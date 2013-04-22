Edition:
Mon Apr 22, 2013

Mississippi River flooding

<p>A rubber glove being used as a marker bobs in the water after flooding in Fox Lake, Illinois April 22, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

<p>A road is submerged during flooding along the Mississippi River north of Clarksville, Missouri, in this April 21, 2013 handout photo courtesy of the Missouri Governor's Office. REUTERS/Office of Missouri Governor Jay Nixon/Handout</p>

<p>Joe Kozlowski looks out on his flooded property from his porch in Fox Lake, Illinois April 22, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

<p>A playground is submerged after flooding in Fox Lake, Illinois April 22, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

<p>Household items are seen submerged in water in front of a house after flooding in Fox Lake, Illinois April 22, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

<p>Workers hand off sand bags after flooding in Fox Lake, Illinois April 22, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

<p>A sign is seen on a residential road after flooding in Fox Lake, Illinois April 22, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

<p>National Guardsmen Specialists Charles Friedrich and Brandon Birge fill sandbags to guard against flooding in Dutchtown, Missouri, in this April 22, 2013 handout photo courtesy of the Missouri National Guard. REUTERS/Michelle Queiser/Missouri National Guard/Handout</p>

<p>Residents and members of the National Guard build a flood wall against the rising Mississippi River in Clarksville, Missouri, in this April 21, 2013 handout photo courtesy of the Missouri Governor's Office. REUTERS/Office of Missouri Governor Jay Nixon/Handout</p>

<p>Missouri Governor Jay Nixon watches as members of the National Guard build a flood wall against the rising Mississippi River in Clarksville, Missouri, in this April 21, 2013 handout photo courtesy of the governor's office. REUTERS/Office of Missouri Governor Jay Nixon/Handout</p>

<p>Flooding is seen along the Mississippi River in LaGrange, Missouri, in this April 21, 2013 handout photo courtesy of the Missouri Governor's Office. REUTERS/Office of Missouri Governor Jay Nixon/Handout</p>

<p>Stalled barge traffic is seen along the Mississippi River during flooding near Clarksville, Missouri, in this April 21, 2013 handout photo courtesy of the Missouri Governor's Office. REUTERS/Office of Missouri Governor Jay Nixon/Handout</p>

<p>Flooding is seen along the Mississippi River in Clarksville, Missouri, in this April 21, 2013 handout photo courtesy of the Missouri Governor's Office. REUTERS/Office of Missouri Governor Jay Nixon/Handout</p>

<p>Flooding is seen along the Mississippi River near LaGrange, Missouri, in this April 21, 2013 handout photo courtesy of the Missouri Governor's Office. REUTERS/Office of Missouri Governor Jay Nixon/Handout</p>

<p>Flooding is seen along the Mississippi River north of Clarksville, Missouri, in this April 21, 2013 handout photo courtesy of the Missouri Governor's Office. REUTERS/Office of Missouri Governor Jay Nixon/Handout</p>

<p>Flooding is seen along the Mississippi River in Clarksville, Missouri, in this April 21, 2013 handout photo courtesy of the Missouri Governor's Office. REUTERS/Office of Missouri Governor Jay Nixon/Handout</p>

