MLB All-Star Game
American League players including Robinson Cano (22) of the Seattle Mariners celebrate after defeating the National League at the 2017 MLB All-Star Game at Marlins Park. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
A general view during the playing of the national anthem before the 2017 MLB All-Star Game at Marlins Park. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
National League infielder Josh Harrison (5) of the Pittsburgh Pirates dives for but cannot field a ball hit for a single by American League infielder Yonder Alonso (not pictured) of the Oakland Athletics in the ninth inning. Mandatory Credit: Jasen...more
Detailed view of the shoes of National League outfielder Bryce Harper (34) of the Washington Nationals which feature an image of late Miami Marlins pitcher Jose Fernandez. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports
American League infielder Robinson Cano (22) of the Seattle Mariners hits a solo home run in the 10th inning. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
National League pitcher Wade Davis (71) of the Chicago Cubs reacts after a solo home run hit by American League infielder Robinson Cano (22) of the Seattle Mariners in the 10th inning. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
American League infielder Robinson Cano (22) of the Seattle Mariners is presented with the MVP trophy and the keys to a Corvette. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports
National League catcher Yadier Molina (4) of the St. Louis Cardinals takes a photo of American League player Nelson Cruz (23) of the Seattle Mariners and umpire Joe West in the sixth inning. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
National League outfielder Bryce Harper (34) of the Washington Nationals makes a diving catch on a ball hit by American League catcher Salvador Perez (not pictured) of the Kansas City Royals in the second inning. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA...more
American League pitcher Andrew Miller (24) of the Cleveland Indians and catcher Gary Sanchez (24) of the New York Yankees celebrate after defeating the National League. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
American League outfielder Justin Upton (8) of the Detroit Tigers watches a solo home run hit by National League catcher Yadier Molina (not pictured) of the St. Louis Cardinals clear the wall in the sixth inning. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA...more
National League catcher Yadier Molina (4) of the St. Louis Cardinals jokes around with American League infielder Francisco Lindor (12) of the Cleveland Indians after a solo home run in the 6th inning. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
American League pitcher Chris Sale (41) of the Boston Red Sox throws a pitch in the first inning. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports
A ball hit for a RBI double by American League infielder Miguel Sano (not pictured) of the Minnesota Twins drops between National League infielder Ryan Zimmerman (11) of the Washington Nationals and Bryce Harper (34) of the Washington Nationals in...more
National League pitcher Zack Greinke (21) of the Arizona Diamondbacks throws a pitch in the sixth inning. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports
American League outfielder Justin Upton (8) of the Detroit Tigers makes a diving catch on a ball hit by National League infielder Corey Seager (not pictured) of the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 10th inning. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY...more
American League infielder Carlos Correa (1) of the Houston Astros turns a double play over National League infielder Nolan Arenado (28) of the Colorado Rockies in the second inning. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
American League pitcher Roberto Osuna (54) of the Toronto Blue Jays throws a pitch in the seventh inning. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports
A general view of the Great Sea Race in the sixth inning. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
American League outfielder Aaron Judge (99) of the New York Yankees flies out in the fifth inning. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports
National League catcher Yadier Molina (4) of the St. Louis Cardinals slides into third base in the ninth inning. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports
American League infielder Justin Smoak (14) of the Toronto Blue Jays hits a single in the second inning. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports
National League players line up for the national anthem. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
American League pitcher Dellin Betances (68) of the New York Yankees throws a pitch in the third inning. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Pedro Martinez before the game. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports
American League outfielder Aaron Judge (99) of the New York Yankees is introduced before the game. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
American League infielder Francisco Lindor (12) of the Cleveland Indians and infielder Jose Ramirez (11) of the Cleveland Indians take a selfie before the game. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
National League manager Joe Maddon (70) of the Chicago Cubs talks with Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston before the game. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
MLB commissioner Rob Manfred before the game. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
American League outfielder Aaron Judge (99) of the New York Yankees before the game. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
