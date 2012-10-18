Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Oct 18, 2012 | 10:21am EDT

MLB postseason

<p>A Detroit Tigers baseball fan sporting face-paint leans into the infield fence as he waits out a rain delay that began prior to the start of Game 4 of the ALCS playoff series against the New York Yankees in Detroit, Michigan, October 17, 2012. Game 4 was later postponed due to weather. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi </p>

A Detroit Tigers baseball fan sporting face-paint leans into the infield fence as he waits out a rain delay that began prior to the start of Game 4 of the ALCS playoff series against the New York Yankees in Detroit, Michigan, October 17, 2012. Game 4...more

Thursday, October 18, 2012

A Detroit Tigers baseball fan sporting face-paint leans into the infield fence as he waits out a rain delay that began prior to the start of Game 4 of the ALCS playoff series against the New York Yankees in Detroit, Michigan, October 17, 2012. Game 4 was later postponed due to weather. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Close
1 / 35
<p>Fans watch as St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina catches a pop-up by San Francisco Giants' Aubrey Huff to end the 8th inning during Game 3 of their NLCS playoff series in St. Louis, Missouri, October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes </p>

Fans watch as St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina catches a pop-up by San Francisco Giants' Aubrey Huff to end the 8th inning during Game 3 of their NLCS playoff series in St. Louis, Missouri, October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Thursday, October 18, 2012

Fans watch as St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina catches a pop-up by San Francisco Giants' Aubrey Huff to end the 8th inning during Game 3 of their NLCS playoff series in St. Louis, Missouri, October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Close
2 / 35
<p>New York Yankees catcher Russell Martin reacts as he gets medical attention to his hand injured during an at-bat in the eighth inning against the Detroit Tigers during Game 3 in their MLB ALCS series in Detroit, October 16, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese </p>

New York Yankees catcher Russell Martin reacts as he gets medical attention to his hand injured during an at-bat in the eighth inning against the Detroit Tigers during Game 3 in their MLB ALCS series in Detroit, October 16, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese...more

Thursday, October 18, 2012

New York Yankees catcher Russell Martin reacts as he gets medical attention to his hand injured during an at-bat in the eighth inning against the Detroit Tigers during Game 3 in their MLB ALCS series in Detroit, October 16, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

Close
3 / 35
<p>St. Louis Cardinals' Matt Holliday slides into San Francisco Giants second baseman Marco Scutaro during the first inning of Game 2 of their NLCS series in San Francisco, October 15, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam </p>

St. Louis Cardinals' Matt Holliday slides into San Francisco Giants second baseman Marco Scutaro during the first inning of Game 2 of their NLCS series in San Francisco, October 15, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Thursday, October 18, 2012

St. Louis Cardinals' Matt Holliday slides into San Francisco Giants second baseman Marco Scutaro during the first inning of Game 2 of their NLCS series in San Francisco, October 15, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Close
4 / 35
<p>Detroit Tigers relief pitcher Phil Coke is congratulated by teammates and embraced by Gerald Laird after the Tigers defeated the New York Yankees in Game 2 of their ALCS series in New York, October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

Detroit Tigers relief pitcher Phil Coke is congratulated by teammates and embraced by Gerald Laird after the Tigers defeated the New York Yankees in Game 2 of their ALCS series in New York, October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Thursday, October 18, 2012

Detroit Tigers relief pitcher Phil Coke is congratulated by teammates and embraced by Gerald Laird after the Tigers defeated the New York Yankees in Game 2 of their ALCS series in New York, October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
5 / 35
<p>New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter screams as he injures himself fielding a ball hit by Detroit Tigers' Jhonny Peralta during the 12th inning of Game 1 of their ALCS pseries in New York, October 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter screams as he injures himself fielding a ball hit by Detroit Tigers' Jhonny Peralta during the 12th inning of Game 1 of their ALCS pseries in New York, October 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Thursday, October 18, 2012

New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter screams as he injures himself fielding a ball hit by Detroit Tigers' Jhonny Peralta during the 12th inning of Game 1 of their ALCS pseries in New York, October 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
6 / 35
<p>Detroit Tigers first baseman Prince Fielder and third baseman Miguel Cabrera celebrate after the Tigers defeated the New York Yankees in Game 1 of their ALCS series in New York, October 13, 2012. REUTERS/Bill Kostroun </p>

Detroit Tigers first baseman Prince Fielder and third baseman Miguel Cabrera celebrate after the Tigers defeated the New York Yankees in Game 1 of their ALCS series in New York, October 13, 2012. REUTERS/Bill Kostroun

Thursday, October 18, 2012

Detroit Tigers first baseman Prince Fielder and third baseman Miguel Cabrera celebrate after the Tigers defeated the New York Yankees in Game 1 of their ALCS series in New York, October 13, 2012. REUTERS/Bill Kostroun

Close
7 / 35
<p>Detroit Tigers left fielder Quintin Berry misses catching a foul ball hit by New York Yankees' Eric Chavez during the 12th inning of Game 1 of the ALCS series in New York, October 13, 2012. REUTERS/Bill Kostroun </p>

Detroit Tigers left fielder Quintin Berry misses catching a foul ball hit by New York Yankees' Eric Chavez during the 12th inning of Game 1 of the ALCS series in New York, October 13, 2012. REUTERS/Bill Kostroun

Thursday, October 18, 2012

Detroit Tigers left fielder Quintin Berry misses catching a foul ball hit by New York Yankees' Eric Chavez during the 12th inning of Game 1 of the ALCS series in New York, October 13, 2012. REUTERS/Bill Kostroun

Close
8 / 35
<p>St. Louis Cardinals' Matt Holliday (7) and Carlos Beltran (3) jump to slap hands as their teammates celebrate their come from behind win over the Washington Nationals in Game 5 of their NLDS series in Washington, October 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst </p>

St. Louis Cardinals' Matt Holliday (7) and Carlos Beltran (3) jump to slap hands as their teammates celebrate their come from behind win over the Washington Nationals in Game 5 of their NLDS series in Washington, October 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan...more

Thursday, October 18, 2012

St. Louis Cardinals' Matt Holliday (7) and Carlos Beltran (3) jump to slap hands as their teammates celebrate their come from behind win over the Washington Nationals in Game 5 of their NLDS series in Washington, October 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Close
9 / 35
<p>New York Yankees third baseman Alex Rodriguez is sprayed with champagne by teammates after they defeated the Baltimore Orioles in Game 5 of their ALDS series in New York, October 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

New York Yankees third baseman Alex Rodriguez is sprayed with champagne by teammates after they defeated the Baltimore Orioles in Game 5 of their ALDS series in New York, October 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Thursday, October 18, 2012

New York Yankees third baseman Alex Rodriguez is sprayed with champagne by teammates after they defeated the Baltimore Orioles in Game 5 of their ALDS series in New York, October 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
10 / 35
<p>New York Yankees first baseman Mark Teixeira (25) tries in vain to catch a foul ball in the stands as second baseman Robinson Cano looks on during the seventh inning of Game 2 of the ALCS series against the Detroit Tigers in New York, October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine</p>

New York Yankees first baseman Mark Teixeira (25) tries in vain to catch a foul ball in the stands as second baseman Robinson Cano looks on during the seventh inning of Game 2 of the ALCS series against the Detroit Tigers in New York, October 14,...more

Thursday, October 18, 2012

New York Yankees first baseman Mark Teixeira (25) tries in vain to catch a foul ball in the stands as second baseman Robinson Cano looks on during the seventh inning of Game 2 of the ALCS series against the Detroit Tigers in New York, October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

Close
11 / 35
<p>New York Yankees second baseman Robinson Cano tags Detroit Tigers' Omar Infante as umpire Jeff Nelson watches during the eighth inning of Game 2 of their ALCS series in New York, October 14, 2012. Nelson went on to call Infante safe on the play. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

New York Yankees second baseman Robinson Cano tags Detroit Tigers' Omar Infante as umpire Jeff Nelson watches during the eighth inning of Game 2 of their ALCS series in New York, October 14, 2012. Nelson went on to call Infante safe on the play....more

Thursday, October 18, 2012

New York Yankees second baseman Robinson Cano tags Detroit Tigers' Omar Infante as umpire Jeff Nelson watches during the eighth inning of Game 2 of their ALCS series in New York, October 14, 2012. Nelson went on to call Infante safe on the play. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
12 / 35
<p>St. Louis Cardinals' Matt Holliday slides into San Francisco Giants second baseman Marco Scutaro during the first inning of Game 2 of their NLCS series in San Francisco, October 15, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

St. Louis Cardinals' Matt Holliday slides into San Francisco Giants second baseman Marco Scutaro during the first inning of Game 2 of their NLCS series in San Francisco, October 15, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Thursday, October 18, 2012

St. Louis Cardinals' Matt Holliday slides into San Francisco Giants second baseman Marco Scutaro during the first inning of Game 2 of their NLCS series in San Francisco, October 15, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
13 / 35
<p>Detroit Tigers' Prince Fielder hits an RBI single off New York Yankees starting pitcher Andy Pettitte as catcher Russell Martin looks on in the sixth inning during Game 1 of their ALCS series in New York, October 13, 2012. REUTERS/Bill Kostroun </p>

Detroit Tigers' Prince Fielder hits an RBI single off New York Yankees starting pitcher Andy Pettitte as catcher Russell Martin looks on in the sixth inning during Game 1 of their ALCS series in New York, October 13, 2012. REUTERS/Bill Kostroun more

Thursday, October 18, 2012

Detroit Tigers' Prince Fielder hits an RBI single off New York Yankees starting pitcher Andy Pettitte as catcher Russell Martin looks on in the sixth inning during Game 1 of their ALCS series in New York, October 13, 2012. REUTERS/Bill Kostroun

Close
14 / 35
<p>Washington Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman can only watch as the St. Louis Cardinals celebrate their come from behind win in Game 5 of their NLDS series in Washington, October 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst </p>

Washington Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman can only watch as the St. Louis Cardinals celebrate their come from behind win in Game 5 of their NLDS series in Washington, October 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Thursday, October 18, 2012

Washington Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman can only watch as the St. Louis Cardinals celebrate their come from behind win in Game 5 of their NLDS series in Washington, October 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Close
15 / 35
<p>San Francisco Giants players celebrate with champagne in the dressing room after defeating the Cincinnati Reds to win Game 5 of their NLDS series in Cincinnati, Ohio October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes </p>

San Francisco Giants players celebrate with champagne in the dressing room after defeating the Cincinnati Reds to win Game 5 of their NLDS series in Cincinnati, Ohio October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Thursday, October 18, 2012

San Francisco Giants players celebrate with champagne in the dressing room after defeating the Cincinnati Reds to win Game 5 of their NLDS series in Cincinnati, Ohio October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Close
16 / 35
<p>The Theodore Roosevelt mascot falls to the ground during the Presidents Race in Game 5 of the NLDS series between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Washington Nationsl in Washington, October 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst </p>

The Theodore Roosevelt mascot falls to the ground during the Presidents Race in Game 5 of the NLDS series between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Washington Nationsl in Washington, October 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Thursday, October 18, 2012

The Theodore Roosevelt mascot falls to the ground during the Presidents Race in Game 5 of the NLDS series between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Washington Nationsl in Washington, October 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Close
17 / 35
<p>Detroit Tigers pitcher Justin Verlander celebrates in the locker room after they defeated the Oakland Athletics during Game 5 in their ALDS series in Oakland, October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith </p>

Detroit Tigers pitcher Justin Verlander celebrates in the locker room after they defeated the Oakland Athletics during Game 5 in their ALDS series in Oakland, October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Thursday, October 18, 2012

Detroit Tigers pitcher Justin Verlander celebrates in the locker room after they defeated the Oakland Athletics during Game 5 in their ALDS series in Oakland, October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Close
18 / 35
<p>New York Yankees right fielder Nick Swisher goes into the stands chasing a foul ball hit by Baltimore Orioles' J.J. Hardy during the eleventh inning in Game 3 of their ALDS series in New York, October 10, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

New York Yankees right fielder Nick Swisher goes into the stands chasing a foul ball hit by Baltimore Orioles' J.J. Hardy during the eleventh inning in Game 3 of their ALDS series in New York, October 10, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Thursday, October 18, 2012

New York Yankees right fielder Nick Swisher goes into the stands chasing a foul ball hit by Baltimore Orioles' J.J. Hardy during the eleventh inning in Game 3 of their ALDS series in New York, October 10, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
19 / 35
<p>Washington Nationals second baseman Danny Espinosa tries for a double play as St. Louis Cardinals' Allen Craig (21) slides safely into second base during the sixth inning in Game 4 of their NLDS series in Washington October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst </p>

Washington Nationals second baseman Danny Espinosa tries for a double play as St. Louis Cardinals' Allen Craig (21) slides safely into second base during the sixth inning in Game 4 of their NLDS series in Washington October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan...more

Thursday, October 18, 2012

Washington Nationals second baseman Danny Espinosa tries for a double play as St. Louis Cardinals' Allen Craig (21) slides safely into second base during the sixth inning in Game 4 of their NLDS series in Washington October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Close
20 / 35
<p>San Francisco Sergio Romo celebrates the last out of Game 3 against the Cincinnati Reds at the end of the tenth inning in their MLB NLDS playoff baseball series in Cincinnati, Ohio, October 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes </p>

San Francisco Sergio Romo celebrates the last out of Game 3 against the Cincinnati Reds at the end of the tenth inning in their MLB NLDS playoff baseball series in Cincinnati, Ohio, October 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Thursday, October 18, 2012

San Francisco Sergio Romo celebrates the last out of Game 3 against the Cincinnati Reds at the end of the tenth inning in their MLB NLDS playoff baseball series in Cincinnati, Ohio, October 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Close
21 / 35
<p>St. Louis Cardinals right fielder Carlos Beltran (R) catches a ball hit by Washington Nationals' Michael Morse as Cardinals Jon Jay (L) watches during the eighth inning in Game 3 of their NLDS series in Washington October 10, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst </p>

St. Louis Cardinals right fielder Carlos Beltran (R) catches a ball hit by Washington Nationals' Michael Morse as Cardinals Jon Jay (L) watches during the eighth inning in Game 3 of their NLDS series in Washington October 10, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan...more

Thursday, October 18, 2012

St. Louis Cardinals right fielder Carlos Beltran (R) catches a ball hit by Washington Nationals' Michael Morse as Cardinals Jon Jay (L) watches during the eighth inning in Game 3 of their NLDS series in Washington October 10, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Close
22 / 35
<p>Police officers catch a man who ran on the field holding a Romney sign in the game between the Cincinnati Reds and the San Francisco Giants of Game 3 in their NLDS series in Cincinnati, Ohio, October 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes </p>

Police officers catch a man who ran on the field holding a Romney sign in the game between the Cincinnati Reds and the San Francisco Giants of Game 3 in their NLDS series in Cincinnati, Ohio, October 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Thursday, October 18, 2012

Police officers catch a man who ran on the field holding a Romney sign in the game between the Cincinnati Reds and the San Francisco Giants of Game 3 in their NLDS series in Cincinnati, Ohio, October 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Close
23 / 35
<p>New York Yankees' Derek Jeter and Alex Rodriguez celebrate a solo home run by teammate Raul Ibanez against the Baltimore Orioles during the ninth inning in Game 3 of their ALDS series in New York, October 10, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

New York Yankees' Derek Jeter and Alex Rodriguez celebrate a solo home run by teammate Raul Ibanez against the Baltimore Orioles during the ninth inning in Game 3 of their ALDS series in New York, October 10, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Thursday, October 18, 2012

New York Yankees' Derek Jeter and Alex Rodriguez celebrate a solo home run by teammate Raul Ibanez against the Baltimore Orioles during the ninth inning in Game 3 of their ALDS series in New York, October 10, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
24 / 35
<p>Grounds crew members run across the field tarp as rain delays Game 1 of the ALDS series between the Baltimore Orioles and New York Yankees in Baltimore, October 7, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron </p>

Grounds crew members run across the field tarp as rain delays Game 1 of the ALDS series between the Baltimore Orioles and New York Yankees in Baltimore, October 7, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Thursday, October 18, 2012

Grounds crew members run across the field tarp as rain delays Game 1 of the ALDS series between the Baltimore Orioles and New York Yankees in Baltimore, October 7, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Close
25 / 35
<p>Washington Nationals' Bryce Harper stretches for first base as St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Trevor Rosenthal puts him out during the seventh inning in Game 3 of their NLDS series in Washington October 10, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst </p>

Washington Nationals' Bryce Harper stretches for first base as St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Trevor Rosenthal puts him out during the seventh inning in Game 3 of their NLDS series in Washington October 10, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Thursday, October 18, 2012

Washington Nationals' Bryce Harper stretches for first base as St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Trevor Rosenthal puts him out during the seventh inning in Game 3 of their NLDS series in Washington October 10, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Close
26 / 35
<p>New York Yankees' Ichiro Suzuki dives to touch home plate and score past the tag attempt by Baltimore Orioles catcher Matt Wieters on an RBI double by Yankees' Robinson Cano in the first inning during Game 2 of their ALDS series in Baltimore, October 8, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Shaffer </p>

New York Yankees' Ichiro Suzuki dives to touch home plate and score past the tag attempt by Baltimore Orioles catcher Matt Wieters on an RBI double by Yankees' Robinson Cano in the first inning during Game 2 of their ALDS series in Baltimore, October...more

Thursday, October 18, 2012

New York Yankees' Ichiro Suzuki dives to touch home plate and score past the tag attempt by Baltimore Orioles catcher Matt Wieters on an RBI double by Yankees' Robinson Cano in the first inning during Game 2 of their ALDS series in Baltimore, October 8, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Shaffer

Close
27 / 35
<p>A large U.S. flag is unfurled on the field for the singing of the National Anthem before Game 1 of the NLCS series between the St. Louis Cardinals and the San Francisco Giants in San Francisco, October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

A large U.S. flag is unfurled on the field for the singing of the National Anthem before Game 1 of the NLCS series between the St. Louis Cardinals and the San Francisco Giants in San Francisco, October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Thursday, October 18, 2012

A large U.S. flag is unfurled on the field for the singing of the National Anthem before Game 1 of the NLCS series between the St. Louis Cardinals and the San Francisco Giants in San Francisco, October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
28 / 35
<p>San Francisco Giants' Gregor Blanco slides safely back to first base past St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Allen Craig during the eighth inning of Game 2 of the NLCS series in San Francisco, October 15, 2012. Blanco was called safe by the umpires despite apparently being tagged by Craig. REUTERS/Stephen Lam </p>

San Francisco Giants' Gregor Blanco slides safely back to first base past St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Allen Craig during the eighth inning of Game 2 of the NLCS series in San Francisco, October 15, 2012. Blanco was called safe by the umpires...more

Thursday, October 18, 2012

San Francisco Giants' Gregor Blanco slides safely back to first base past St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Allen Craig during the eighth inning of Game 2 of the NLCS series in San Francisco, October 15, 2012. Blanco was called safe by the umpires despite apparently being tagged by Craig. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Close
29 / 35
<p>New York Yankees Ichiro Suzuki celebrates with teammates as the Yankees celebrate after clinching the American League East division title after defeating the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium, October 3, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Hunger </p>

New York Yankees Ichiro Suzuki celebrates with teammates as the Yankees celebrate after clinching the American League East division title after defeating the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium, October 3, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Hunger

Thursday, October 18, 2012

New York Yankees Ichiro Suzuki celebrates with teammates as the Yankees celebrate after clinching the American League East division title after defeating the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium, October 3, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Hunger

Close
30 / 35
<p>San Francisco Giants center fielder Angel Pagan and fans watch a solo home run off the bat of Cincinnati Reds' Ryan Ludwick clear the wall in the second inning during Game 2 of their NLDS series in San Francisco, October 7, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith </p>

San Francisco Giants center fielder Angel Pagan and fans watch a solo home run off the bat of Cincinnati Reds' Ryan Ludwick clear the wall in the second inning during Game 2 of their NLDS series in San Francisco, October 7, 2012. REUTERS/Robert...more

Thursday, October 18, 2012

San Francisco Giants center fielder Angel Pagan and fans watch a solo home run off the bat of Cincinnati Reds' Ryan Ludwick clear the wall in the second inning during Game 2 of their NLDS series in San Francisco, October 7, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Close
31 / 35
<p>Stadium security stand on the field with items thrown onto the field by fans during the eighth inning of their Wild Card game in which there was a disputed call as the Atlanta Braves lost to the St. Louis Cardinals in Atlanta, October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Tami Chappell </p>

Stadium security stand on the field with items thrown onto the field by fans during the eighth inning of their Wild Card game in which there was a disputed call as the Atlanta Braves lost to the St. Louis Cardinals in Atlanta, October 5, 2012....more

Thursday, October 18, 2012

Stadium security stand on the field with items thrown onto the field by fans during the eighth inning of their Wild Card game in which there was a disputed call as the Atlanta Braves lost to the St. Louis Cardinals in Atlanta, October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

Close
32 / 35
<p>Members of Texas Rangers watch the game against the Baltimore Orioles during the ninth inning of their Wild Card playoff baseball game in Arlington, October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Sharp </p>

Members of Texas Rangers watch the game against the Baltimore Orioles during the ninth inning of their Wild Card playoff baseball game in Arlington, October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Sharp

Thursday, October 18, 2012

Members of Texas Rangers watch the game against the Baltimore Orioles during the ninth inning of their Wild Card playoff baseball game in Arlington, October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Sharp

Close
33 / 35
<p>Oakland Athletics players celebrate after defeating the Texas Rangers to earn a wild card berth in Oakland, October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith </p>

Oakland Athletics players celebrate after defeating the Texas Rangers to earn a wild card berth in Oakland, October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Thursday, October 18, 2012

Oakland Athletics players celebrate after defeating the Texas Rangers to earn a wild card berth in Oakland, October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Close
34 / 35
<p>Washington Nationals outfielder Jayson Werth shakes beer and champagne out of his hair as the Nationals celebrate their National League East Division championship on the field, at the end of their game against the Philadelphia Phillies in Washington October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst </p>

Washington Nationals outfielder Jayson Werth shakes beer and champagne out of his hair as the Nationals celebrate their National League East Division championship on the field, at the end of their game against the Philadelphia Phillies in Washington...more

Thursday, October 18, 2012

Washington Nationals outfielder Jayson Werth shakes beer and champagne out of his hair as the Nationals celebrate their National League East Division championship on the field, at the end of their game against the Philadelphia Phillies in Washington October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Close
35 / 35
View Again
View Next
Week in sports

Week in sports

Next Slideshows

Week in sports

Week in sports

A look at our top sports images of the past week.

Oct 15 2012
Lance Armstrong's career

Lance Armstrong's career

Lance Armstrong was stripped of his seven Tour de France titles and banned for life, after the United States Anti-Doping Agency said his cycling team ran the...

Oct 22 2012
Week in sports

Week in sports

A look at our top sports images of the past week.

Oct 08 2012
NBA player portraits

NBA player portraits

The NBA season begins on October 30th.

Oct 02 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast