Missouri protests another shooting
Protesters cheer after blocking an intersection after a vigil in St. Louis, Missouri, October 9, 2014. A 32-year-old white St. Louis police officer fatally shot 18-year-old Vonderrit Myers Jr. after the officer, who was off duty working for a private...more
Police officers block an intersection during a protest after a vigil in St. Louis, Missouri, October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Protesters cheer after blocking an intersection after a vigil in St. Louis, Missouri, October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
A police officer stands guard in front of a damaged storefront during a protest after a vigil in St. Louis, Missouri, October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
A young boy holds a candle at a vigil at the Shaw Market in St. Louis, Missouri, October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Protesters cheer after blocking an intersection after a vigil in St. Louis, Missouri, October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Protesters kneel and raise their arms after blocking an intersection after a vigil in St. Louis, Missouri, October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
People place candles and balloons at the base of a tree at a vigil in St. Louis, Missouri, October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Protesters demonstrate after blocking an intersection after a vigil in St. Louis, Missouri, October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Protesters cheer after blocking an intersection after a vigil in St. Louis, Missouri, October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
A woman places candles at the base of a tree at a vigil at the Shaw Market in St. Louis, Missouri, October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Women hold candles at a vigil at the Shaw Market in St. Louis, Missouri, October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Jackie Williams, uncle of Vonderrit Myers Jr., joins hands in a prayer before a vigil at the Shaw Market in St. Louis, Missouri, October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Jackie Williams, uncle of Vonderrit Myers Jr., speaks about his nephew at a vigil at the Shaw Market in St. Louis, Missouri, October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
People hold candles at a vigil at the Shaw Market in St. Louis, Missouri, October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Demonstrator Bassem Masri confronts a St. Louis Metropolitan Police officer in St. Louis, Missouri October 8, 2014, during protests following an incident in which a white off-duty policeman shot and killed a black teenager. REUTERS/Kenny Bahr
Next Slideshows
War at the doorstep
Kurdish refugees and Turkish security forces watch the intense battle for the Syrian city of Kobani from across the border.
Past Nobel Peace Prize winners
Nobel Peace Prize recipients and why they won.
Where is Kim Jong Un?
The North Korean leader has not been seen in public for five weeks.
Black flag of Islamic State
The black flag amid territory controlled by Islamic State.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.