Mon Feb 2, 2015

Moment with the trophy

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady hoists the Vince Lombardi Trophy. REUTERS/Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady hoists the Vince Lombardi Trophy. REUTERS/Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, February 01, 2015
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady hoists the Vince Lombardi Trophy. REUTERS/Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
New England Patriots kicker Stephen Gostkowski shows his five-year-old son Slayden the Vince Lombardi Trophy. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

New England Patriots kicker Stephen Gostkowski shows his five-year-old son Slayden the Vince Lombardi Trophy. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Sunday, February 01, 2015
New England Patriots kicker Stephen Gostkowski shows his five-year-old son Slayden the Vince Lombardi Trophy. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
New England Patriots running back LeGarrette Blount is driven off the field with the Vince Lombardi Trophy. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

New England Patriots running back LeGarrette Blount is driven off the field with the Vince Lombardi Trophy. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Sunday, February 01, 2015
New England Patriots running back LeGarrette Blount is driven off the field with the Vince Lombardi Trophy. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft is presented with the Vince Lombardi Trophy. REUTERS/Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft is presented with the Vince Lombardi Trophy. REUTERS/Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, February 01, 2015
New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft is presented with the Vince Lombardi Trophy. REUTERS/Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski hoists the Vince Lombardi Trophy. REUTERS/Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski hoists the Vince Lombardi Trophy. REUTERS/Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, February 01, 2015
New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski hoists the Vince Lombardi Trophy. REUTERS/Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
A member of the New England Patriots hoists the Vince Lombardi Trophy. REUTERS/Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

A member of the New England Patriots hoists the Vince Lombardi Trophy. REUTERS/Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, February 01, 2015
A member of the New England Patriots hoists the Vince Lombardi Trophy. REUTERS/Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's son Steve holds up the Vince Lombardi Trophy. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's son Steve holds up the Vince Lombardi Trophy. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Sunday, February 01, 2015
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's son Steve holds up the Vince Lombardi Trophy. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski holds up the Vince Lombardi Trophy as quarterback Tom Brady looks on. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski holds up the Vince Lombardi Trophy as quarterback Tom Brady looks on. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Sunday, February 01, 2015
New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski holds up the Vince Lombardi Trophy as quarterback Tom Brady looks on. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
New England Patriots players celebrate with the Vince Lombardi Trophy. REUTERS/Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

New England Patriots players celebrate with the Vince Lombardi Trophy. REUTERS/Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, February 01, 2015
New England Patriots players celebrate with the Vince Lombardi Trophy. REUTERS/Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
New England Patriots players reach out to touch the Vince Lombardi Trophy. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

New England Patriots players reach out to touch the Vince Lombardi Trophy. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Sunday, February 01, 2015
New England Patriots players reach out to touch the Vince Lombardi Trophy. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski holds up the Vince Lombardi Trophy. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski holds up the Vince Lombardi Trophy. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Sunday, February 01, 2015
New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski holds up the Vince Lombardi Trophy. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
New England Patriots kicker Stephen Gostkowski kisses the Vince Lombardi Trophy with his youngest son. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

New England Patriots kicker Stephen Gostkowski kisses the Vince Lombardi Trophy with his youngest son. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Sunday, February 01, 2015
New England Patriots kicker Stephen Gostkowski kisses the Vince Lombardi Trophy with his youngest son. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski holds up the Vince Lombardi Trophy. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski holds up the Vince Lombardi Trophy. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Sunday, February 01, 2015
New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski holds up the Vince Lombardi Trophy. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
New England Patriots president Jonathan Kraft holds up the Vince Lombardi Trophy. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

New England Patriots president Jonathan Kraft holds up the Vince Lombardi Trophy. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Sunday, February 01, 2015
New England Patriots president Jonathan Kraft holds up the Vince Lombardi Trophy. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady holds the Vince Lombardi Trophy. REUTERS/Andrew Weber-USA TODAY Sports

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady holds the Vince Lombardi Trophy. REUTERS/Andrew Weber-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, February 01, 2015
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady holds the Vince Lombardi Trophy. REUTERS/Andrew Weber-USA TODAY Sports
Super Bowl halftime show

Super Bowl halftime show

Super Bowl halftime show

Super Bowl halftime show

Highlights from Super Bowl halftime.

Feb 02 2015
Under fire in Syria

Under fire in Syria

Free Syrian Army fighters on the front line in northern Syria.

Jan 30 2015
Donetsk under fire

Donetsk under fire

Civilians caught in the crossfire in east Ukraine.

Jan 30 2015
Wing-eating warriors

Wing-eating warriors

A record 444 chicken wings are gobbled up by the champion of this year's Wing Bowl in Philadelphia.

Jan 30 2015

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

