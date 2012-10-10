Mitt's momentum
Mitt Romney and vice-presidential nominee Paul Ryan wave to the crowd at a campaign rally in Fishersville, Virginia, October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Mitt Romney and vice-presidential nominee Paul Ryan wave to the crowd at a campaign rally in Fishersville, Virginia, October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Mitt Romney and his wife Ann are greeted as they arrive for a campaign rally in St. Petersburg, Florida, October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Mitt Romney and his wife Ann are greeted as they arrive for a campaign rally in St. Petersburg, Florida, October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Mitt Romney smiles while meeting members of the assembly line at Ariel Corporation before a town hall campaign stop in Mount Vernon, Ohio, October 10, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Mitt Romney smiles while meeting members of the assembly line at Ariel Corporation before a town hall campaign stop in Mount Vernon, Ohio, October 10, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney is introduced by his wife Ann at a campaign rally in Apopka, Florida, October 6, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney is introduced by his wife Ann at a campaign rally in Apopka, Florida, October 6, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Mitt Romney kisses a baby after speaking at a campaign rally outside the Cuyahoga Falls Natatorium in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, October 9, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Mitt Romney kisses a baby after speaking at a campaign rally outside the Cuyahoga Falls Natatorium in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, October 9, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Mitt Romney speaks during a campaign rally in a downpour in Newport News, Virginia, October 8, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Mitt Romney speaks during a campaign rally in a downpour in Newport News, Virginia, October 8, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Mitt Romney smiles during a campaign rally in Port St. Lucie, Florida, October 7, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Mitt Romney smiles during a campaign rally in Port St. Lucie, Florida, October 7, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Mitt Romney greets audience members at a campaign rally in St. Petersburg, Florida, October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Mitt Romney greets audience members at a campaign rally in St. Petersburg, Florida, October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Mitt Romney speaks at a campaign rally in St. Petersburg, Florida, October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Mitt Romney speaks at a campaign rally in St. Petersburg, Florida, October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Mitt Romney speaks at a campaign rally in St. Petersburg, Florida, October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Mitt Romney speaks at a campaign rally in St. Petersburg, Florida, October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Mitt Romney greets the police officers who accompanied his motorcade to the airport in Blountville, Tennessee, October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Mitt Romney greets the police officers who accompanied his motorcade to the airport in Blountville, Tennessee, October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Mitt Romney talks to advisors and staff on his campaign plane at the airport in Denver, Colorado, October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Mitt Romney talks to advisors and staff on his campaign plane at the airport in Denver, Colorado, October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Mitt Romney orders food at a Wendy's restaurant in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, October 9, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Mitt Romney orders food at a Wendy's restaurant in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, October 9, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Mitt Romney and his wife Ann at a campaign rally in Apopka, Florida, October 6, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Mitt Romney and his wife Ann at a campaign rally in Apopka, Florida, October 6, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Mitt Romney, with wife Ann at his side, waves to the crowd at a campaign rally in St. Petersburg, Florida, October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Mitt Romney, with wife Ann at his side, waves to the crowd at a campaign rally in St. Petersburg, Florida, October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A girl holding a U.S. flag sits on an adult's shoulders while Mitt Romney speaks at a campaign rally in Fishersville, Virginia, October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A girl holding a U.S. flag sits on an adult's shoulders while Mitt Romney speaks at a campaign rally in Fishersville, Virginia, October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Mitt Romney arrives at the airport in Weyers Cave, Virginia, October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Mitt Romney arrives at the airport in Weyers Cave, Virginia, October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney speaks at a campaign rally in Apopka, Florida, October 6, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney speaks at a campaign rally in Apopka, Florida, October 6, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Mitt Romney speak during a campaign rally in Port St. Lucie, Florida, October 7, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Mitt Romney speak during a campaign rally in Port St. Lucie, Florida, October 7, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Mitt Romney speaks during a campaign rally in a downpour in Newport News, Virginia, October 8, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Mitt Romney speaks during a campaign rally in a downpour in Newport News, Virginia, October 8, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Next Slideshows
A river out of Syria
Scores of Syrian civilians are crossing a narrow river into Turkey.
Being VP
The role of the American Vice-President.
Profile: Joe Biden
Vice President Joe Biden will face Republican vice presidential candidate Paul Ryan in a debate in Kentucky.
Anti-German protests in Greece
Protests erupt in Athens as Merkel visits for the first time since Europe's debt crisis begain.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.