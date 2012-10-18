MLB postseason
A Detroit Tigers baseball fan sporting face-paint leans into the infield fence as he waits out a rain delay that began prior to the start of Game 4 of the ALCS playoff series against the New York Yankees in Detroit, Michigan, October 17, 2012. Game 4...more
A Detroit Tigers baseball fan sporting face-paint leans into the infield fence as he waits out a rain delay that began prior to the start of Game 4 of the ALCS playoff series against the New York Yankees in Detroit, Michigan, October 17, 2012. Game 4 was later postponed due to weather. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Fans watch as St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina catches a pop-up by San Francisco Giants' Aubrey Huff to end the 8th inning during Game 3 of their NLCS playoff series in St. Louis, Missouri, October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Fans watch as St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina catches a pop-up by San Francisco Giants' Aubrey Huff to end the 8th inning during Game 3 of their NLCS playoff series in St. Louis, Missouri, October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
New York Yankees catcher Russell Martin reacts as he gets medical attention to his hand injured during an at-bat in the eighth inning against the Detroit Tigers during Game 3 in their MLB ALCS series in Detroit, October 16, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese...more
New York Yankees catcher Russell Martin reacts as he gets medical attention to his hand injured during an at-bat in the eighth inning against the Detroit Tigers during Game 3 in their MLB ALCS series in Detroit, October 16, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese
St. Louis Cardinals' Matt Holliday slides into San Francisco Giants second baseman Marco Scutaro during the first inning of Game 2 of their NLCS series in San Francisco, October 15, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
St. Louis Cardinals' Matt Holliday slides into San Francisco Giants second baseman Marco Scutaro during the first inning of Game 2 of their NLCS series in San Francisco, October 15, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Detroit Tigers relief pitcher Phil Coke is congratulated by teammates and embraced by Gerald Laird after the Tigers defeated the New York Yankees in Game 2 of their ALCS series in New York, October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Detroit Tigers relief pitcher Phil Coke is congratulated by teammates and embraced by Gerald Laird after the Tigers defeated the New York Yankees in Game 2 of their ALCS series in New York, October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter screams as he injures himself fielding a ball hit by Detroit Tigers' Jhonny Peralta during the 12th inning of Game 1 of their ALCS pseries in New York, October 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter screams as he injures himself fielding a ball hit by Detroit Tigers' Jhonny Peralta during the 12th inning of Game 1 of their ALCS pseries in New York, October 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Detroit Tigers first baseman Prince Fielder and third baseman Miguel Cabrera celebrate after the Tigers defeated the New York Yankees in Game 1 of their ALCS series in New York, October 13, 2012. REUTERS/Bill Kostroun
Detroit Tigers first baseman Prince Fielder and third baseman Miguel Cabrera celebrate after the Tigers defeated the New York Yankees in Game 1 of their ALCS series in New York, October 13, 2012. REUTERS/Bill Kostroun
Detroit Tigers left fielder Quintin Berry misses catching a foul ball hit by New York Yankees' Eric Chavez during the 12th inning of Game 1 of the ALCS series in New York, October 13, 2012. REUTERS/Bill Kostroun
Detroit Tigers left fielder Quintin Berry misses catching a foul ball hit by New York Yankees' Eric Chavez during the 12th inning of Game 1 of the ALCS series in New York, October 13, 2012. REUTERS/Bill Kostroun
St. Louis Cardinals' Matt Holliday (7) and Carlos Beltran (3) jump to slap hands as their teammates celebrate their come from behind win over the Washington Nationals in Game 5 of their NLDS series in Washington, October 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan...more
St. Louis Cardinals' Matt Holliday (7) and Carlos Beltran (3) jump to slap hands as their teammates celebrate their come from behind win over the Washington Nationals in Game 5 of their NLDS series in Washington, October 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
New York Yankees third baseman Alex Rodriguez is sprayed with champagne by teammates after they defeated the Baltimore Orioles in Game 5 of their ALDS series in New York, October 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
New York Yankees third baseman Alex Rodriguez is sprayed with champagne by teammates after they defeated the Baltimore Orioles in Game 5 of their ALDS series in New York, October 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
New York Yankees first baseman Mark Teixeira (25) tries in vain to catch a foul ball in the stands as second baseman Robinson Cano looks on during the seventh inning of Game 2 of the ALCS series against the Detroit Tigers in New York, October 14,...more
New York Yankees first baseman Mark Teixeira (25) tries in vain to catch a foul ball in the stands as second baseman Robinson Cano looks on during the seventh inning of Game 2 of the ALCS series against the Detroit Tigers in New York, October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine
New York Yankees second baseman Robinson Cano tags Detroit Tigers' Omar Infante as umpire Jeff Nelson watches during the eighth inning of Game 2 of their ALCS series in New York, October 14, 2012. Nelson went on to call Infante safe on the play....more
New York Yankees second baseman Robinson Cano tags Detroit Tigers' Omar Infante as umpire Jeff Nelson watches during the eighth inning of Game 2 of their ALCS series in New York, October 14, 2012. Nelson went on to call Infante safe on the play. REUTERS/Mike Segar
St. Louis Cardinals' Matt Holliday slides into San Francisco Giants second baseman Marco Scutaro during the first inning of Game 2 of their NLCS series in San Francisco, October 15, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
St. Louis Cardinals' Matt Holliday slides into San Francisco Giants second baseman Marco Scutaro during the first inning of Game 2 of their NLCS series in San Francisco, October 15, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Detroit Tigers' Prince Fielder hits an RBI single off New York Yankees starting pitcher Andy Pettitte as catcher Russell Martin looks on in the sixth inning during Game 1 of their ALCS series in New York, October 13, 2012. REUTERS/Bill Kostroun more
Detroit Tigers' Prince Fielder hits an RBI single off New York Yankees starting pitcher Andy Pettitte as catcher Russell Martin looks on in the sixth inning during Game 1 of their ALCS series in New York, October 13, 2012. REUTERS/Bill Kostroun
Washington Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman can only watch as the St. Louis Cardinals celebrate their come from behind win in Game 5 of their NLDS series in Washington, October 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Washington Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman can only watch as the St. Louis Cardinals celebrate their come from behind win in Game 5 of their NLDS series in Washington, October 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
San Francisco Giants players celebrate with champagne in the dressing room after defeating the Cincinnati Reds to win Game 5 of their NLDS series in Cincinnati, Ohio October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
San Francisco Giants players celebrate with champagne in the dressing room after defeating the Cincinnati Reds to win Game 5 of their NLDS series in Cincinnati, Ohio October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
The Theodore Roosevelt mascot falls to the ground during the Presidents Race in Game 5 of the NLDS series between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Washington Nationsl in Washington, October 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
The Theodore Roosevelt mascot falls to the ground during the Presidents Race in Game 5 of the NLDS series between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Washington Nationsl in Washington, October 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Detroit Tigers pitcher Justin Verlander celebrates in the locker room after they defeated the Oakland Athletics during Game 5 in their ALDS series in Oakland, October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Detroit Tigers pitcher Justin Verlander celebrates in the locker room after they defeated the Oakland Athletics during Game 5 in their ALDS series in Oakland, October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
New York Yankees right fielder Nick Swisher goes into the stands chasing a foul ball hit by Baltimore Orioles' J.J. Hardy during the eleventh inning in Game 3 of their ALDS series in New York, October 10, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
New York Yankees right fielder Nick Swisher goes into the stands chasing a foul ball hit by Baltimore Orioles' J.J. Hardy during the eleventh inning in Game 3 of their ALDS series in New York, October 10, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Washington Nationals second baseman Danny Espinosa tries for a double play as St. Louis Cardinals' Allen Craig (21) slides safely into second base during the sixth inning in Game 4 of their NLDS series in Washington October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan...more
Washington Nationals second baseman Danny Espinosa tries for a double play as St. Louis Cardinals' Allen Craig (21) slides safely into second base during the sixth inning in Game 4 of their NLDS series in Washington October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
San Francisco Sergio Romo celebrates the last out of Game 3 against the Cincinnati Reds at the end of the tenth inning in their MLB NLDS playoff baseball series in Cincinnati, Ohio, October 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
San Francisco Sergio Romo celebrates the last out of Game 3 against the Cincinnati Reds at the end of the tenth inning in their MLB NLDS playoff baseball series in Cincinnati, Ohio, October 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
St. Louis Cardinals right fielder Carlos Beltran (R) catches a ball hit by Washington Nationals' Michael Morse as Cardinals Jon Jay (L) watches during the eighth inning in Game 3 of their NLDS series in Washington October 10, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan...more
St. Louis Cardinals right fielder Carlos Beltran (R) catches a ball hit by Washington Nationals' Michael Morse as Cardinals Jon Jay (L) watches during the eighth inning in Game 3 of their NLDS series in Washington October 10, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Police officers catch a man who ran on the field holding a Romney sign in the game between the Cincinnati Reds and the San Francisco Giants of Game 3 in their NLDS series in Cincinnati, Ohio, October 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Police officers catch a man who ran on the field holding a Romney sign in the game between the Cincinnati Reds and the San Francisco Giants of Game 3 in their NLDS series in Cincinnati, Ohio, October 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
New York Yankees' Derek Jeter and Alex Rodriguez celebrate a solo home run by teammate Raul Ibanez against the Baltimore Orioles during the ninth inning in Game 3 of their ALDS series in New York, October 10, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
New York Yankees' Derek Jeter and Alex Rodriguez celebrate a solo home run by teammate Raul Ibanez against the Baltimore Orioles during the ninth inning in Game 3 of their ALDS series in New York, October 10, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Grounds crew members run across the field tarp as rain delays Game 1 of the ALDS series between the Baltimore Orioles and New York Yankees in Baltimore, October 7, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Grounds crew members run across the field tarp as rain delays Game 1 of the ALDS series between the Baltimore Orioles and New York Yankees in Baltimore, October 7, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Washington Nationals' Bryce Harper stretches for first base as St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Trevor Rosenthal puts him out during the seventh inning in Game 3 of their NLDS series in Washington October 10, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Washington Nationals' Bryce Harper stretches for first base as St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Trevor Rosenthal puts him out during the seventh inning in Game 3 of their NLDS series in Washington October 10, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
New York Yankees' Ichiro Suzuki dives to touch home plate and score past the tag attempt by Baltimore Orioles catcher Matt Wieters on an RBI double by Yankees' Robinson Cano in the first inning during Game 2 of their ALDS series in Baltimore, October...more
New York Yankees' Ichiro Suzuki dives to touch home plate and score past the tag attempt by Baltimore Orioles catcher Matt Wieters on an RBI double by Yankees' Robinson Cano in the first inning during Game 2 of their ALDS series in Baltimore, October 8, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Shaffer
A large U.S. flag is unfurled on the field for the singing of the National Anthem before Game 1 of the NLCS series between the St. Louis Cardinals and the San Francisco Giants in San Francisco, October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
A large U.S. flag is unfurled on the field for the singing of the National Anthem before Game 1 of the NLCS series between the St. Louis Cardinals and the San Francisco Giants in San Francisco, October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
San Francisco Giants' Gregor Blanco slides safely back to first base past St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Allen Craig during the eighth inning of Game 2 of the NLCS series in San Francisco, October 15, 2012. Blanco was called safe by the umpires...more
San Francisco Giants' Gregor Blanco slides safely back to first base past St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Allen Craig during the eighth inning of Game 2 of the NLCS series in San Francisco, October 15, 2012. Blanco was called safe by the umpires despite apparently being tagged by Craig. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
New York Yankees Ichiro Suzuki celebrates with teammates as the Yankees celebrate after clinching the American League East division title after defeating the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium, October 3, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Hunger
New York Yankees Ichiro Suzuki celebrates with teammates as the Yankees celebrate after clinching the American League East division title after defeating the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium, October 3, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Hunger
San Francisco Giants center fielder Angel Pagan and fans watch a solo home run off the bat of Cincinnati Reds' Ryan Ludwick clear the wall in the second inning during Game 2 of their NLDS series in San Francisco, October 7, 2012. REUTERS/Robert...more
San Francisco Giants center fielder Angel Pagan and fans watch a solo home run off the bat of Cincinnati Reds' Ryan Ludwick clear the wall in the second inning during Game 2 of their NLDS series in San Francisco, October 7, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Stadium security stand on the field with items thrown onto the field by fans during the eighth inning of their Wild Card game in which there was a disputed call as the Atlanta Braves lost to the St. Louis Cardinals in Atlanta, October 5, 2012....more
Stadium security stand on the field with items thrown onto the field by fans during the eighth inning of their Wild Card game in which there was a disputed call as the Atlanta Braves lost to the St. Louis Cardinals in Atlanta, October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Tami Chappell
Members of Texas Rangers watch the game against the Baltimore Orioles during the ninth inning of their Wild Card playoff baseball game in Arlington, October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Sharp
Members of Texas Rangers watch the game against the Baltimore Orioles during the ninth inning of their Wild Card playoff baseball game in Arlington, October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Sharp
Oakland Athletics players celebrate after defeating the Texas Rangers to earn a wild card berth in Oakland, October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Oakland Athletics players celebrate after defeating the Texas Rangers to earn a wild card berth in Oakland, October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Washington Nationals outfielder Jayson Werth shakes beer and champagne out of his hair as the Nationals celebrate their National League East Division championship on the field, at the end of their game against the Philadelphia Phillies in Washington...more
Washington Nationals outfielder Jayson Werth shakes beer and champagne out of his hair as the Nationals celebrate their National League East Division championship on the field, at the end of their game against the Philadelphia Phillies in Washington October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Next Slideshows
Lance Armstrong's career
Lance Armstrong was stripped of his seven Tour de France titles and banned for life, after the United States Anti-Doping Agency said his cycling team ran the...
NBA player portraits
The NBA season begins on October 30th.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.