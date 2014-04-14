Edition:
Mom-in-chief

First lady Michelle Obama has stickers put on her face by 20-month-old Lily Oppelt during a visit with children at the Fisher House at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

First lady Michelle Obama has stickers put on her face by 20-month-old Lily Oppelt during a visit with children at the Fisher House at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Monday, April 14, 2014

First lady Michelle Obama has stickers put on her face by 20-month-old Lily Oppelt during a visit with children at the Fisher House at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

First lady Michelle Obama (C) hugs her daughters Malia (2nd L) and Sasha (R) as they watch a folk dance by performers during her visit at the City Wall, in Xi'an, Shaanxi province, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

First lady Michelle Obama (C) hugs her daughters Malia (2nd L) and Sasha (R) as they watch a folk dance by performers during her visit at the City Wall, in Xi'an, Shaanxi province, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

Monday, April 14, 2014

First lady Michelle Obama (C) hugs her daughters Malia (2nd L) and Sasha (R) as they watch a folk dance by performers during her visit at the City Wall, in Xi'an, Shaanxi province, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

First lady Michelle Obama and local schoolchildren plant the sixth annual White House Kitchen Garden in Washington April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

First lady Michelle Obama and local schoolchildren plant the sixth annual White House Kitchen Garden in Washington April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Monday, April 14, 2014

First lady Michelle Obama and local schoolchildren plant the sixth annual White House Kitchen Garden in Washington April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

First lady Michelle Obama greets Kermit the Frog as they introduce a showing of the new movie "Muppets Most Wanted" at the White House in Washington March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

First lady Michelle Obama greets Kermit the Frog as they introduce a showing of the new movie "Muppets Most Wanted" at the White House in Washington March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Monday, April 14, 2014

First lady Michelle Obama greets Kermit the Frog as they introduce a showing of the new movie "Muppets Most Wanted" at the White House in Washington March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

First lady Michelle Obama reacts as she meets preschool students at the Washington Yu Ying Public Charter School in Washington March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

First lady Michelle Obama reacts as she meets preschool students at the Washington Yu Ying Public Charter School in Washington March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Monday, April 14, 2014

First lady Michelle Obama reacts as she meets preschool students at the Washington Yu Ying Public Charter School in Washington March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

First lady Michelle Obama hugs Paralympics Alpine Skier Jon Lujan at a ceremony welcoming the United State's Olympic and Paralympic teams from the 2014 Winter Games in Sochi in the East Room of the White House in Washington, April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing

First lady Michelle Obama hugs Paralympics Alpine Skier Jon Lujan at a ceremony welcoming the United State's Olympic and Paralympic teams from the 2014 Winter Games in Sochi in the East Room of the White House in Washington, April 3, 2014. ...more

Monday, April 14, 2014

First lady Michelle Obama hugs Paralympics Alpine Skier Jon Lujan at a ceremony welcoming the United State's Olympic and Paralympic teams from the 2014 Winter Games in Sochi in the East Room of the White House in Washington, April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing

First lady Michelle Obama, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick and professional tennis player Serena Williams dance on stage during an event to bring physical activity back to schools, in Chicago, February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

First lady Michelle Obama, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick and professional tennis player Serena Williams dance on stage during an event to bring physical activity back to schools, in Chicago, February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes more

Monday, April 14, 2014

First lady Michelle Obama, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick and professional tennis player Serena Williams dance on stage during an event to bring physical activity back to schools, in Chicago, February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

First lady Michelle Obama announces the Best Picture Oscar to "Argo" live from the Diplomatic Room of the White House, February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Pete Souza/The White House

First lady Michelle Obama announces the Best Picture Oscar to "Argo" live from the Diplomatic Room of the White House, February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Pete Souza/The White House

Monday, April 14, 2014

First lady Michelle Obama announces the Best Picture Oscar to "Argo" live from the Diplomatic Room of the White House, February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Pete Souza/The White House

President Obama bows to his wife at the Inaugural ball in Washington, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Obama bows to his wife at the Inaugural ball in Washington, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Monday, April 14, 2014

President Obama bows to his wife at the Inaugural ball in Washington, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Michelle Obama reacts as champagne splashes onto her during the christening of the National Security Cutter Stratton at Northrop Grumman Shipbuilding in Pascagoula, Mississippi July 23, 2010. REUTERS/ Lyle W. Ratliff

Michelle Obama reacts as champagne splashes onto her during the christening of the National Security Cutter Stratton at Northrop Grumman Shipbuilding in Pascagoula, Mississippi July 23, 2010. REUTERS/ Lyle W. Ratliff

