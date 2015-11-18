Molenbeek, home to Paris attackers

A view shows the bar Les Beguines, in Brussels, Belgium, November 16, 2015. The Brussels bar that documents show was run by the French Abdeslam brothers, one of whom blew himself up in Paris and the other who is on the run as Europe's most wanted...more

A view shows the bar Les Beguines, in Brussels, Belgium, November 16, 2015. The Brussels bar that documents show was run by the French Abdeslam brothers, one of whom blew himself up in Paris and the other who is on the run as Europe's most wanted man, stands empty. Town hall officials in Molenbeek said it had been closed down recently due to what local media said was a prevalence of drugs being taken in Les Beguines. REUTERS/Eric Vidal

