Pictures | Mon Jan 20, 2014 | 2:40pm EST

Monkeys in a hot spring

<p>A Japanese Macaque (or Snow Monkey) soaks in a hot spring at a snow-covered valley in Yamanouchi town, central Japan, January 20, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato</p>

A Japanese Macaque (or Snow Monkey) soaks in a hot spring at a snow-covered valley in Yamanouchi town, central Japan, January 20, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

<p>Japanese Macaques groom each other in a hot spring at a snow-covered valley in Yamanouchi town, central Japan, January 20, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato</p>

Japanese Macaques groom each other in a hot spring at a snow-covered valley in Yamanouchi town, central Japan, January 20, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

<p>Japanese Macaques gather to soak in a hot spring at a snow-covered valley in Yamanouchi town, central Japan, January 20, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato</p>

Japanese Macaques gather to soak in a hot spring at a snow-covered valley in Yamanouchi town, central Japan, January 20, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

<p>A young Japanese Macaque touches the camera lens as a group of the animals gather to soak in a hot spring at a snow-covered valley in Yamanouchi town, central Japan, January 20, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato</p>

A young Japanese Macaque touches the camera lens as a group of the animals gather to soak in a hot spring at a snow-covered valley in Yamanouchi town, central Japan, January 20, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

<p>Japanese Macaques groom each other in a hot spring at a snow-covered valley in Yamanouchi town, central Japan, January 20, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato</p>

Japanese Macaques groom each other in a hot spring at a snow-covered valley in Yamanouchi town, central Japan, January 20, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

<p>Japanese Macaques gather on a water supply pipe for a hot spring at a snow-covered valley in Yamanouchi town, central Japan, January 20, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato</p>

Japanese Macaques gather on a water supply pipe for a hot spring at a snow-covered valley in Yamanouchi town, central Japan, January 20, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

<p>Japanese Macaques groom each other in a hot spring at a snow-covered valley in Yamanouchi town, central Japan, January 20, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato</p>

Japanese Macaques groom each other in a hot spring at a snow-covered valley in Yamanouchi town, central Japan, January 20, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

<p>A Japanese Macaque is groomed as they gather in a hot spring at a snow-covered valley in Yamanouchi town, central Japan, January 20, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato</p>

A Japanese Macaque is groomed as they gather in a hot spring at a snow-covered valley in Yamanouchi town, central Japan, January 20, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

<p>Japanese Macaques groom each other in a hot spring at a snow-covered valley in Yamanouchi town, central Japan, January 20, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato</p>

Japanese Macaques groom each other in a hot spring at a snow-covered valley in Yamanouchi town, central Japan, January 20, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

<p>A Japanese Macaque soaks in a hot spring at a snow-covered valley in Yamanouchi town, central Japan, January 20, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato</p>

A Japanese Macaque soaks in a hot spring at a snow-covered valley in Yamanouchi town, central Japan, January 20, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

<p>Japanese Macaques gather to soak in a hot spring at a snow-covered valley in Yamanouchi town, central Japan, January 20, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato</p>

Japanese Macaques gather to soak in a hot spring at a snow-covered valley in Yamanouchi town, central Japan, January 20, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

<p>Japanese Macaques gather to soak in a hot spring at a snow-covered valley in Yamanouchi town, central Japan, January 20, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato</p>

Japanese Macaques gather to soak in a hot spring at a snow-covered valley in Yamanouchi town, central Japan, January 20, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

