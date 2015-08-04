Edition:
Monks in the mountains

A view shows the settlements of Larung Gar Buddhist Academy in Sertar County of Garze Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, Sichuan province, China, July 23, 2015. The academy, founded in the 1980s among the mountains of the remote prefecture, is one of the largest Tibetan Buddhism institutes of the world, housing tens of thousands of monks and nuns, according to local media. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, July 30, 2015
A Tibetan pilgrim prays near a Buddhist temple in Sertar County of Garze Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, Sichuan province, China, July 20, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Tuesday, August 04, 2015
A view shows the settlements of Larung Gar Buddhist Academy in Sertar County of Garze Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, Sichuan province, China, July 24, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, July 30, 2015
A view shows the settlements of Larung Gar Buddhist Academy in Sertar County of Garze Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, Sichuan province, China, July 23, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, July 30, 2015
Pilgrims lie on the floor as they pray near a Buddhist temple in Sertar County of Garze Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, Sichuan province, China, July 20, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Tuesday, August 04, 2015
A general view shows the settlements of Larung Gar Buddhist Academy in Sertar County of Garze Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, Sichuan province, China, July 23, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, July 30, 2015