Monday, April 14, 2014

Michelle Obama reacts as champagne splashes onto her during the christening of the National Security Cutter Stratton at Northrop Grumman Shipbuilding in Pascagoula, Mississippi July 23, 2010. REUTERS/ Lyle W. Ratliff

Michelle Obama and daughters Sasha and Malia take turns reading to children from The Cat in the Ha" by Dr. Seuss as they visit the Emthonjeni Community Center in Johannesburg, South Africa June 21, 2011. REUTERS/Charles Dharapak/Pool

Michelle Obama and daughters Sasha and Malia take turns reading to children from The Cat in the Ha" by Dr. Seuss as they visit the Emthonjeni Community Center in Johannesburg, South Africa June 21, 2011. REUTERS/Charles Dharapak/Pool

Monday, April 14, 2014

Michelle Obama and daughters Sasha and Malia take turns reading to children from The Cat in the Ha" by Dr. Seuss as they visit the Emthonjeni Community Center in Johannesburg, South Africa June 21, 2011. REUTERS/Charles Dharapak/Pool

Michelle Obama sleds with daughters Malia and Sasha on the South Lawn of the White House, March 2, 2009. REUTERS/Pete Souza/The White House

Michelle Obama sleds with daughters Malia and Sasha on the South Lawn of the White House, March 2, 2009. REUTERS/Pete Souza/The White House

Monday, April 14, 2014

Michelle Obama sleds with daughters Malia and Sasha on the South Lawn of the White House, March 2, 2009. REUTERS/Pete Souza/The White House

President Obama recites his oath of office as first lady Michelle Obama looks on during swearing-in ceremonies on the West front of the U.S Capitol, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

President Obama recites his oath of office as first lady Michelle Obama looks on during swearing-in ceremonies on the West front of the U.S Capitol, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Monday, April 14, 2014

President Obama recites his oath of office as first lady Michelle Obama looks on during swearing-in ceremonies on the West front of the U.S Capitol, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Michelle Obama cheers along with children during a taping of the TV cooking show "Top Chef" in Dallas, February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Michelle Obama cheers along with children during a taping of the TV cooking show "Top Chef" in Dallas, February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Monday, April 14, 2014

Michelle Obama cheers along with children during a taping of the TV cooking show "Top Chef" in Dallas, February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Michelle Obama and her daughter Sasha give out meals in honor of the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday at the So Others Might Eat dining room for the homeless in Washington, January 18, 2010. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Michelle Obama and her daughter Sasha give out meals in honor of the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday at the So Others Might Eat dining room for the homeless in Washington, January 18, 2010. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Monday, April 14, 2014

Michelle Obama and her daughter Sasha give out meals in honor of the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday at the So Others Might Eat dining room for the homeless in Washington, January 18, 2010. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Michelle Obama reacts as she visits with young children in after-school care at the Rappahannock Area YMCA in Spotsylvania, Virginia, September 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Michelle Obama reacts as she visits with young children in after-school care at the Rappahannock Area YMCA in Spotsylvania, Virginia, September 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Monday, April 14, 2014

Michelle Obama reacts as she visits with young children in after-school care at the Rappahannock Area YMCA in Spotsylvania, Virginia, September 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Michelle Obama plays with underprivileged children enrolled in the academic program of called Make A Difference at a university in Mumbai, November 6. 2010. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Michelle Obama plays with underprivileged children enrolled in the academic program of called Make A Difference at a university in Mumbai, November 6. 2010. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Monday, April 14, 2014

Michelle Obama plays with underprivileged children enrolled in the academic program of called Make A Difference at a university in Mumbai, November 6. 2010. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

President Obama and first lady Michelle Obama talk to second grade students at the Capital City Public Charter School in Washington, February 3, 2009. REUTERS/Larry Downing

President Obama and first lady Michelle Obama talk to second grade students at the Capital City Public Charter School in Washington, February 3, 2009. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Monday, April 14, 2014

President Obama and first lady Michelle Obama talk to second grade students at the Capital City Public Charter School in Washington, February 3, 2009. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Michelle Obama waves before addressing the first session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Michelle Obama waves before addressing the first session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Monday, April 14, 2014

Michelle Obama waves before addressing the first session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Michelle Obama with daughters Sasha and Malia receives the 2011 White House Christmas Tree at the White House, November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Michelle Obama with daughters Sasha and Malia receives the 2011 White House Christmas Tree at the White House, November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Monday, April 14, 2014

Michelle Obama with daughters Sasha and Malia receives the 2011 White House Christmas Tree at the White House, November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

