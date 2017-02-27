Mogadishu market goes up in flames
Somali traders attempt to salvage some of their wares from the burning stalls at the main Bakara market in Somalia's capital Mogadishu. REUTERS/Ismail Taxta
A Somali trader talks to residents gathered near the burning stalls at the main Bakara market. REUTERS/Ismail Taxta
A general view shows burning stalls at the main Bakara market. REUTERS/Ismail Taxta
Somali traders salvage some of their wares from the burning stalls at the main Bakara market. REUTERS/Ismail Taxta
Somali traders attempt to salvage some of their wares from the burning stalls. REUTERS/Ismail Taxta
A Somali policeman controls residents gathered near the burning stalls. REUTERS/Ismail Taxta
Somali traders attempt to salvage some of their wares from the burning stalls. REUTERS/Ismail Taxta
Residents gathered near the burning stalls at the main Bakara market. REUTERS/Ismail Taxta
A general view shows burning stalls at the main Bakara market. REUTERS/Ismail Taxta
Somali traders salvage some of their wares from the burning stalls at the main Bakara market. REUTERS/Ismail Taxta
