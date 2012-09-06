Modern-day exorcism
Irma Beatriz, 46, who claims to be possessed by spirits, participates in an exorcism ritual performed by Hermes Cifuentes in La Cumbre, Valle, Colombia, July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga
Irma Beatriz, 46, who claims to be possessed by spirits, participates in an exorcism ritual performed by Hermes Cifuentes in La Cumbre, Valle, Colombia, July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga
Hermes Cifuentes, who is also known as "Brother Hermes", performs an exorcism on Marleny Munoz, 55, who claims to be possessed by spirits in La Cumbre, Valle, Colombia, July 7, 2012. Cifuentes says he has performed more than 35,000 exorcism rituals...more
Hermes Cifuentes, who is also known as "Brother Hermes", performs an exorcism on Marleny Munoz, 55, who claims to be possessed by spirits in La Cumbre, Valle, Colombia, July 7, 2012. Cifuentes says he has performed more than 35,000 exorcism rituals in the past 25 years. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga
Gisela Marulanda, 23, who claims to be possessed by spirits, participates in an exorcism ritual performed by Hermes Cifuentes in La Cumbre, Valle, Colombia, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga
Gisela Marulanda, 23, who claims to be possessed by spirits, participates in an exorcism ritual performed by Hermes Cifuentes in La Cumbre, Valle, Colombia, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga
Hermes Cifuentes, called "Brother Hermes", performs an exorcism to Marleny Munoz, 55, who claims to be possessed by spirits in La Cumbre, Valle, Colombia, July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga
Hermes Cifuentes, called "Brother Hermes", performs an exorcism to Marleny Munoz, 55, who claims to be possessed by spirits in La Cumbre, Valle, Colombia, July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga
Irma Beatriz, 46, who claims to be possessed by spirits, holds an egg and a cross during an exorcism ritual performed by Hermes Cifuentes in La Cumbre, Valle, Colombia, July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga
Irma Beatriz, 46, who claims to be possessed by spirits, holds an egg and a cross during an exorcism ritual performed by Hermes Cifuentes in La Cumbre, Valle, Colombia, July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga
Hermes Cifuentes, who is also known as "Brother Hermes", performs an exorcism on Gisela Marulanda, 23, who claims to be possessed by spirits in La Cumbre, Valle, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga
Hermes Cifuentes, who is also known as "Brother Hermes", performs an exorcism on Gisela Marulanda, 23, who claims to be possessed by spirits in La Cumbre, Valle, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga
Hermes Cifuentes, who is also known as "Brother Hermes", performs an exorcism on Marleny Munoz, 55, who claims to be possessed by spirits in La Cumbre, Valle, Colombia, July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga
Hermes Cifuentes, who is also known as "Brother Hermes", performs an exorcism on Marleny Munoz, 55, who claims to be possessed by spirits in La Cumbre, Valle, Colombia, July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga
Next Slideshows
Profile: Bill Clinton
Former President Bill Clinton will speak at the Democratic National Convention.
Inside Quebec
A look inside Canada's French-speaking province.
California wildfire
Crews are battling a fire in California's Angeles National Forest.
Burning Man
Strange sights in the middle of the Nevada desert.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.