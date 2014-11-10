Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Nov 10, 2014 | 5:05pm EST

Mockingjay premiere

Actress Jennifer Lawrence arrives for the world premiere of "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1" at Leicester Square in London November 10, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Actress Jennifer Lawrence arrives for the world premiere of "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1" at Leicester Square in London November 10, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Reuters / Monday, November 10, 2014
Actress Jennifer Lawrence arrives for the world premiere of "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1" at Leicester Square in London November 10, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Close
1 / 22
Actor Josh Hutcherson arrives for the world premiere of "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1" at Leicester Square in London November 10, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Actor Josh Hutcherson arrives for the world premiere of "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1" at Leicester Square in London November 10, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Reuters / Monday, November 10, 2014
Actor Josh Hutcherson arrives for the world premiere of "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1" at Leicester Square in London November 10, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Close
2 / 22
Actress Elizabeth Banks arrives for the world premiere of "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1" at Leicester Square in London November 10, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Actress Elizabeth Banks arrives for the world premiere of "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1" at Leicester Square in London November 10, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Reuters / Monday, November 10, 2014
Actress Elizabeth Banks arrives for the world premiere of "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1" at Leicester Square in London November 10, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Close
3 / 22
Actor Liam Hemsworth arrives for the world premiere of "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1" at Leicester Square in London November 10, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Actor Liam Hemsworth arrives for the world premiere of "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1" at Leicester Square in London November 10, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Reuters / Monday, November 10, 2014
Actor Liam Hemsworth arrives for the world premiere of "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1" at Leicester Square in London November 10, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Close
4 / 22
Actress Julianne Moore arrives for the world premiere of "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1" at Leicester Square in London November 10, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Actress Julianne Moore arrives for the world premiere of "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1" at Leicester Square in London November 10, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Reuters / Monday, November 10, 2014
Actress Julianne Moore arrives for the world premiere of "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1" at Leicester Square in London November 10, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Close
5 / 22
Actor Donald Sutherland arrives for the world premiere of "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1" at Leicester Square in London November 10, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Actor Donald Sutherland arrives for the world premiere of "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1" at Leicester Square in London November 10, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Reuters / Monday, November 10, 2014
Actor Donald Sutherland arrives for the world premiere of "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1" at Leicester Square in London November 10, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Close
6 / 22
Actress Jennifer Lawrence arrives for the world premiere of "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1" at Leicester Square in London November 10, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Actress Jennifer Lawrence arrives for the world premiere of "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1" at Leicester Square in London November 10, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Reuters / Monday, November 10, 2014
Actress Jennifer Lawrence arrives for the world premiere of "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1" at Leicester Square in London November 10, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Close
7 / 22
Actress Natalie Dormer arrives for the world premiere of "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1" at Leicester Square in London November 10, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Actress Natalie Dormer arrives for the world premiere of "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1" at Leicester Square in London November 10, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Reuters / Monday, November 10, 2014
Actress Natalie Dormer arrives for the world premiere of "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1" at Leicester Square in London November 10, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Close
8 / 22
Actress Jena Malone arrives for the world premiere of "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1" at Leicester Square in London November 10, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Actress Jena Malone arrives for the world premiere of "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1" at Leicester Square in London November 10, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Reuters / Monday, November 10, 2014
Actress Jena Malone arrives for the world premiere of "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1" at Leicester Square in London November 10, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Close
9 / 22
Singer Lorde arrives for the world premiere of "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1" at Leicester Square in London November 10, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Singer Lorde arrives for the world premiere of "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1" at Leicester Square in London November 10, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Reuters / Monday, November 10, 2014
Singer Lorde arrives for the world premiere of "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1" at Leicester Square in London November 10, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Close
10 / 22
Actress Julianne Moore arrives for the world premiere of "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1" at Leicester Square in London November 10, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Actress Julianne Moore arrives for the world premiere of "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1" at Leicester Square in London November 10, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Reuters / Monday, November 10, 2014
Actress Julianne Moore arrives for the world premiere of "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1" at Leicester Square in London November 10, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Close
11 / 22
Actress Jena Malone arrives for the world premiere of "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part1" at Leicester Square in London November 10, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Actress Jena Malone arrives for the world premiere of "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part1" at Leicester Square in London November 10, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Reuters / Monday, November 10, 2014
Actress Jena Malone arrives for the world premiere of "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part1" at Leicester Square in London November 10, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Close
12 / 22
Actress Natalie Dormer arrives for the world premiere of "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1" at Leicester Square in London November 10, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Actress Natalie Dormer arrives for the world premiere of "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1" at Leicester Square in London November 10, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Reuters / Monday, November 10, 2014
Actress Natalie Dormer arrives for the world premiere of "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1" at Leicester Square in London November 10, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Close
13 / 22
Actor Sam Claflin arrives for the world premiere of "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1" at Leicester Square in London November 10, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Actor Sam Claflin arrives for the world premiere of "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1" at Leicester Square in London November 10, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Reuters / Monday, November 10, 2014
Actor Sam Claflin arrives for the world premiere of "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1" at Leicester Square in London November 10, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Close
14 / 22
Actor Stanley Tucci and wife Felicity Blunt arrives for the world premiere of "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1" at Leicester Square in London November 10, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Actor Stanley Tucci and wife Felicity Blunt arrives for the world premiere of "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1" at Leicester Square in London November 10, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Reuters / Monday, November 10, 2014
Actor Stanley Tucci and wife Felicity Blunt arrives for the world premiere of "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1" at Leicester Square in London November 10, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Close
15 / 22
Actress Jennifer Lawrence arrives for the world premiere of "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1" at Leicester Square in London November 10, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Actress Jennifer Lawrence arrives for the world premiere of "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1" at Leicester Square in London November 10, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Reuters / Monday, November 10, 2014
Actress Jennifer Lawrence arrives for the world premiere of "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1" at Leicester Square in London November 10, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Close
16 / 22
Chelsea's soccer manager Jose Mourinho (2nd R), wife Matilde Faria (R) and children Jose Mario Jr. and Matilde arrive for the world premiere of "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1" at Leicester Square in London November 10, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Chelsea's soccer manager Jose Mourinho (2nd R), wife Matilde Faria (R) and children Jose Mario Jr. and Matilde arrive for the world premiere of "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1" at Leicester Square in London November 10, 2014. REUTERS/Luke...more

Reuters / Monday, November 10, 2014
Chelsea's soccer manager Jose Mourinho (2nd R), wife Matilde Faria (R) and children Jose Mario Jr. and Matilde arrive for the world premiere of "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1" at Leicester Square in London November 10, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Close
17 / 22
Actress Elizabeth Banks arrives for the world premiere of "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1" at Leicester Square in London November 10, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Actress Elizabeth Banks arrives for the world premiere of "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1" at Leicester Square in London November 10, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Reuters / Monday, November 10, 2014
Actress Elizabeth Banks arrives for the world premiere of "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1" at Leicester Square in London November 10, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Close
18 / 22
Director Francis Lawrence arrives for the world premiere of "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1" at Leicester Square in London November 10, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Director Francis Lawrence arrives for the world premiere of "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1" at Leicester Square in London November 10, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Reuters / Monday, November 10, 2014
Director Francis Lawrence arrives for the world premiere of "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1" at Leicester Square in London November 10, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Close
19 / 22
Actress Julianne Moore arrives for the world premiere of "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1" at Leicester Square in London November 10, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Actress Julianne Moore arrives for the world premiere of "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1" at Leicester Square in London November 10, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Reuters / Monday, November 10, 2014
Actress Julianne Moore arrives for the world premiere of "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1" at Leicester Square in London November 10, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Close
20 / 22
Producer Nina Jacobson arrives for the world premiere of "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1" at Leicester Square in London November 10, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Producer Nina Jacobson arrives for the world premiere of "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1" at Leicester Square in London November 10, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Reuters / Monday, November 10, 2014
Producer Nina Jacobson arrives for the world premiere of "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1" at Leicester Square in London November 10, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Close
21 / 22
Producer Jon Kilik arrives for the world premiere of "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1" at Leicester Square in London November 10, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Producer Jon Kilik arrives for the world premiere of "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1" at Leicester Square in London November 10, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Reuters / Monday, November 10, 2014
Producer Jon Kilik arrives for the world premiere of "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1" at Leicester Square in London November 10, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Close
22 / 22
View Again
View Next
Breakthrough Prize Award

Breakthrough Prize Award

Next Slideshows

Breakthrough Prize Award

Breakthrough Prize Award

Honoring science achievements at the Breakthrough Prize Awards in California.

Nov 10 2014
MTV Europe Awards

MTV Europe Awards

Highlights from the MTV Europe Awards.

Nov 09 2014
CMA Awards ceremony

CMA Awards ceremony

Highlights from the 48th Country Music Association Awards.

Nov 06 2014
CMA Awards red carpet

CMA Awards red carpet

The red carpet at the Country Music Association Awards.

Nov 06 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast