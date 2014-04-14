Mom-in-chief
First lady Michelle Obama has stickers put on her face by 20-month-old Lily Oppelt during a visit with children at the Fisher House at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
First lady Michelle Obama (C) hugs her daughters Malia (2nd L) and Sasha (R) as they watch a folk dance by performers during her visit at the City Wall, in Xi'an, Shaanxi province, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
First lady Michelle Obama and local schoolchildren plant the sixth annual White House Kitchen Garden in Washington April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
First lady Michelle Obama greets Kermit the Frog as they introduce a showing of the new movie "Muppets Most Wanted" at the White House in Washington March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
First lady Michelle Obama reacts as she meets preschool students at the Washington Yu Ying Public Charter School in Washington March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
First lady Michelle Obama hugs Paralympics Alpine Skier Jon Lujan at a ceremony welcoming the United State's Olympic and Paralympic teams from the 2014 Winter Games in Sochi in the East Room of the White House in Washington, April 3, 2014. ...more
First lady Michelle Obama, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick and professional tennis player Serena Williams dance on stage during an event to bring physical activity back to schools, in Chicago, February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes more
First lady Michelle Obama announces the Best Picture Oscar to "Argo" live from the Diplomatic Room of the White House, February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Pete Souza/The White House
President Obama bows to his wife at the Inaugural ball in Washington, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Michelle Obama reacts as champagne splashes onto her during the christening of the National Security Cutter Stratton at Northrop Grumman Shipbuilding in Pascagoula, Mississippi July 23, 2010. REUTERS/ Lyle W. Ratliff
Michelle Obama and daughters Sasha and Malia take turns reading to children from The Cat in the Ha" by Dr. Seuss as they visit the Emthonjeni Community Center in Johannesburg, South Africa June 21, 2011. REUTERS/Charles Dharapak/Pool
Michelle Obama sleds with daughters Malia and Sasha on the South Lawn of the White House, March 2, 2009. REUTERS/Pete Souza/The White House
President Obama recites his oath of office as first lady Michelle Obama looks on during swearing-in ceremonies on the West front of the U.S Capitol, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Michelle Obama cheers along with children during a taping of the TV cooking show "Top Chef" in Dallas, February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Michelle Obama and her daughter Sasha give out meals in honor of the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday at the So Others Might Eat dining room for the homeless in Washington, January 18, 2010. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Michelle Obama reacts as she visits with young children in after-school care at the Rappahannock Area YMCA in Spotsylvania, Virginia, September 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Michelle Obama plays with underprivileged children enrolled in the academic program of called Make A Difference at a university in Mumbai, November 6. 2010. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
President Obama and first lady Michelle Obama talk to second grade students at the Capital City Public Charter School in Washington, February 3, 2009. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Michelle Obama waves before addressing the first session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Michelle Obama with daughters Sasha and Malia receives the 2011 White House Christmas Tree at the White House, November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
President Obama hugs first lady Michelle after she introduces him at a campaign event at the Village of East Davenport in Davenport, Iowa, August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Sasha Obama hugs her mother as they enjoy lunch at Lime's bayside bar and grill during their short vacation in Panama City Beach, Florida, August 14, 2010. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Michelle Obama plays flag football with children and former NFL players and coaches in New Orleans , September 8, 2010. REUTERS/Cheryl Gerber
Michelle Obama exercises with a child at the New York Police Athletic League's Harlem Center in the Harlem section of New York, November 18, 2010. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Michelle Obama flexes her arms in response to a joke about her habit of wearing sleeveless dresses during the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner in Washington, May 9, 2009. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Obama and first lady Michelle pick Halloween pumpkins at Wood's Orchard in Hampton, Virginia, October 19, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed
President Obama and first lady Michelle walk through a gate in the Columbia Parc Development to visit newly built homes in New Orleans, August 29, 2010. REUTERS/Jim Young
Michelle Obama hits a tennis ball at the U.S. Open to promote physical activity for kids, in New York, September 9, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Michelle Obama looks down at her notes as she speaks during an afternoon tea in the East Room of the White House, held to celebrate women in the military, November 18, 2009. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Michelle Obama plays flag football to fight childhood obesity in New Orleans, September 8, 2010. REUTERS/Cheryl Gerber
Michelle Obama participates in a tug of war with Jimmy Fallon in the Blue Room of the White House, February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Chuck Kennedy-White House
President Obama toasts with first lady Michelle Obama in Ollie Hayes Pub in Obama's ancestral home in Moneygall, Ireland, May 23, 2011. REUTERS/Maxwell's/Pool
First Lady Michelle Obama and daughters Malia and Sasha play on a swing set on the South Lawn of the White House, March 4, 2009. REUTERS/Pete Souza/The White House
President Obama and his family react as his daughter Sasha pushes the button to light the National Christmas Tree, December 9, 2010. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Michelle Obama speaks during a visit to U.S. Marine Base Camp Pendleton in California, June 13, 2010. REUTERS/K.C. Alfred
President Obama and first lady Michelle move to the music as daughter Malia looks on as they attend the Olympic men's exhibition basketball game between Team USA and Brazil in Washington, July 16, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Obama and first lady Michelle are shown kissing on the Kiss Cam screen during a timeout in the Olympic basketball exhibition game between the U.S. and Brazil in Washington, July 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Michelle Obama wipes lipstick from her husband after kissing him during the National Prayer Breakfast at a Washington hotel, February 4, 2010. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Michelle Obama smiles as meets with 3rd grade students at the Ferebee Hope elementary school in Washington, May 13, 2009. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
The official portrait of First Lady Michelle Obama in the Green Room of the White House, taken February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Official White House/Chuck Kennedy
