MLB spring training
Houston Astros third baseman Joe Sclafani dives and misses a foul ball during the eighth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays. Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports
Fans try to get out of the way after San Francisco Giants third baseman Matt Duffy lost his bat against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports
Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Gregory Polanco gets loose before the start of their game against the Boston Red Sox. Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports
New York Yankees center fielder Jacoby Ellsbury reacts after being hit by a pitch against the Atlanta Braves. Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
A New York Yankees fan displays his nail's during a game against the Miami Marlins. Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Dodgers fans yell to right fielder Yasiel Puig for an autograph before their game against the Seattle Mariners. Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports
Atlanta Braves pitching coach Roger McDowell sits in the dugout in the rain before their game against the New York Yankees. Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
New York Yankees catcher Austin Romine tags Washington Nationals left fielder Jayson Werth. Logan Bowles-USA TODAY Sports
A piece of Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Josh Donaldson's bat lays in the grass after being broken against the New York Yankees. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
New York Yankees left fielder Brett Gardner crashes into the wall against the Minnesota Twins. Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Detroit Tigers shortstop Jose Iglesias is hit by a pitch against the New York Mets. Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports
A general view of Joker Marchant Stadium as the Detroit Tigers played the New York Mets. Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports
Washington Nationals relief pitcher Matt Grace outruns St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Kolten Wong to the bag. Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports
Atlanta Braves infielder Sean Kazmar tosses a signed baseball to a fan before playing the New York Yankees. Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Brayan Pena is tagged out at home by Boston Red Sox pitcher Joe Kelly. Evan Habeeb-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Alex Guerrero dives for a ground ball against the Kansas City Royals. Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
New York Yankees second baseman Dustin Ackley slides past the tag of Baltimore Orioles catcher Caleb Joseph and scores. Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
New York Yankees designated hitter Alex Rodriguez celebrates with high fives as he walks through the dugout after hitting a two run home run against the Philadelphia Phillies. Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports
Boston Red Sox designated hitter David Ortiz breaks his bat on a single against the St. Louis Cardinals. Evan Habeeb-USA TODAY Sports
Toronto Blue Jays relief pitcher Pat Venditte and teammates works out prior to their game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Kansas City Royals manager Ned Yost looks on prior to facing the Chicago White Sox. Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
Toronto Blue Jays infielder Josh Donaldson chases down the ball against the Philadelphia Phillies. Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports
Washington Nationals shortstop Jason Martinson slides safely into second as Atlanta Braves shortstop Ozzie Albies tries to put on the tag before losing the ball. Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports
Washington Nationals right fielder Bryce Harper slides as St. Louis Cardinals shortstop Aledmys Diaz goes for the ball. Logan Bowles-USA TODAY Sports
Fans populate the grassy knoll outfield at Joker Marchant Stadium as the Detroit Tigers played the New York Mets. Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports
