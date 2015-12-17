Mistrial in Freddie Gray case
Gloria Darden (L), mother of the late Freddie Gray, listens to media questions during a family news conference outside the courthouse in Baltimore, December 16, 2015. A mistrial was declared on Wednesday in the case of Baltimore police Officer...more
Officer William Porter arrives at the courthouse in Baltimore, December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Algerina Perna/The Baltimore Sun/Pool
Deputies with Baltimore City Sheriff's Office arrest a protester outside the courthouse in Baltimore, December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
Moments before his arrest, activist Darius Rosebrough leads a protest in front of the courthouse in Baltimore, December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
A man leads a protest on the streets of the Penn North section in Baltimore December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Protesters march at city hall in Baltimore, December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
Baltimore Police Lt. Colonel Melvin Russell (C) holds a child while talking to citizens on the streets of the Penn North section in Baltimore December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
A protester confronts deputies from Baltimore City Sheriff's Office outside the courthouse in Baltimore, December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Bryan Woolsto
A man protests on the streets of the Penn North section in Baltimore December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Protesters march at city hall in Baltimore, December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
Darius Rosebauth speaks into a megaphone as a demonstration begins after a Maryland judge declared a mistrial in Baltimore, Maryland December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
Activist Wesley West (R) leads a protest in front of the courthouse in Baltimore, December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
