Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Jul 15, 2015 | 8:45am EDT

MLB All-Star Game

Mike Trout (27) of the Los Angeles Angels celebrates with American League shortstop Jose Iglesias (1) of the Detroit Tigers after hitting a lead-off home run against the National League during the first inning of the 2015 MLB All Star Game at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio, July 14, 2015. Mandatory Credit: Frank Victores-USA TODAY Sports

Mike Trout (27) of the Los Angeles Angels celebrates with American League shortstop Jose Iglesias (1) of the Detroit Tigers after hitting a lead-off home run against the National League during the first inning of the 2015 MLB All Star Game at Great...more

Reuters / Tuesday, July 14, 2015
Mike Trout (27) of the Los Angeles Angels celebrates with American League shortstop Jose Iglesias (1) of the Detroit Tigers after hitting a lead-off home run against the National League during the first inning of the 2015 MLB All Star Game at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio, July 14, 2015. Mandatory Credit: Frank Victores-USA TODAY Sports
Close
1 / 20
(2ndL-R) Hank Aaron, Johnny Bench, Sandy Koufax, and Willie Mays are honored prior to the game. Mandatory Credit: Frank Victores-USA TODAY Sports

(2ndL-R) Hank Aaron, Johnny Bench, Sandy Koufax, and Willie Mays are honored prior to the game. Mandatory Credit: Frank Victores-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Tuesday, July 14, 2015
(2ndL-R) Hank Aaron, Johnny Bench, Sandy Koufax, and Willie Mays are honored prior to the game. Mandatory Credit: Frank Victores-USA TODAY Sports
Close
2 / 20
A general view of Great American Ball Park during the national anthem. Mandatory Credit: David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports

A general view of Great American Ball Park during the national anthem. Mandatory Credit: David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Tuesday, July 14, 2015
A general view of Great American Ball Park during the national anthem. Mandatory Credit: David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports
Close
3 / 20
Mike Trout (27) of the Los Angeles Angels hits a lead off home run. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Mike Trout (27) of the Los Angeles Angels hits a lead off home run. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Tuesday, July 14, 2015
Mike Trout (27) of the Los Angeles Angels hits a lead off home run. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
Close
4 / 20
Pitcher Zack Greinke (21) of the Los Angeles Dodgers reacts after the second inning. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Pitcher Zack Greinke (21) of the Los Angeles Dodgers reacts after the second inning. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Tuesday, July 14, 2015
Pitcher Zack Greinke (21) of the Los Angeles Dodgers reacts after the second inning. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
Close
5 / 20
Pete Rose is honored prior to the game. Mandatory Credit: Frank Victores-USA TODAY Sports

Pete Rose is honored prior to the game. Mandatory Credit: Frank Victores-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Tuesday, July 14, 2015
Pete Rose is honored prior to the game. Mandatory Credit: Frank Victores-USA TODAY Sports
Close
6 / 20
Mike Trout (27) of the Los Angeles Angels celebrates with third baseman Josh Donaldson (20) of the Toronto Blue Jays after hitting a lead off home run. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Mike Trout (27) of the Los Angeles Angels celebrates with third baseman Josh Donaldson (20) of the Toronto Blue Jays after hitting a lead off home run. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Tuesday, July 14, 2015
Mike Trout (27) of the Los Angeles Angels celebrates with third baseman Josh Donaldson (20) of the Toronto Blue Jays after hitting a lead off home run. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
Close
7 / 20
Felix Hernandez (34) of the Seattle Mariners throws against the National League during the third inning. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Felix Hernandez (34) of the Seattle Mariners throws against the National League during the third inning. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Tuesday, July 14, 2015
Felix Hernandez (34) of the Seattle Mariners throws against the National League during the third inning. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
Close
8 / 20
Dallas Keuchel (60) of the Houston Astros throws during the second inning. Mandatory Credit: Frank Victores-USA TODAY Sports

Dallas Keuchel (60) of the Houston Astros throws during the second inning. Mandatory Credit: Frank Victores-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Tuesday, July 14, 2015
Dallas Keuchel (60) of the Houston Astros throws during the second inning. Mandatory Credit: Frank Victores-USA TODAY Sports
Close
9 / 20
Jhonny Peralta (27) of the St. Louis Cardinals hits an RBI single during the third inning. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Jhonny Peralta (27) of the St. Louis Cardinals hits an RBI single during the third inning. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Tuesday, July 14, 2015
Jhonny Peralta (27) of the St. Louis Cardinals hits an RBI single during the third inning. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
Close
10 / 20
The Cincinnati Reds franchise four (from left to right) Pete Rose, Joe Morgan, Barry Larkin, and Johnny Bench are honored prior to the game. Mandatory Credit: David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports

The Cincinnati Reds franchise four (from left to right) Pete Rose, Joe Morgan, Barry Larkin, and Johnny Bench are honored prior to the game. Mandatory Credit: David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Tuesday, July 14, 2015
The Cincinnati Reds franchise four (from left to right) Pete Rose, Joe Morgan, Barry Larkin, and Johnny Bench are honored prior to the game. Mandatory Credit: David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports
Close
11 / 20
Todd Frazier (21) of the Cincinnati Reds (L) reacts after American League outfielder Mike Trout (27) of the Los Angeles Angels hits a lead off home run in the first inning. Mandatory Credit: Frank Victores-USA TODAY Sports

Todd Frazier (21) of the Cincinnati Reds (L) reacts after American League outfielder Mike Trout (27) of the Los Angeles Angels hits a lead off home run in the first inning. Mandatory Credit: Frank Victores-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Tuesday, July 14, 2015
Todd Frazier (21) of the Cincinnati Reds (L) reacts after American League outfielder Mike Trout (27) of the Los Angeles Angels hits a lead off home run in the first inning. Mandatory Credit: Frank Victores-USA TODAY Sports
Close
12 / 20
American League outfielder Mike Trout (27) of the Los Angeles Angels slides home to score against National League catcher Buster Posey (28) of the San Francisco Giants as National League pitcher Clayton Kershaw (22) of the looks on during the fifth inning. Mandatory Credit: David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports

American League outfielder Mike Trout (27) of the Los Angeles Angels slides home to score against National League catcher Buster Posey (28) of the San Francisco Giants as National League pitcher Clayton Kershaw (22) of the looks on during the fifth...more

Reuters / Tuesday, July 14, 2015
American League outfielder Mike Trout (27) of the Los Angeles Angels slides home to score against National League catcher Buster Posey (28) of the San Francisco Giants as National League pitcher Clayton Kershaw (22) of the looks on during the fifth inning. Mandatory Credit: David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports
Close
13 / 20
National League pitcher Aroldis Chapman (54) of the Cincinnati Reds throws against the American League during the ninth inning. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

National League pitcher Aroldis Chapman (54) of the Cincinnati Reds throws against the American League during the ninth inning. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Tuesday, July 14, 2015
National League pitcher Aroldis Chapman (54) of the Cincinnati Reds throws against the American League during the ninth inning. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
Close
14 / 20
American League pitcher Glen Perkins (15) of the Minnesota Twins celebrates with American League catcher Russell Martin (55) of the Toronto Blue Jays after defeating the National League. Mandatory Credit: David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports

American League pitcher Glen Perkins (15) of the Minnesota Twins celebrates with American League catcher Russell Martin (55) of the Toronto Blue Jays after defeating the National League. Mandatory Credit: David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Tuesday, July 14, 2015
American League pitcher Glen Perkins (15) of the Minnesota Twins celebrates with American League catcher Russell Martin (55) of the Toronto Blue Jays after defeating the National League. Mandatory Credit: David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports
Close
15 / 20
American League pitcher Zach Britton (53) of the Baltimore Orioles throws against the National League during the sixth inning. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

American League pitcher Zach Britton (53) of the Baltimore Orioles throws against the National League during the sixth inning. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Tuesday, July 14, 2015
American League pitcher Zach Britton (53) of the Baltimore Orioles throws against the National League during the sixth inning. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
Close
16 / 20
National League outfielder Andrew McCutchen (22) of the Pittsburg Pirates rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run against the American League during the sixth inning. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

National League outfielder Andrew McCutchen (22) of the Pittsburg Pirates rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run against the American League during the sixth inning. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Tuesday, July 14, 2015
National League outfielder Andrew McCutchen (22) of the Pittsburg Pirates rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run against the American League during the sixth inning. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
Close
17 / 20
American League designated hitter Prince Fielder (84) of the Texas Rangers hits an RBI single against the National League during the fifth inning. Mandatory Credit: Frank Victores-USA TODAY Sports

American League designated hitter Prince Fielder (84) of the Texas Rangers hits an RBI single against the National League during the fifth inning. Mandatory Credit: Frank Victores-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Tuesday, July 14, 2015
American League designated hitter Prince Fielder (84) of the Texas Rangers hits an RBI single against the National League during the fifth inning. Mandatory Credit: Frank Victores-USA TODAY Sports
Close
18 / 20
American League outfielder Mike Trout (27) of the Los Angeles Angels slide in to score against National League catcher Buster Posey (28) of the San Francisco Giants during the fifth inning. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

American League outfielder Mike Trout (27) of the Los Angeles Angels slide in to score against National League catcher Buster Posey (28) of the San Francisco Giants during the fifth inning. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Tuesday, July 14, 2015
American League outfielder Mike Trout (27) of the Los Angeles Angels slide in to score against National League catcher Buster Posey (28) of the San Francisco Giants during the fifth inning. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
Close
19 / 20
American League outfielder Brett Gardner (11) of the New York Yankees celebrates with teammates after defeating the National League in the 2015 MLB All Star Game at Great American Ball Park. The American League all stars won 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Frank Victores-USA TODAY Sports

American League outfielder Brett Gardner (11) of the New York Yankees celebrates with teammates after defeating the National League in the 2015 MLB All Star Game at Great American Ball Park. The American League all stars won 6-3. Mandatory Credit:...more

Reuters / Tuesday, July 14, 2015
American League outfielder Brett Gardner (11) of the New York Yankees celebrates with teammates after defeating the National League in the 2015 MLB All Star Game at Great American Ball Park. The American League all stars won 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Frank Victores-USA TODAY Sports
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Best of Tour de France

Best of Tour de France

Next Slideshows

Best of Tour de France

Best of Tour de France

Road cyclists chase the famed yellow jersey in the race across France.

Jul 14 2015
Home Run Derby

Home Run Derby

Major League Baseball's biggest sluggers swing for the fences at the All-Star Game Home Run Derby.

Jul 13 2015
Best of Wimbledon

Best of Wimbledon

Highlights from the Wimbledon Championships in London.

Jul 12 2015
Women's World Cup parade

Women's World Cup parade

New York City celebrates the World Cup champs with a ticker-tape parade through Manhattan's famed Canyon of Heroes.

Jul 10 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast