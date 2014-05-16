Edition:
Modi wins India election

<p>Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, the prime ministerial candidate for India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party, gestures during a public meeting in Vadodra, in the western Indian state of Gujarat May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

Friday, May 16, 2014

1 / 19
<p>Supporters of Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, the prime ministerial candidate for India's main opposition BJP, cheer as Modi addresses a public meeting in Vadodara, in the western Indian state of Gujarat, May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

Friday, May 16, 2014

2 / 19
<p>Supporters of India's BJP with the party's flag travel in a car during celebrations in Jammu May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta</p>

Friday, May 16, 2014

3 / 19
<p>Supporters wearing masks of Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, the prime ministerial candidate for India's main opposition BJP celebrate after learning of initial poll results in the northern Indian city of Allahabad, May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash</p>

Friday, May 16, 2014

4 / 19
<p>Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, the prime ministerial candidate for India's main opposition BJP, gestures as he receives a garland from his supporters during a public meeting in Vadodara, in the western Indian state of Gujarat, May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

Friday, May 16, 2014

5 / 19
<p>A rangoli, or a mural, showing a map of India with an image of Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, the prime ministerial candidate for India's main opposition BJP, is pictured in the premises of the party's regional office in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Friday, May 16, 2014

6 / 19
<p>Supporters of the India's BJP celebrate after learning of the poll results outside the party headquarters in New Delhi May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Friday, May 16, 2014

7 / 19
<p>Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, the prime ministerial candidate for India's main opposition BJP, seeks blessings from his mother Heeraben at her residence in Gandhinagar in the western Indian state of Gujarat May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

Friday, May 16, 2014

8 / 19
<p>Supporters of India's BJP celebrate as they burn crackers outside their party's headquarters in New Delhi, May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Friday, May 16, 2014

9 / 19
<p>Supporters of Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, the prime ministerial candidate for India's main opposition BJP, shower confetti from atop a bus in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad, May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

Friday, May 16, 2014

10 / 19
<p>Supporters of the India's BJP celebrate after learning of the poll results outside the party headquarters in New Delhi, May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Friday, May 16, 2014

11 / 19
<p>A man prepares to sign on a signature board with a picture of Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, the prime ministerial candidate for India's BJP, installed at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi, May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Friday, May 16, 2014

12 / 19
<p>Supporters of the India's BJP celebrate after learning of the initial poll results outside the party headquarters in New Delhi, May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Friday, May 16, 2014

13 / 19
<p>Supporters of the India's main opposition BJP celebrate after learning of the initial poll results outside their party office in the northeastern Indian city of Guwahati, May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah</p>

Friday, May 16, 2014

14 / 19
<p>Polling officials count postal ballots at a counting center in New Delhi, May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

Friday, May 16, 2014

15 / 19
<p>A supporter of India's BJP, wearing a mask of Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, the prime ministerial candidate for BJP, celebrates after learning the initial poll results at the party headquarters in New Delhi, May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Friday, May 16, 2014

16 / 19
<p>Customers walks past a sari, a traditional women's clothing, printed with a portrait of Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, the prime ministerial candidate for India's main opposition BJP, at a showroom in Mumbai, May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Friday, May 16, 2014

17 / 19
<p>Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, the prime ministerial candidate for India's main opposition BJP, gestures upon his arrival to meet his party leaders and workers at Gandhinagar in the western Indian state of Gujarat, May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

Friday, May 16, 2014

18 / 19
<p>A man speaks on his mobile phone, which has an image of Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, the prime ministerial candidate for India's main opposition BJP, outside the party headquarters in New Delhi, May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

Friday, May 16, 2014

19 / 19
