Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Oct 10, 2014 | 8:45am EDT

Missouri protests another shooting

Protesters cheer after blocking an intersection after a vigil in St. Louis, Missouri, October 9, 2014. A 32-year-old white St. Louis police officer fatally shot 18-year-old Vonderrit Myers Jr. after the officer, who was off duty working for a private security company, saw Myers and two friends running and pursued them, according to a statement issued by the St. Louis police department. REUTERS/Jim Young

Protesters cheer after blocking an intersection after a vigil in St. Louis, Missouri, October 9, 2014. A 32-year-old white St. Louis police officer fatally shot 18-year-old Vonderrit Myers Jr. after the officer, who was off duty working for a private...more

Friday, October 10, 2014
Protesters cheer after blocking an intersection after a vigil in St. Louis, Missouri, October 9, 2014. A 32-year-old white St. Louis police officer fatally shot 18-year-old Vonderrit Myers Jr. after the officer, who was off duty working for a private security company, saw Myers and two friends running and pursued them, according to a statement issued by the St. Louis police department. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
1 / 16
Police officers block an intersection during a protest after a vigil in St. Louis, Missouri, October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Police officers block an intersection during a protest after a vigil in St. Louis, Missouri, October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Friday, October 10, 2014
Police officers block an intersection during a protest after a vigil in St. Louis, Missouri, October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
2 / 16
Protesters cheer after blocking an intersection after a vigil in St. Louis, Missouri, October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Protesters cheer after blocking an intersection after a vigil in St. Louis, Missouri, October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Friday, October 10, 2014
Protesters cheer after blocking an intersection after a vigil in St. Louis, Missouri, October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
3 / 16
A police officer stands guard in front of a damaged storefront during a protest after a vigil in St. Louis, Missouri, October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

A police officer stands guard in front of a damaged storefront during a protest after a vigil in St. Louis, Missouri, October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Friday, October 10, 2014
A police officer stands guard in front of a damaged storefront during a protest after a vigil in St. Louis, Missouri, October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
4 / 16
A young boy holds a candle at a vigil at the Shaw Market in St. Louis, Missouri, October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

A young boy holds a candle at a vigil at the Shaw Market in St. Louis, Missouri, October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Friday, October 10, 2014
A young boy holds a candle at a vigil at the Shaw Market in St. Louis, Missouri, October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
5 / 16
Protesters cheer after blocking an intersection after a vigil in St. Louis, Missouri, October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Protesters cheer after blocking an intersection after a vigil in St. Louis, Missouri, October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Friday, October 10, 2014
Protesters cheer after blocking an intersection after a vigil in St. Louis, Missouri, October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
6 / 16
Protesters kneel and raise their arms after blocking an intersection after a vigil in St. Louis, Missouri, October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Protesters kneel and raise their arms after blocking an intersection after a vigil in St. Louis, Missouri, October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Friday, October 10, 2014
Protesters kneel and raise their arms after blocking an intersection after a vigil in St. Louis, Missouri, October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
7 / 16
People place candles and balloons at the base of a tree at a vigil in St. Louis, Missouri, October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

People place candles and balloons at the base of a tree at a vigil in St. Louis, Missouri, October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Friday, October 10, 2014
People place candles and balloons at the base of a tree at a vigil in St. Louis, Missouri, October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
8 / 16
Protesters demonstrate after blocking an intersection after a vigil in St. Louis, Missouri, October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Protesters demonstrate after blocking an intersection after a vigil in St. Louis, Missouri, October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Friday, October 10, 2014
Protesters demonstrate after blocking an intersection after a vigil in St. Louis, Missouri, October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
9 / 16
Protesters cheer after blocking an intersection after a vigil in St. Louis, Missouri, October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Protesters cheer after blocking an intersection after a vigil in St. Louis, Missouri, October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Friday, October 10, 2014
Protesters cheer after blocking an intersection after a vigil in St. Louis, Missouri, October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
10 / 16
A woman places candles at the base of a tree at a vigil at the Shaw Market in St. Louis, Missouri, October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

A woman places candles at the base of a tree at a vigil at the Shaw Market in St. Louis, Missouri, October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Friday, October 10, 2014
A woman places candles at the base of a tree at a vigil at the Shaw Market in St. Louis, Missouri, October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
11 / 16
Women hold candles at a vigil at the Shaw Market in St. Louis, Missouri, October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Women hold candles at a vigil at the Shaw Market in St. Louis, Missouri, October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Friday, October 10, 2014
Women hold candles at a vigil at the Shaw Market in St. Louis, Missouri, October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
12 / 16
Jackie Williams, uncle of Vonderrit Myers Jr., joins hands in a prayer before a vigil at the Shaw Market in St. Louis, Missouri, October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Jackie Williams, uncle of Vonderrit Myers Jr., joins hands in a prayer before a vigil at the Shaw Market in St. Louis, Missouri, October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Friday, October 10, 2014
Jackie Williams, uncle of Vonderrit Myers Jr., joins hands in a prayer before a vigil at the Shaw Market in St. Louis, Missouri, October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
13 / 16
Jackie Williams, uncle of Vonderrit Myers Jr., speaks about his nephew at a vigil at the Shaw Market in St. Louis, Missouri, October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Jackie Williams, uncle of Vonderrit Myers Jr., speaks about his nephew at a vigil at the Shaw Market in St. Louis, Missouri, October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Friday, October 10, 2014
Jackie Williams, uncle of Vonderrit Myers Jr., speaks about his nephew at a vigil at the Shaw Market in St. Louis, Missouri, October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
14 / 16
People hold candles at a vigil at the Shaw Market in St. Louis, Missouri, October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

People hold candles at a vigil at the Shaw Market in St. Louis, Missouri, October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Friday, October 10, 2014
People hold candles at a vigil at the Shaw Market in St. Louis, Missouri, October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
15 / 16
Demonstrator Bassem Masri confronts a St. Louis Metropolitan Police officer in St. Louis, Missouri October 8, 2014, during protests following an incident in which a white off-duty policeman shot and killed a black teenager. REUTERS/Kenny Bahr

Demonstrator Bassem Masri confronts a St. Louis Metropolitan Police officer in St. Louis, Missouri October 8, 2014, during protests following an incident in which a white off-duty policeman shot and killed a black teenager. REUTERS/Kenny Bahr

Friday, October 10, 2014
Demonstrator Bassem Masri confronts a St. Louis Metropolitan Police officer in St. Louis, Missouri October 8, 2014, during protests following an incident in which a white off-duty policeman shot and killed a black teenager. REUTERS/Kenny Bahr
Close
16 / 16
View Again
View Next
War at the doorstep

War at the doorstep

Next Slideshows

War at the doorstep

War at the doorstep

Kurdish refugees and Turkish security forces watch the intense battle for the Syrian city of Kobani from across the border.

Oct 10 2014
Past Nobel Peace Prize winners

Past Nobel Peace Prize winners

Nobel Peace Prize recipients and why they won.

Oct 09 2014
Where is Kim Jong Un?

Where is Kim Jong Un?

The North Korean leader has not been seen in public for five weeks.

Oct 09 2014
Black flag of Islamic State

Black flag of Islamic State

The black flag amid territory controlled by Islamic State.

Oct 09 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast