MLB All-Star Game
Mike Trout (27) of the Los Angeles Angels celebrates with American League shortstop Jose Iglesias (1) of the Detroit Tigers after hitting a lead-off home run against the National League during the first inning of the 2015 MLB All Star Game at Great...more
(2ndL-R) Hank Aaron, Johnny Bench, Sandy Koufax, and Willie Mays are honored prior to the game. Mandatory Credit: Frank Victores-USA TODAY Sports
A general view of Great American Ball Park during the national anthem. Mandatory Credit: David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports
Mike Trout (27) of the Los Angeles Angels hits a lead off home run. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
Pitcher Zack Greinke (21) of the Los Angeles Dodgers reacts after the second inning. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
Pete Rose is honored prior to the game. Mandatory Credit: Frank Victores-USA TODAY Sports
Mike Trout (27) of the Los Angeles Angels celebrates with third baseman Josh Donaldson (20) of the Toronto Blue Jays after hitting a lead off home run. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
Felix Hernandez (34) of the Seattle Mariners throws against the National League during the third inning. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
Dallas Keuchel (60) of the Houston Astros throws during the second inning. Mandatory Credit: Frank Victores-USA TODAY Sports
Jhonny Peralta (27) of the St. Louis Cardinals hits an RBI single during the third inning. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
The Cincinnati Reds franchise four (from left to right) Pete Rose, Joe Morgan, Barry Larkin, and Johnny Bench are honored prior to the game. Mandatory Credit: David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports
Todd Frazier (21) of the Cincinnati Reds (L) reacts after American League outfielder Mike Trout (27) of the Los Angeles Angels hits a lead off home run in the first inning. Mandatory Credit: Frank Victores-USA TODAY Sports
American League outfielder Mike Trout (27) of the Los Angeles Angels slides home to score against National League catcher Buster Posey (28) of the San Francisco Giants as National League pitcher Clayton Kershaw (22) of the looks on during the fifth...more
National League pitcher Aroldis Chapman (54) of the Cincinnati Reds throws against the American League during the ninth inning. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
American League pitcher Glen Perkins (15) of the Minnesota Twins celebrates with American League catcher Russell Martin (55) of the Toronto Blue Jays after defeating the National League. Mandatory Credit: David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports
American League pitcher Zach Britton (53) of the Baltimore Orioles throws against the National League during the sixth inning. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
National League outfielder Andrew McCutchen (22) of the Pittsburg Pirates rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run against the American League during the sixth inning. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
American League designated hitter Prince Fielder (84) of the Texas Rangers hits an RBI single against the National League during the fifth inning. Mandatory Credit: Frank Victores-USA TODAY Sports
American League outfielder Mike Trout (27) of the Los Angeles Angels slide in to score against National League catcher Buster Posey (28) of the San Francisco Giants during the fifth inning. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
American League outfielder Brett Gardner (11) of the New York Yankees celebrates with teammates after defeating the National League in the 2015 MLB All Star Game at Great American Ball Park. The American League all stars won 6-3. Mandatory Credit:...more
