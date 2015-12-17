Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Dec 16, 2015 | 10:50pm EST

Mistrial in Freddie Gray case

Gloria Darden (L), mother of the late Freddie Gray, listens to media questions during a family news conference outside the courthouse in Baltimore, December 16, 2015. A mistrial was declared on Wednesday in the case of Baltimore police Officer William Porter charged in the death of Freddie Gray, a black man whose killing while in custody sparked riots last April, and the city's mayor said authorities were prepared for any violence. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Officer William Porter arrives at the courthouse in Baltimore, December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Algerina Perna/The Baltimore Sun/Pool

Deputies with Baltimore City Sheriff's Office arrest a protester outside the courthouse in Baltimore, December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Moments before his arrest, activist Darius Rosebrough leads a protest in front of the courthouse in Baltimore, December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

A man leads a protest on the streets of the Penn North section in Baltimore December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Protesters march at city hall in Baltimore, December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Baltimore Police Lt. Colonel Melvin Russell (C) holds a child while talking to citizens on the streets of the Penn North section in Baltimore December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

A protester confronts deputies from Baltimore City Sheriff's Office outside the courthouse in Baltimore, December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Bryan Woolsto

A man protests on the streets of the Penn North section in Baltimore December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Protesters march at city hall in Baltimore, December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Darius Rosebauth speaks into a megaphone as a demonstration begins after a Maryland judge declared a mistrial in Baltimore, Maryland December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Activist Wesley West (R) leads a protest in front of the courthouse in Baltimore, December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Inside a makeshift oil refinery in Syria that processes crude oil from Islamic State-controlled areas.

Dec 16 2015
Cuban baseball defectors join a Major League Baseball goodwill tour in Havana.

Dec 16 2015
The grief, protests and mistrial that followed the death of Freddie Gray, who suffered severe injuries in Baltimore police custody.

Dec 16 2015
Some 90 Syrian refugees have been living in Mali's capital Bamako for the last two years.

Dec 16 2015

