North Darfur, November 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
Women welcome a military convoy of government forces accompanying Special Prosecutor for Crimes in Darfur Yasir Ahmed Mohamed and his team after they arrived in Tabit village in North Darfur, November 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
Special Prosecutor for Crimes in Darfur Yasir Ahmed Mohamed (R) and his team talk to women during an investigation into allegations of mass rape in the village of Tabit, in North Darfur, November 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
A boy looks on as a military convoy of government forces arrives in Tabit village in North Darfur, November 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
Women sit on the sand as a military convoy of government forces passes behind them on their way to Tabit village in North Darfur, November 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
Military personnel wash at a water station after arriving in Tabit village in North Darfur, November 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
Military personnel sit on a truck during a patrol in Tabit village in North Darfur, November 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
Women sit near a vehicle of the special police forces after it arrived in Tabit village in North Darfur, November 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
A man stands on the vehicle at the head of a military convoy of government forces heading toward Tabit village in North Darfur, November 20, 2014. The words on the vehicle read, "Leader of the convoy". REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
Women welcome a military convoy of government forces accompanying Special Prosecutor for Crimes in Darfur Yasir Ahmed Mohamed and his team after they arrived in Tabit village in North Darfur, November 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
A military convoy of government forces accompanying Special Prosecutor for Crimes in Darfur Yasir Ahmed Mohamed and his team moves towards Tabit village in North Darfur, November 20, 2014. The smoke in the air is being emitted by one of the vehicles...more
Military personnel stand guard during a patrol in Tabit village in North Darfur, November 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
Military personnel walk past women in Tabit village in North Darfur, November 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
A military convoy of government forces passes a woman on a donkey, on their way to Tabit village in North Darfur, November 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