President Obama hugs first lady Michelle after she introduces him at a campaign event at the Village of East Davenport in Davenport, Iowa, August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

President Obama hugs first lady Michelle after she introduces him at a campaign event at the Village of East Davenport in Davenport, Iowa, August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Monday, April 14, 2014

President Obama hugs first lady Michelle after she introduces him at a campaign event at the Village of East Davenport in Davenport, Iowa, August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Sasha Obama hugs her mother as they enjoy lunch at Lime's bayside bar and grill during their short vacation in Panama City Beach, Florida, August 14, 2010. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Sasha Obama hugs her mother as they enjoy lunch at Lime's bayside bar and grill during their short vacation in Panama City Beach, Florida, August 14, 2010. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Monday, April 14, 2014

Sasha Obama hugs her mother as they enjoy lunch at Lime's bayside bar and grill during their short vacation in Panama City Beach, Florida, August 14, 2010. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Michelle Obama plays flag football with children and former NFL players and coaches in New Orleans , September 8, 2010. REUTERS/Cheryl Gerber

Michelle Obama plays flag football with children and former NFL players and coaches in New Orleans , September 8, 2010. REUTERS/Cheryl Gerber

Monday, April 14, 2014

Michelle Obama plays flag football with children and former NFL players and coaches in New Orleans , September 8, 2010. REUTERS/Cheryl Gerber

Michelle Obama exercises with a child at the New York Police Athletic League's Harlem Center in the Harlem section of New York, November 18, 2010. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Michelle Obama exercises with a child at the New York Police Athletic League's Harlem Center in the Harlem section of New York, November 18, 2010. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Monday, April 14, 2014

Michelle Obama exercises with a child at the New York Police Athletic League's Harlem Center in the Harlem section of New York, November 18, 2010. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Michelle Obama flexes her arms in response to a joke about her habit of wearing sleeveless dresses during the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner in Washington, May 9, 2009. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Michelle Obama flexes her arms in response to a joke about her habit of wearing sleeveless dresses during the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner in Washington, May 9, 2009. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Monday, April 14, 2014

Michelle Obama flexes her arms in response to a joke about her habit of wearing sleeveless dresses during the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner in Washington, May 9, 2009. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Obama and first lady Michelle pick Halloween pumpkins at Wood's Orchard in Hampton, Virginia, October 19, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed

President Obama and first lady Michelle pick Halloween pumpkins at Wood's Orchard in Hampton, Virginia, October 19, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Monday, April 14, 2014

President Obama and first lady Michelle pick Halloween pumpkins at Wood's Orchard in Hampton, Virginia, October 19, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed

President Obama and first lady Michelle walk through a gate in the Columbia Parc Development to visit newly built homes in New Orleans, August 29, 2010. REUTERS/Jim Young

President Obama and first lady Michelle walk through a gate in the Columbia Parc Development to visit newly built homes in New Orleans, August 29, 2010. REUTERS/Jim Young

Monday, April 14, 2014

President Obama and first lady Michelle walk through a gate in the Columbia Parc Development to visit newly built homes in New Orleans, August 29, 2010. REUTERS/Jim Young

Michelle Obama hits a tennis ball at the U.S. Open to promote physical activity for kids, in New York, September 9, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Michelle Obama hits a tennis ball at the U.S. Open to promote physical activity for kids, in New York, September 9, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Monday, April 14, 2014

Michelle Obama hits a tennis ball at the U.S. Open to promote physical activity for kids, in New York, September 9, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Michelle Obama looks down at her notes as she speaks during an afternoon tea in the East Room of the White House, held to celebrate women in the military, November 18, 2009. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Michelle Obama looks down at her notes as she speaks during an afternoon tea in the East Room of the White House, held to celebrate women in the military, November 18, 2009. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Monday, April 14, 2014

Michelle Obama looks down at her notes as she speaks during an afternoon tea in the East Room of the White House, held to celebrate women in the military, November 18, 2009. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Michelle Obama plays flag football to fight childhood obesity in New Orleans, September 8, 2010. REUTERS/Cheryl Gerber

Michelle Obama plays flag football to fight childhood obesity in New Orleans, September 8, 2010. REUTERS/Cheryl Gerber

Monday, April 14, 2014

Michelle Obama plays flag football to fight childhood obesity in New Orleans, September 8, 2010. REUTERS/Cheryl Gerber

Michelle Obama participates in a tug of war with Jimmy Fallon in the Blue Room of the White House, February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Chuck Kennedy-White House

