Month of Ramadan

<p>A general view shows Muslims having their Iftar (fast-breaking) meal during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan at the Jama Masjid in the old quarters of Delhi, August 6, 2012. Picture taken with a zoom burst. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

<p>A sticker is seen on glass door at the Jama Masjid Mosque during the holy month of Ramadan in Panama City, August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso </p>

<p>Women perform evening prayers in the holy month of Ramadan at a mosque in Cairo, August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih </p>

<p>Muslims offering last Friday prayers are seen through the spectacles of a man at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) ahead of Eid-al-Fitr in the old quarters of Delhi August 17, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

<p>A boy stands near vegetables being sold in a market during the holy month of Ramadan in Sanaa, July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi </p>

<p>A boy waits to perform Friday prayers on the main road outside the Madani Masjid community during the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Kathmandu July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

<p>Muslims offer prayers after having their Iftar (fast-breaking) meal during the holy month of Ramadan at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi, July 21, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood </p>

<p>Muslims attend Friday prayers on a rainy first day of Ramadan, at the courtyard of a housing estate next to a small BBC community centre and mosque in east London July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Helgren </p>

<p>Muslims attend a mass prayer session "Tarawih" marking the beginning of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in a mosque in Makassar of Indonesia's South Sulawesi province July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Yusuf Ahmad </p>

<p>A Muslim man sleeps along the streets of the historic centre of Stone Town in the Indian Ocean Island of Zanzibar during the holy month of Ramadan, July 21, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya</p>

<p>Devotees pray inside Kashmir's more than 600-year-old Jamia Masjid during the holy month of Ramadan in Srinagar July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli </p>

<p>People wait as a man grills meat for their first meal to break the fast during the first day of the holy Muslim month of Ramadan in Cairo, July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih </p>

<p>Muslims perform Friday prayers in a mosque during the holy month of Ramadan in Mexico City July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Henry Romero</p>

<p>People break their fast at the end of the third day of Islam's holy month of Ramadan near the court house in Benghazi July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori </p>

<p>Anti-government protesters prepare for Iftar, the evening meal for breaking fast, during the holy month of Ramadan at al-Zubairi street in Sanaa, August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi </p>

<p>A Palestinian woman walks in front of a section of Israel's controversial barrier near Qalandiya checkpoint outside the West Bank city of Ramallah, on the first Friday of the holy month of Ramadan July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman </p>

<p>Workers wait to break fast at Riyadh's Imam Turki bin Abdullah Mosque, on the first day of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan July 20, 2012. REUTERS/ Fahad Shadeed </p>

<p>Kashmiri Muslim men sit on a road outside a mosque to perform prayers on the first Friday of the holy month of Ramadan in Srinagar July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli </p>

<p>People wait to receive a meal foriftar, or the evening meal, to break fast, at Takeyat Um Ali, a humanitarian services center, in Amman July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed</p>

<p>Somali Muslim men eat during iftar, as they break their fast, at the African Muslim agency during the holy month of Ramadan in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Feisal Omar</p>

<p>A Muslim boy offers prayer during the holy fasting month of Ramadan at Nepali Jame Mashjid in Kathmandu July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

<p>Students attend a Koran lesson after breakfast at Sheikh Bashir mosque at Omdurman locality, during the holy month of Ramadan, July 26, 2012. REUTERS/ Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah </p>

<p>A girl hawks local snacks in the Dal neighbourhood before the break of fast on the second day of the holy month of Ramadan in Nigeria's northern city of Kano July 21, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye </p>

<p>A butcher prepares meat for customers at a market in Tripoli, on the first day of Ramadan, July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny </p>

<p>People wait to commute on different modes of public transportation before iftar (breaking fast) during the holy month of Ramadan in Dhaka, August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj </p>

<p>A Palestinian girl stands at Lion's Gate in Jerusalem's Old City before the first Friday of the holy month of Ramadan July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun </p>

<p>Muslims wash themselves before performing Friday prayers during the holy fasting month of Ramadan, outside the Madani Masjid community in Kathmandu July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar </p>

<p>A woman rests against a pillar before offering prayers inside Kashmir's more than 600-year-old Jamia Masjid during the holy month of Ramadan in Srinagar July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli </p>

<p>Palestinians walk at the compound of the Dome of the Rock known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as The Temple Mount in Jerusalem's Old City during the holy month of Ramadan July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad </p>

<p>Palestinian women read the Koran on the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount in Jerusalem's Old City on the second Friday of the holy month of Ramadan July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad </p>

<p>Children wait to receive meals for iftar, or the evening meal, to break fast, at Takeyat Um Ali, a humanitarian services center, in Amman July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed </p>

<p>A Muslim man offers prayer during the holy fasting month of Ramadan at Nepali Jame Mashjid in Kathmandu July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar </p>

<p>A Palestinian woman stirs a pot of rice as she prepares food to be distributed to the poor in a soup kitchen in the West Bank city of Nablus, during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Abed Omar Qusini </p>

<p>A child recites verses from the Koran with a teacher during the holy month of Ramadan at a mosque in Cairo July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih </p>

<p>A girl reads verses from the Koran at a local Koranic school on the second day of the holy month of Ramadan in Nigeria's northern city of Kano July 21, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye </p>

<p>Muslims perform Friday prayers in a mosque during the holy month of Ramadan in Mexico City July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Henry Romero </p>

<p>Injured Syrian men, who said their injuries were inflicted by Syrian security forces during the violence in their country, pray on the first Friday of the holy month of Ramadan at a shelter in Amman July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Ali Jarekji </p>

<p>Muslims attend a mass prayer session "Tarawih" marking the beginning of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in a mosque in Makassar of Indonesia's South Sulawesi province July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Yusuf Ahmad</p>

<p>Worshippers attend their first Friday prayer for the holy month of Ramadan at Sultanahmet mosque, known as the Blue mosque, in Istanbul July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer</p>

<p>A man sleeps inside a mosque as he waits for iftar (the breaking of fast) during the holy month of Ramadan in Dhaka July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj </p>

<p>People gather at the beach during a heat wave in Casablanca one day before the start of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal </p>

<p>A man reads the Koran at Jamia Ashrafia mosque during the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Peshawar, July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz </p>

<p>Muslims take a rest after an evening prayer called "Tarawih", during the holy fasting month of Ramadan, at Al Azhar mosque in old Cairo July 23, 2012.REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh </p>

<p>A man distributes food to anti-government protesters as they prepare for Iftar, the evening meal for breaking fast, during the holy month of Ramadan at al-Zubairi street in Sanaa, August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi </p>

<p>Abdul Rashid reads Koran at a mosque in Dengkil outside Kuala Lumpur, August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad </p>

