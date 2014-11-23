Edition:
Mission to Tabit

A military convoy of government forces accompanying Special Prosecutor for Crimes in Darfur Yasir Ahmed Mohamed and his team moves towards Tabit village in North Darfur, November 20, 2014. The joint peacekeeping mission known as UNAMID has been trying to gain access to visit Tabit since earlier this month to investigate media reports of an alleged mass rape of 200 women and girls in Tabit. Mohamed and his team began initial investigations into the allegations on Wednesday. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Reuters / Thursday, November 20, 2014
Women wait to get water at Tabit village in North Darfur, November 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Reuters / Thursday, November 20, 2014
Women welcome a military convoy of government forces accompanying Special Prosecutor for Crimes in Darfur Yasir Ahmed Mohamed and his team after they arrived in Tabit village in North Darfur, November 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Reuters / Thursday, November 20, 2014
Special Prosecutor for Crimes in Darfur Yasir Ahmed Mohamed (R) and his team talk to women during an investigation into allegations of mass rape in the village of Tabit, in North Darfur, November 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Reuters / Thursday, November 20, 2014
A boy looks on as a military convoy of government forces arrives in Tabit village in North Darfur, November 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Reuters / Thursday, November 20, 2014
Women sit on the sand as a military convoy of government forces passes behind them on their way to Tabit village in North Darfur, November 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Reuters / Thursday, November 20, 2014
Military personnel wash at a water station after arriving in Tabit village in North Darfur, November 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Reuters / Thursday, November 20, 2014
Military personnel sit on a truck during a patrol in Tabit village in North Darfur, November 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Reuters / Thursday, November 20, 2014
Women sit near a vehicle of the special police forces after it arrived in Tabit village in North Darfur, November 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Reuters / Thursday, November 20, 2014
A man stands on the vehicle at the head of a military convoy of government forces heading toward Tabit village in North Darfur, November 20, 2014. The words on the vehicle read, "Leader of the convoy". REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Reuters / Thursday, November 20, 2014
Women welcome a military convoy of government forces accompanying Special Prosecutor for Crimes in Darfur Yasir Ahmed Mohamed and his team after they arrived in Tabit village in North Darfur, November 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Reuters / Thursday, November 20, 2014
A military convoy of government forces accompanying Special Prosecutor for Crimes in Darfur Yasir Ahmed Mohamed and his team moves towards Tabit village in North Darfur, November 20, 2014. The smoke in the air is being emitted by one of the vehicles in the convoy. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Reuters / Thursday, November 20, 2014
Military personnel stand guard during a patrol in Tabit village in North Darfur, November 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Reuters / Thursday, November 20, 2014
Military personnel walk past women in Tabit village in North Darfur, November 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Reuters / Thursday, November 20, 2014
A military convoy of government forces passes a woman on a donkey, on their way to Tabit village in North Darfur, November 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Reuters / Thursday, November 20, 2014