Michelle Obama participates in a tug of war with Jimmy Fallon in the Blue Room of the White House, February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Chuck Kennedy-White House

Monday, April 14, 2014

Michelle Obama participates in a tug of war with Jimmy Fallon in the Blue Room of the White House, February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Chuck Kennedy-White House

President Obama toasts with first lady Michelle Obama in Ollie Hayes Pub in Obama's ancestral home in Moneygall, Ireland, May 23, 2011. REUTERS/Maxwell's/Pool

President Obama toasts with first lady Michelle Obama in Ollie Hayes Pub in Obama's ancestral home in Moneygall, Ireland, May 23, 2011. REUTERS/Maxwell's/Pool

Monday, April 14, 2014

President Obama toasts with first lady Michelle Obama in Ollie Hayes Pub in Obama's ancestral home in Moneygall, Ireland, May 23, 2011. REUTERS/Maxwell's/Pool

First Lady Michelle Obama and daughters Malia and Sasha play on a swing set on the South Lawn of the White House, March 4, 2009. REUTERS/Pete Souza/The White House

First Lady Michelle Obama and daughters Malia and Sasha play on a swing set on the South Lawn of the White House, March 4, 2009. REUTERS/Pete Souza/The White House

Monday, April 14, 2014

First Lady Michelle Obama and daughters Malia and Sasha play on a swing set on the South Lawn of the White House, March 4, 2009. REUTERS/Pete Souza/The White House

President Obama and his family react as his daughter Sasha pushes the button to light the National Christmas Tree, December 9, 2010. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Obama and his family react as his daughter Sasha pushes the button to light the National Christmas Tree, December 9, 2010. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Monday, April 14, 2014

President Obama and his family react as his daughter Sasha pushes the button to light the National Christmas Tree, December 9, 2010. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Michelle Obama speaks during a visit to U.S. Marine Base Camp Pendleton in California, June 13, 2010. REUTERS/K.C. Alfred

Michelle Obama speaks during a visit to U.S. Marine Base Camp Pendleton in California, June 13, 2010. REUTERS/K.C. Alfred

Monday, April 14, 2014

Michelle Obama speaks during a visit to U.S. Marine Base Camp Pendleton in California, June 13, 2010. REUTERS/K.C. Alfred

President Obama and first lady Michelle move to the music as daughter Malia looks on as they attend the Olympic men's exhibition basketball game between Team USA and Brazil in Washington, July 16, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Obama and first lady Michelle move to the music as daughter Malia looks on as they attend the Olympic men's exhibition basketball game between Team USA and Brazil in Washington, July 16, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Monday, April 14, 2014

President Obama and first lady Michelle move to the music as daughter Malia looks on as they attend the Olympic men's exhibition basketball game between Team USA and Brazil in Washington, July 16, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Obama and first lady Michelle are shown kissing on the Kiss Cam screen during a timeout in the Olympic basketball exhibition game between the U.S. and Brazil in Washington, July 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Obama and first lady Michelle are shown kissing on the Kiss Cam screen during a timeout in the Olympic basketball exhibition game between the U.S. and Brazil in Washington, July 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Monday, April 14, 2014

President Obama and first lady Michelle are shown kissing on the Kiss Cam screen during a timeout in the Olympic basketball exhibition game between the U.S. and Brazil in Washington, July 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Michelle Obama wipes lipstick from her husband after kissing him during the National Prayer Breakfast at a Washington hotel, February 4, 2010. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Michelle Obama wipes lipstick from her husband after kissing him during the National Prayer Breakfast at a Washington hotel, February 4, 2010. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Monday, April 14, 2014

Michelle Obama wipes lipstick from her husband after kissing him during the National Prayer Breakfast at a Washington hotel, February 4, 2010. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Michelle Obama smiles as meets with 3rd grade students at the Ferebee Hope elementary school in Washington, May 13, 2009. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Michelle Obama smiles as meets with 3rd grade students at the Ferebee Hope elementary school in Washington, May 13, 2009. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Monday, April 14, 2014

Michelle Obama smiles as meets with 3rd grade students at the Ferebee Hope elementary school in Washington, May 13, 2009. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

The official portrait of First Lady Michelle Obama in the Green Room of the White House, taken February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Official White House/Chuck Kennedy

The official portrait of First Lady Michelle Obama in the Green Room of the White House, taken February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Official White House/Chuck Kennedy

Monday, April 14, 2014

The official portrait of First Lady Michelle Obama in the Green Room of the White House, taken February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Official White House/Chuck Kennedy

Pictures

Podcast