Pictures | Mon Feb 27, 2017 | 3:10pm EST

Mogadishu market goes up in flames

Somali traders attempt to salvage some of their wares from the burning stalls at the main Bakara market in Somalia's capital Mogadishu. REUTERS/Ismail Taxta

Reuters / Monday, February 27, 2017
A Somali trader talks to residents gathered near the burning stalls at the main Bakara market. REUTERS/Ismail Taxta

A general view shows burning stalls at the main Bakara market. REUTERS/Ismail Taxta

Somali traders salvage some of their wares from the burning stalls at the main Bakara market. REUTERS/Ismail Taxta

Somali traders attempt to salvage some of their wares from the burning stalls. REUTERS/Ismail Taxta

A Somali policeman controls residents gathered near the burning stalls. REUTERS/Ismail Taxta

Somali traders attempt to salvage some of their wares from the burning stalls. REUTERS/Ismail Taxta

Residents gathered near the burning stalls at the main Bakara market. REUTERS/Ismail Taxta

A general view shows burning stalls at the main Bakara market. REUTERS/Ismail Taxta

Somali traders salvage some of their wares from the burning stalls at the main Bakara market. REUTERS/Ismail Taxta

