Moment with the trophy
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady hoists the Vince Lombardi Trophy. REUTERS/Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
New England Patriots kicker Stephen Gostkowski shows his five-year-old son Slayden the Vince Lombardi Trophy. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
New England Patriots running back LeGarrette Blount is driven off the field with the Vince Lombardi Trophy. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft is presented with the Vince Lombardi Trophy. REUTERS/Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski hoists the Vince Lombardi Trophy. REUTERS/Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
A member of the New England Patriots hoists the Vince Lombardi Trophy. REUTERS/Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's son Steve holds up the Vince Lombardi Trophy. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski holds up the Vince Lombardi Trophy as quarterback Tom Brady looks on. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
New England Patriots players celebrate with the Vince Lombardi Trophy. REUTERS/Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
New England Patriots players reach out to touch the Vince Lombardi Trophy. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski holds up the Vince Lombardi Trophy. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
New England Patriots kicker Stephen Gostkowski kisses the Vince Lombardi Trophy with his youngest son. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski holds up the Vince Lombardi Trophy. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
New England Patriots president Jonathan Kraft holds up the Vince Lombardi Trophy. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady holds the Vince Lombardi Trophy. REUTERS/Andrew Weber-USA TODAY Sports
