Monsieur Hollande

<p>Socialist Party candidate Francois Hollande arrives to deliver a speech during a campaign rally in Paris, April 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen </p>

Thursday, May 03, 2012

<p>Francois Hollande greets supporters from his car during a campaign trip in Amiens, April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen </p>

Thursday, May 03, 2012

<p>Francois Hollande reacts as he attends a campaign rally in Besancon, eastern France, April 10, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Pratta </p>

Thursday, May 03, 2012

<p>A civil servant prepares electoral documents for the second round vote of the French presidential election in Marseille, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier </p>

Thursday, May 03, 2012

<p>Francois Hollande before a prime time evening news broadcast at the TF1 Television studios in Boulogne-Billancourt, near Paris, April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier </p>

Thursday, May 03, 2012

<p>Francois Hollande gestures as he speaks to journalists as he travels in a press bus during a campaign trip between Clermont-Ferrand and Moulins, April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Yoan Valat/Pool </p>

Thursday, May 03, 2012

<p>A giant balloon with the face of Francois Hollande at a campaign rally at the Bercy sports complex in Paris, April 29, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiau </p>

Thursday, May 03, 2012

<p>Francois Hollande arrives for a meeting with police union representatives at the campaign headquarters in Paris, April 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen </p>

Thursday, May 03, 2012

<p>A document with a picture of Francois Hollande is seen on the floor while civil servants prepare electoral documents for the upcoming presidential election, in Nice, April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard </p>

Thursday, May 03, 2012

<p>Francois Hollande reacts as he attends a campaign rally in Besancon, April 10, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Pratta </p>

Thursday, May 03, 2012

<p>Supporters of Francois Hollande attend a campaign rally in Toulouse, May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe </p>

Thursday, May 03, 2012

<p>Francois Hollande eats a sandwich as he visits employees of ArcelorMittal in Florange, February 24, 2012. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir </p>

Thursday, May 03, 2012

<p>Francois Hollande walks in a corridor before a campaign rally at the Paris-Bercy sports complex in Paris, April 29, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Dufour/Pool</p>

Thursday, May 03, 2012

<p>Francois Hollande waves to supporters after an election campaign rally in Toulouse, May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau </p>

Thursday, May 03, 2012

<p>Francois Hollande reads a newspaper as he sits in a TGV train on his way to Reims during a campaign trip focus on the International Women's Day, March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes </p>

Thursday, May 03, 2012

<p>Francois Hollande and Nicolas Sarkozy before a televised debate at studios in La Plaine Saint-Denis, near Paris, May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Patrick Kovarik/Pool </p>

Thursday, May 03, 2012

<p>Francois Hollande appears after his vote on a stage in Laguenne, October 9, 2011. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau </p>

Thursday, May 03, 2012

<p>Francois Hollande waves to supporters after his speech during a nomination ceremony in Paris, October 22, 2011. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau </p>

Thursday, May 03, 2012

<p>Francois Hollande attends the final day of the French Socialist Party National Congress in Reims, November 16, 2008. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier </p>

Thursday, May 03, 2012

<p>Francois Hollande is kissed by a supporter in Tulle, April 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen </p>

Thursday, May 03, 2012

