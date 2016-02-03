Monkey money makers
A monkey catches knives as it balances on a board during a daily training session at a monkey farm in Baowan village, Xinye county of China�s central Henan province, February 2, 2016. Baowan village of China�s central Henan province appears to be...more
Folk artist Zhang Zhijiu trains his monkey to raise its hand as they practice for a traditional performance at Baowan village, in Xinye county of China�s central Henan province, February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A performing monkey is seen at a monkey farm in Baowan village, Xinye county of China�s central Henan province, February 2, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A trainer puts a costume onto one of his monkeys for a traditional performance at Baowan village, in Xinye county of China�s central Henan province, February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A monkey rides a bicycle past a villager, as the judge for a traditional performance watches, at Baowan village, in Xinye county of China�s central Henan province, February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A trainer carries a cage of monkeys as they arrive for a traditional performance at Baowan village, in Xinye county of China�s central Henan province, February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A monkey holds its trainer's hand as they prepare for a traditional performance at Baowan village, in Xinye county of China�s central Henan province, February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Folk artist Zhang Zhijie plays with his performing monkey while they enjoy sunshine at his home at Baowan village, in Xinye county of China�s central Henan province, February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A monkey falls while walking on stilts during a daily training session at a monkey farm in Baowan village, Xinye county of China�s central Henan province, February 2, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Folk artist Zhang Zhijie goes home with his performing monkeys on a dirt road at Baowan village, in Xinye county of China�s central Henan province, February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A monkey rides a bicycle during a daily training session at a monkey farm in Baowan village, Xinye county of China�s central Henan province, February 2, 2016.REUTERS/Jason Lee
Folk artist Wang Zhongshan's performance monkey checks his neck as they wait for a traditional performance at Baowan village, in Xinye county of China�s central Henan province, February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Folk artist Zhang Zhijiu's grandson Jiao Song plays with their household monkey outside Monkey King Temple at Baowan village, in Xinye county of China�s central Henan province, February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A trainer rides a motorbike carrying his monkeys for a traditional performance at Baowan village, in Xinye county of China�s central Henan province, February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Folk artist Zhang Zhijiu's performance monkey reacts after drinking hot water in his living room at Baowan village, in Xinye county of China�s central Henan province, February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Folk artist Zhang Zhijiu guides his monkey on a bicycle along a path of a field after a traditional performance at Baowan village, in Xinye county of China�s central Henan province, February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A monkey is seen in a cage at a monkey farm in Baowan village, Xinye county of China�s central Henan province, February 2, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A monkey in costume takes a break on a chair during a daily training session at a monkey farm in Baowan village, Xinye county of China�s central Henan province, February 2, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Folk artist Zhang Zhijiu prays next to his performance monkeys at Monkey King Temple at Baowan village, in Xinye county of China�s central Henan province, February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Monkeys climb up a tree ahead of a practice at Baowan village, in Xinye county of China�s central Henan province, February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A monkey reacts as a trainer pulls on the leash during a daily training session at a monkey farm in Baowan village, Xinye county of China�s central Henan province, February 2, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Monkeys in cages arrive for a traditional performance at Baowan village, in Xinye county of China�s central Henan province, February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Lee
