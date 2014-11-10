Mockingjay premiere
Actress Jennifer Lawrence arrives for the world premiere of "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1" at Leicester Square in London November 10, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Actor Josh Hutcherson arrives for the world premiere of "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1" at Leicester Square in London November 10, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Actress Elizabeth Banks arrives for the world premiere of "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1" at Leicester Square in London November 10, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Actor Liam Hemsworth arrives for the world premiere of "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1" at Leicester Square in London November 10, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Actress Julianne Moore arrives for the world premiere of "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1" at Leicester Square in London November 10, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Actor Donald Sutherland arrives for the world premiere of "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1" at Leicester Square in London November 10, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Actress Natalie Dormer arrives for the world premiere of "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1" at Leicester Square in London November 10, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Actress Jena Malone arrives for the world premiere of "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1" at Leicester Square in London November 10, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Singer Lorde arrives for the world premiere of "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1" at Leicester Square in London November 10, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Actor Sam Claflin arrives for the world premiere of "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1" at Leicester Square in London November 10, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Actor Stanley Tucci and wife Felicity Blunt arrives for the world premiere of "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1" at Leicester Square in London November 10, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Actress Jennifer Lawrence arrives for the world premiere of "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1" at Leicester Square in London November 10, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Chelsea's soccer manager Jose Mourinho (2nd R), wife Matilde Faria (R) and children Jose Mario Jr. and Matilde arrive for the world premiere of "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1" at Leicester Square in London November 10, 2014. REUTERS/Luke...more
Director Francis Lawrence arrives for the world premiere of "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1" at Leicester Square in London November 10, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Producer Nina Jacobson arrives for the world premiere of "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1" at Leicester Square in London November 10, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Producer Jon Kilik arrives for the world premiere of "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1" at Leicester Square in London November 10, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
