MLB spring training
New York Yankees batting coach Kevin Long talks with Derek Jeter at the batting cage during workouts at the team's spring training complex in Tampa, Florida, February 27, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Nesius
Philadelphia Phillies' Dominic Brown watches from the dugout during the fifth inning of a spring training baseball game against the New York Yankees at George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, Florida, March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Nesius
Detroit Tigers base runner Austin Jackson is tagged out trying to steal second base by Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Adeiny Hechavarria during the third inning of their MLB Grapefruit League game in Lakeland Florida, March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese
Boston Red Sox fans ask for autographs from passing players at the Red Sox's new Major League Baseball spring training facility in Fort Myers, Florida February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Blanco
Oakland Athletics' Manny Ramirez of the Dominican Republic takes batting practice before the start of their first spring training game at Phoenix Municipal stadium in Phoenix, Arizona, March 2, 2012. REUTERS/Darryl Webb
Toronto Blue Jays position players stretch during practice at their MLB American League spring training facility in Dunedin, Florida March 1, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese
Philadelphia Phillies' Shane Victorino gets ready for batting practice during workouts at the team's spring training complex in Clearwater, Florida, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Nesius
New York Yankees centerfielder DeWayne Wise comes up short on a triple by Philadelphia Phillies' John Mayberry Jr. during the first inning of a spring training baseball game at George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, Florida, March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Nesius
New York Yankees fans reach through a fence for an autograph during the first formal workout for pitchers and catchers at the team's spring training complex in Tampa, Florida, February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Nesius
New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter poses during photo day at the team's spring training complex in Tampa, Florida, February 27, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Nesius
A Toronto Blue Jays player casts a shadow as he throws during practice at their MLB American League spring training facility in Dunedin, Florida February 24, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese
Philadelphia Phillies' Hunter Pence (L) hits a two-run homer during the first inning of a spring training baseball game off New York Yankees starter Freddy Garcia at George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, Florida, March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Nesius
Fans sit in the outfield berm to watch the Philadelphia Phillies play the New York Yankees during a spring training baseball game at Bright House Field in Clearwater, Florida, March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Nesius
Texas Rangers' rookie pitcher Yu Darvish of Japan rides off on a golf cart after a teammate covered his head with a towel during spring training in Surprise, Arizona, February 29, 2012. REUTERS/Darryl Webb
Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Ryan Howard (C) greets a group of men as he arrives at the Phillies' Major League Baseball spring training facility in Clearwater, Florida February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Blanco
New York Yankees' Hiroki Kuroda (R) and interpreter Kenji Nimura (L) gesture toward home plate before throwing two simulated innings at the team's spring training complex in Tampa, Florida, March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Nesius
New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman arrives at the team's spring training complex in Tampa, Florida, February 19, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Nesius
Fans watch Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Austin Wyatt (R) warms up in the bullpen during the fourth inning of a spring training baseball game against the New York Yankees at Bright House Field in Clearwater, Florida, March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Nesius
Detroit Tiger's players head to the field during their first full squad MLB spring training workout in Lakeland, Florida February 24, 2012. REUTERS/Scott Audette
Detroit Tigers base runner Delmon Young scores a run ahead of the throw to Toronto Blue Jays catcher Travis d'Arnaud (L) during the second inning of their MLB Grapefruit League baseball game in Lakeland Florida, March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese
Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Jose Bautista waits for his turn during photo day at their MLB American League spring training facility in Dunedin, Florida, March 2, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese
Oakland Athletics' Manny Ramirez (R) of the Dominican Republic chats with teammates before the start of their first spring training game at Phoenix Municipal stadium in Phoenix, Arizona, March 2, 2012. REUTERS/Darryl Webb
Baltimore Orioles pitchers Wei-Yin Chen (R) and Dylan Bundy (L) finish throwing during workouts at the team's spring training complex in Sarasota, Florida, March 2, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Nesius
Baltimore Orioles outfielder Endy Chavez watches batting practice during workouts at the team's spring training complex in Sarasota, Florida, March 2, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Nesius
Detroit Tigers' Prince Fielder reaches for the ball while playing long toss during their first full squad MLB spring training workout in Lakeland, Florida February 24, 2012. REUTERS/Scott Audette
Philadelphia Phillies' Ryne Sandberg (23), Jimmy Rollins (11), Kevin Frandsen (28) and Pete Orr (4) watch batting practice during workouts at the team's spring training complex in Clearwater, Florida, February 29, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Nesius
New York Yankees manager Joe Girardi (L) and pitching coach Larry Rothschild (C) watch Joba Chamberlain throw in the bullpen during an early morning workout at the team's spring training complex in Tampa, Florida, February 22, 2012. Chamberlain is rehabbing after Tommy John surgery to his throwing arm. REUTERS/Steve Nesius
Toronto Blue Jays players (from L) Colby Rasmus, Jose Bautista, Eric Thames, Jeff Mathis and Adam Lind hitch a ride on a golf cart during practice at their MLB American League spring training facility in Dunedin Florida, February 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese
Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Ryan Howard (L) stands with teammate Chase Utley (R) following a light workout at the Phillies' Major League Baseball spring training facility in Clearwater, Florida February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Blanco
New York Yankees' Michael Pineda (L-R), Mariano Rivera, Kyle Higashioka and Doug Bernier sit in the dugout before the start of a spring training baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies at George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, Florida, March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Nesius
